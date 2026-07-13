What do you get when you mix J-pop giants Mrs. Green Apple with donut darling Mister Donut? Mrs. Donut of course.

The donut chain will collaborate with the band for a limited-edition collaboration menu of original donuts dropping on August 5.

Mrs. Green Apple fever has been continually growing — with the band winning “Artist of the Year” at Music Awards Japan 2026 for the second consecutive year, and the group working on several big projects lately such as the Summer Cool-Off event at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The three-member pop-rock band made their major-label debut in 2015 under EMI Records. Since then, Mrs. Green Apple (typically nicknamed “Missus” in Japan) has dominated the music charts. The group currently consists of Motoki Ohmori, Hiroto Wakai and Ryoka Fujisawa. Their hit “Lilac” became the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Billboard Japan. Band member Ohmori was also crowned as the first artist in Billboard Japan history to rank No. 1 for three consecutive years on the lyricist and composer charts.

The band’s official fanclub, named “Ringo Jam,” is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To celebrate, the Mister Donut collaboration will feature new flavors inspired by apples and the band members’ favorite flavors.

Mrs. Green Apple’s Exclusive Donut Flavors

The collaborative collection will introduce four new donuts, combining elements and toppings from Mister Donut’s classic fan-favorite treats: the golden chocolate donut and honey churro — which are said to be Ohmori, Wakai and Fujisawa’s must-gets whenever they visit the donut chain.

Three of the exclusive donuts will have Mister Donut’s airy dough as a base, shaped like a swirly apple to match the logo of the Ringo Jam fan club. A leaf paper topper sits on top to complete the apple design.

The standard Mrs. Donut (¥286) is a simpler offering with honey-flavored glaze, custard-flavored flakes and crunchy golden toppings. Dedicated to their fanbase, the Mrs. Donut Custard and Ringo Jam flavor (¥330) fills the fluffy pastry with apple jam, crunchy diced apples and silky custard cream. The donut is then dipped in white chocolate and finished with a sprinkle of green sugar and the crispy golden topping. The Mrs. Donut Chocolate & Custard flavor (¥330) is filled with custard, coated in a chocolate glaze and also topped with crispy golden topping.

The fourth collaboration menu item is the Golden x Churro Mrs. Oshi Parfait (¥330). The name stems from the term “oshi,” or the favorite, in idol fan culture, and again takes inspiration from the bandmates’ favorite donuts. The treat features bite-sized chocolate donuts coated in crispy golden topping which are then topped with a swirl of whipped cream. A mini honey churro and green sugar donut are stacked on top of the pyramid for a fun parfait-like display.

Exclusive Collaboration Content

Mrs. Donuts products will all come with original matching packaging. The paper trays are designed with Mrs. Green Apple’s signature green color palette and a retro-like rendition of the band members sporting the Mister Donut bowtie. Each tray will be printed with a QR code that will bring up a downloadable wallpaper featuring the collaboration artwork. Fans who are part of the Ringo Jam fanclub will be directed to a special member-exclusive wallpaper.

Limited-edition takeout boxes will also be available in half-box or dozen-box sizes. Scanning the QR code on the boxes will bring the packaging to life through an AR lens that makes the illustrated band members start talking.

During the collaboration period, Mister Donut’s in-store music playlist will include special cameos by Mrs. Green Apple.

How To Get the Mrs. Green Apple Donuts

Mister Donut’s collaboration events are notoriously extremely popular and quite challenging to secure, like the recent Mocchurin craze and the annual Pokemon drop which have all brought extreme lines and website crashes. But, there is still hope.

Reservations are now open through Mister Donut’s online ordering system Net Order. To prevent in-store congestion, Mister Donut will not be selling any collaboration products on the first two days of the event, August 5 and August 6, and will instead only be handling pickup for reserved orders. Pre-ordered donuts can be picked up from August 5 to August 11. Non-reservation donuts will be available at stores from August 7.