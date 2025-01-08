The New York Times (NYT) “52 Places to Go” list has highlighted two Japanese destinations for 2025: Toyama city at number 30 and Osaka city at number 38.

Toyama and Osaka Come Out on Top

Each January, NYT selects 52 places to visit for the coming year. In 2023, the Tohoku city of Morioka was selected as number two on the list, causing a lot of excitement in the Japanese travel world. This year, while Japan doesn’t have any cities in the top 10, it does welcome two in the top 30.

Number 30: Toyama

Photographer and writer Craig Mod, who selected Morioka for the 2023 list, noted Toyama’s unique position between the Japanese Alps and the Sea of Japan. Serving as a gateway to the Noto Peninsula, an area recovering from the 2024 earthquake and floods, Toyama is now encouraging tourism as part of its revitalization.

Key attractions include the Kengo Kuma-designed Glass Art Museum, described as a “cathedral of timber and light,” and the Owara Kaze no Bon festival, which lights up Yatsuo in early September. The journalist also drew attention to a few of Toyama’s eateries, including Suzukeema, which serves seasonal curry, and Hida, where you can enjoy the combination of oden and natural wine.

Number 38: Osaka

The upcoming World Expo will be held in Osaka in 2025, which means that it’s no surprise that this Kansai city appeared on the list. The Osaka Expo will run from April to October 2025 on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, and is projected to attract over 28 million visitors. The NYT entry highlighted the city’s push towards sustainability with its Grand Green Osaka project, transforming a former rail yard into a mixed-use lifestyle hub with sprawling green spaces.

It also noted Osaka’s new luxury accommodations, including Japan’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel and the Four Seasons property that opened there last year. The entry called Osaka, “Arguably Japan’s most progressive city,” pointing out its sustainability and LGBTQ+ initiatives in the only G7 country in which same-sex marriage is prohibited.

TW’s Picks for Each Region

Tokyo Weekender’s recommendations for Toyama and Osaka.

Osaka

Osaka is known for the rowdiness of its inhabitants, and there’s no better way to enjoy the city’s atmosphere than by visiting one of the many street food areas. Grab some local specialty takoyaki (octopus balls) or some okonomiyaki (savory pancakes). For art lovers, it’s also worth visiting the “Tower of the Sun,” Taro Okamoto’s famous sculpture.

Toyama

For those visiting Toyama city, we recommend the Toyama Museum of Art and Design (TAD), which has a rooftop garden beloved by locals. The surrounding areas also boast some great attractions, such as Gokayama, a village known for traditional paper making. Additionally, there are some world-class coastlines, like the Amaharashi Coast.

