In the first news roundup of the year, we report on two celebrity scandals, one much more serious than the other. Former SMAP member Masahiro Nakai issued a statement on Thursday, apologizing for causing “trouble” with a woman. Due to a non-disclosure agreement, he can’t discuss the matter further. Fellow actor Ryo Yoshizawa, meanwhile, has been dropped as the face of a low-alcohol beer because he got into trouble after drinking too much alcohol.

Actor Ryo Yoshizawa Dropped by Asahi After Drinking Too Much Actor Ryo Yoshizawa is no longer the face of a low-alcohol beer because he got into trouble after drinking too much alcohol. The popular performer, once described as having “national treasure-class handsomeness,” fronted ads for Asahi Breweries’ Super Dry Dry Crystal beer. The company, announced on Tuesday that it was dropping him due to an incident that occurred on December 30. A drunk Yoshizawa “accidentally made his way into an apartment room next to his,” said the actor’s agency Amuse in a statement on Monday. It’s highly likely that Yoshizawa was drinking something much stronger that night than the 3.5% beer he had been advertising. During questioning, he reportedly said, “I was drunk, so my memory is unclear.” He added, “I just went in because I wanted to use the bathroom.” His neighbor called the police to report that someone had broken into their apartment without permission at approximately 10:30 p.m. on December 30. “As an alcohol beverage company, we consider his actions unacceptable,” said Asahi Group Holdings spokesperson Shiori Shimizu.

Former SMAP Member Masahiro Nakai Has Several Shows Suspended After ‘Trouble’ With a Woman

Former SMAP member Masahiro Nakai released a statement via his agency’s website on Thursday, confirming that he did have some “trouble” with a woman. It was the weekly magazine Josei Seven that first made the allegations against him on December 19, 2024. According to the publication, Nakai had gotten into “serious trouble” with a woman. Later that month, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine claimed the television host and actor had paid ¥90 million in settlement money to a woman in the entertainment industry. Several advertisements and programs featuring Nakai were subsequently suspended.

“I’m very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused everyone. Some of the reports aren’t true. I would also like to apologize to the other party and all those involved,” began the statement. He then said there had been some trouble, but due to a non-disclosure agreement he couldn’t discuss it. However, he categorically denied inflicting any violence against the alleged victim. According to Nakai, as a settlement has been reached, he will be able to continue his “entertainment activities unimpeded.” It remains to be seen whether Japan’s television networks feel the same.

Kyoto Plans To Raise Accommodation Tax up to ¥10,000 a Night

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kyoto city is planning to raise its accommodation tax. Currently, guests must pay ¥200 for an overnight stay in the city costing less than ¥20,000. That fee will increase to ¥400 for those paying between ¥6,000 yen and ¥19,999. The tax for a stay between ¥20,000 and ¥49,999, which is now ¥500, will rise to ¥1,000. The levy for a ¥50,000 or more stay, which is currently ¥1,000, will increase to ¥4,000. A ¥10,000 tax will also be charged for a stay that costs over ¥100,000.

In other tourism-related news, The New York Times “52 Places to Go” list highlighted two Japanese destinations for its 2025 edition: Toyama city at number 30 and Osaka city at number 38. Photographer and writer Craig Mod, who selected Morioka and Yamaguchi for the list in 2023 and 2024 respectively, highlighted Toyama’s Glass Art Museum designed by Kengo Kuma and the lantern-lit Owara Kaze no Bon festival, which takes place annually in September. Osaka, meanwhile, was described as “Japan’s most progressive city.”

Nippon Steel and US Steel File Lawsuits After Biden Blocks Takeover

On Monday, Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. both announced that they had filed lawsuits against the United States government after Joe Biden blocked their merger. Last Friday, the US President, who will soon be replaced by Donald Trump, rejected Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel, claiming that there is credible evidence to believe that the former “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.” Neither organization, however, is willing to give up without a fight.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Nippon Steel CEO Eiji Hashimoto said the country’s top steelmaker would be standing firm on its proposed takeover of the American company. “A review of the deal by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States was not properly conducted due to President Biden’s illegal intervention. We can never accept this,” he said. Later in the day, US Steel CEO David Burritt called on Trump to reverse Biden’s decision. Trump, however, has previously stated that he is opposed to the takeover.

Motorbike-Sized Bluefin Tuna Sold for ¥207 Million at Auction

On Sunday, Michelin-starred sushi restaurateurs the Onodera Group paid ¥207 million ($1.3 million) for a bluefin tuna weighing 276 kilograms. That’s around the same size and weight as a motorbike. It’s the second–highest price ever paid at the annual New Year auction, which takes place at Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. The Onodera Group has now paid the top price in the Ichiban Tuna auction for five years consecutively. In 2024, the price for the best specimen was a lot lower at ¥114 million.

Since comparable records began in 1999, the highest price paid at the auction was ¥333.6 million by the self-proclaimed “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura, owner of the Sushi Zanmai national restaurant chain. He paid that price for a 278-kilogram bluefin in 2019. It was the first time the New Year auction was held in Toyosu after moving from Tsukiji. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though, the tunas were only able to command a fraction of their usual top prices, as citizens were discouraged from dining out.

Shogun Wins Four Golden Globes

The awards keep coming for Shogun. On Sunday, the highly acclaimed FX and Hulu show claimed the prestigious best drama television series prize at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. The popular program beat off competition from Squid Game 2, Slow Horses, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Diplomat and The Day of the Jackal. It was another memorable night for the popular series, which won a record-breaking 18 Emmy Awards last September. As well as the main drama prize, three cast members also walked away with awards.

Anna Sawai became the second Japanese person to take home the best female actor in a television drama prize for her portrayal of Lady Mariko. The first was Yoko Shimada, who won the award 44 years ago for playing the same character in the original adaptation of James Clavell’s novel. Hiroyuki Sanada triumphed in the corresponding male category, while Tadanobu Asano was named the best supporting male actor. Asano was praised for his wholesome speech, which began with a humble introduction as he thought people wouldn’t know who he was.

