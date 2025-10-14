Mie-based craft brewery Isekado has announced an unprecedented challenge: brewing beer in space. In collaboration with Takazago Electric, a Nagoya-based company specializing in advanced aerospace fluid technology, the project seeks to conduct Japan’s first-ever beer fermentation experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The initiative, titled the Space Brewing Project, will utilize Japan’s experimental module “Kibo” (which aptly translates to “hope”), marking a new chapter in both brewing and space science.

The Journey of Isekado’s Space Yeast

At its core, the project aims to explore how microgravity affects yeast fermentation. As the companies behind the venture explain in a press release, advances in food production technology will be essential when humans begin long-term stays in space. In their view, understanding how yeast behaves in such extreme environments “will be essential to supporting quality of life.”

For the space brewing process, Isekado will select one of its award-winning proprietary yeast strains. Once launched into orbit, the yeast will ferment aboard the ISS inside a special brewing vessel developed by Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, designed to withstand pressure and temperature fluctuations. Kirin Brewery also provided technical cooperation, showcasing Japan’s collaborative and innovative spirit.

After returning to Earth, Isekado’s research team will analyze how space conditions altered the yeast’s fermentation behavior. The resulting “space-cultured yeast” will then be used to brew a limited batch of beer.

Looking ahead, the experiment could pave the way for future space food production and inspire entirely new experiences, like enjoying a space craft beer in orbit.

Join the Cosmic Toast

Funding is currently being raised through Campfire, one of Japan’s leading crowdfunding platforms, where backers can support the mission; afterwards, the limited-edition space beer will be available as a reward.

As Isekado puts it, this endeavor embodies its mission to “make the world of beer more interesting.” Combining science, craftsmanship and imagination, the brewery invites beer lovers and dreamers to raise a glass to the future of fermentation.

Related Posts