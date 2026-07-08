From mountain lookouts to lush parks and upscale rooftops, Tokyo’s beer gardens are great socializing hubs to make the most of the city’s humid summers. If you’re looking to experience an authentic Japanese summer tradition, most of these venues operate on a nomihoudai (all-you-can-drink) package system that typically includes a multi-course BBQ menu and a two-hour time limit.

Whether you want a casual park vibe or a luxury night out, this is your ultimate guide to the best summer beer gardens in Tokyo.

Lush Nature Escapes and Iconic Views

Forest Beer Garden (Meiji Jingu Gaien)

Forest Beer Garden is one of Tokyo’s largest and most famous outdoor beer gardens, with an environment that feels completely removed from the city. The massive open-air lawn setting can fit around 900 people and features a great all-you-can-eat BBQ setup — complete with authentic American Weber grills — alongside an expansive drink menu packed with Kirin draft beers, alongside foreign brands like Heineken and Spring Valley craft brews.

Location: Inside Nikoniko Park at Meiji Jingu Gaien (5-minute walk from Shinanomachi or Kokuritsu-Kyogijo stations)

Operating period: Open from late April through September 30.

Hours: 4:30–10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 12:00–10:00 p.m. on weekends. During peak summer (mid-July to August 31), weekday hours expand from 2:00–10:30 p.m.

Mount Takao Beer Mount

Located 488 meters above sea level on Mount Takao, Mount Takao Beer Mount is a scenic mountain getaway and the highest beer garden in the city. After a beautiful cable car ride up the mountainside, you reach a massive observation deck where, on clear summer nights, you get an unparalleled panoramic view of the glittering Tokyo skyline stretching all the way to Tokyo Skytree.

The two-hour package features a massive buffet-style spread of Japanese comfort foods alongside unlimited beer, local sake and cocktails.

Location: Mount Takao, Hachioji, Tokyo (take the Keio Line from Shinjuku to Takaosanguchi Station, then ride the Mount Takao cable car)

Operating period: Open daily from May 30 to November 29

Hours: 12:00–9:00 p.m. daily from July through October (shorter 5:00 p.m. closures apply during off-peak spring and autumn weekdays)

High-End Rooftops and City Skylines

Hilton Tokyo Beer Garden (Shinjuku)

Bringing an upscale surf-and-beach-resort atmosphere directly into the heart of Shinjuku’s skyscraper district, Hilton Tokyo Beer Garden’s stylish open-air venue sits on the hotel’s seventh-floor terrace. The space’s theme this year is meant to recall an Australian beach at sunset, designed with fairy lights and comfortable sofa loungers for the perfect sunset to evening destination.

This beer garden leans into premium free-flowing drinks and themed gourmet platters rather than standard pub fare, offering a distinctly elegant urban oasis.

Location: 7F Rooftop Terrace, Hilton Tokyo (directly connected to Tochomae Station or a short walk from Shinjuku Station)

Operating period: Open nightly from May 15 to September 30 (weather permitting)

Hours: 5:30–10:00 p.m. (food last order at 9:00 p.m.; drinks at 9:30 p.m.)

Ginza Sky Beer Terrace (Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan)

Perched on the 13th floor of the Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan building, Ginza Sky Beer Terrace offers elegant, high-altitude urban drinking with stunning night views over Tokyo Station and the Ginza skyline.

Operated by the prestigious Tokyo Kaikan, this terrace offers elevated multi-tiered drink plans where guests can enjoy premium draft beers like Suntory Master’s Dream, highballs and wine alongside gourmet steak and meat platters. A selection of premium low- and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for non-drinkers.

Location: 13F Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan (located right outside Yurakucho Station)

Operating period: Seasonal summer run from mid-June through late August

Hours: 5:30–10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 5:00–9:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Casual Neighborhood Hubs and Family-Friendly Spots

Nakano Central Beer Park

Set along a beautiful, tree-lined avenue in Nakano Central Park, this casual open-air venue offers a vibrant neighborhood feel. Highly popular with local office workers and residents, it serves ice-cold Kirin brews, casual à la carte dishes and pre-booked BBQ courses.

It’s the perfect spot if you’d prefer to drop in casually for a single drink, grab food from local stalls or sit out on the grass.

Location: Nakano Central Park (a short walk from the North Exit of Nakano Station)

Operating period: Open daily through the peak summer months (typically June through September)

Hours: Weekday hours run from 5:30–9:30 p.m., and weekends expand from 12:00-9:30 p.m.

Tokyo Skytree Town BeerFesta

Hosted on the fourth-floor Sky Arena at the base of Tokyo Skytree, BeerFesta mimics the energetic atmosphere of a traditional summer festival. Food huts surrounding the open seating serve everything from American-style BBQ plates and European sausages to classic Japanese festival street food like yakisoba.

With its massive open plaza layout and a dedicated grassy play area for kids, this option is exceptionally family-friendly and pairs perfectly with a sightseeing trip up the tower.

Location: 4F Sky Arena, Tokyo Solamachi (directly above Oshiage Station)

Operating period: Open daily from June 12 to August 30.

Hours: 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Insider Tips for Visiting Tokyo Beer Gardens

Book in advance: Because beer gardens are a staple of Japanese corporate culture and summer socializing, prime weekend slots and Friday nights fill up weeks ahead of time. It’s usually best to reserve online.

Check the weather policy: While massive venues like the Forest Beer Garden and Tokyo Skytree have large tented areas to protect against sudden summer showers, smaller rooftop terraces will cancel bookings in heavy rain or high winds.

Respect the timer: The two-hour nomihoudai limit is strictly enforced. Staff will usually take your last order for drinks about 30 minutes before your time slot officially ends.

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