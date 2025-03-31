A tiny island in the Seto Inland Sea with crystal-clear waters and a pleasant, Mediterranean-esque climate, Naoshima has established itself as one of the world’s top destinations for art lovers. Arriving here is like entering another dimension — a realm where glittering turquoise seas, rolling hills and lush forests seamlessly intertwine with a dazzling array of contemporary art museums and installations. And one of its crown jewels is Benesse House, a facility that integrates hospitality and high art.

To put it simply, Benesse House is like a combination of a hotel, a museum and an open-air museum — a place where contemporary art, nature and architecture combine. Guests here have the rare opportunity to spend the night among masterpieces by some of the most celebrated artists in the world.

It has four distinct accommodation buildings that take full advantage of its location, each with its own charms and characteristics: Museum, Oval, Park and Beach. All four promise intimate access to the best of contemporary art and design, and all were designed by star architect Tadao Ando.

Across the Benesse House complex’s sprawling grounds, visitors can find a plethora of indoor and outdoor exhibits, including Yayoi Kusama’s iconic “Pumpkin,” which sits boldly by the water’s edge. Inside the Benesse House Museum, works by world-class artists like Cy Twombly, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jenny Holzer and Yves Klein are on display. Dotted throughout the surrounding landscape are sculptures and site-specific works created exclusively for this location.

Since Benesse House has so much to offer, planning a trip there can feel a little overwhelming at first. We’re here to help with that — here’s everything you need to know about booking a stay at Benesse House Naoshima.

Where to Stay at Benesse House: Four Luxe Lodgings

As mentioned above, Benesse House offers four types of accommodations, each providing a different perspective on art and nature.

Benesse House Museum: A Night at the Museum

As the name implies, this lodging is located inside the Benesse House Museum, allowing you to live among art. Guests staying here have exclusive, late-night access to the gallery spaces, granting them the rare chance to explore in privacy.

All the rooms offer stunning views of the Seto Inland Sea — and on display in every one, you’ll find works by the artists in the museum collection, like Sol LeWitt, Cy Twombly and Jennifer Bartlett. (The exact works are subject to change.)

This accommodation is ideal for those who want to engage with art in an intimate setting.

Benesse House Oval: Ultra-Exclusive, With Unforgettable Views

Perched on a hilltop and accessible exclusively by a private monorail, Benesse House Oval seamlessly blends Tadao Ando’s signature minimalist architecture with the natural beauty of Naoshima. The building features a striking open-air reflecting pool at its center, mirroring the sky and creating a tranquil, meditative atmosphere. Its elevated location offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Seto Inland Sea, making sunrise and sunset particularly unforgettable. Access is exclusive to overnight guests.

With only six guest rooms, this lodging provides an intimate and secluded experience. As with the Museum rooms, staying here grants exclusive, after-hours access to the Benesse House Museum. A newly opened Oval Lounge — also open only to guests at the Oval — allows for relaxation and refinement, with a selection of books on art and architecture, plus continental breakfast and welcome drinks services.

This accommodation is ideal for those seeking an ultra-private, high-end experience, with a focus on exceptional design.

Benesse House Park: Warm, Inviting and Integrated Into Nature

Benesse House Park offers a relaxed and inviting stay surrounded by lush greenery and azure sea and sky; it’s one of the more casual and nature-integrated accommodations within the Benesse House complex. It’s also one of Tadao Ando’s rare wooden buildings, setting it apart from his usual concrete-based designs.

Located near the museum and other facilities, Park provides easy access to the outdoor art installations, allowing guests to experience sculptures and site-specific works while strolling through the landscape. There are also a multitude of artworks on display throughout the hotel space.

This accommodation is ideal for those who want a laid-back yet immersive experience on Naoshima, with easy access to outdoor art and installations.

Benesse House Beach: Stunning Suites by the Sea

Located closest to the shoreline, Benesse House Beach rooms offer direct access to the sea, allowing guests to wake up to the sound of waves and an unparalleled sense of tranquility. Large windows and open terraces invite natural light and sea breezes.

With its secluded location, Beach provides a more private and tranquil experience while still offering easy access to the museum and outdoor installations. Note that all the rooms here are suite-style guest rooms.

This accommodation is ideal for those looking to unwind in a peaceful seaside setting. Because all its rooms are suites, it’s particularly well-suited to families or groups of friends.

What To See at Benesse House Museum: An Updated Exhibition for 2025

On February 6, 2025, the Benesse House Museum unveiled a refreshed exhibition featuring key works from its early European and American contemporary art collections. Notable pieces include Cy Twombly’s “Untitled” (1968), Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Gua-Gua” (1984) and Yves Klein’s “Vénus Bleue” (1983), offering a glimpse into the museum’s rich history of collecting.

The exhibition also highlights large-scale works, such as Frank Stella’s “The Grand Armada” (1989) and David Hockney’s “A Walk Around the Hotel Courtyard Acatlan” (1985), as well as Jennifer Bartlett’s “Fish and Bread” (1989). Additionally, visitors can encounter site-specific works created by artists inspired by Naoshima’s nature and architecture, along with archives documenting artist residencies on the island.

This exhibition, which anticipates the upcoming opening of the Naoshima New Museum of Art in the island’s Honmura district, promises a diverse and enriching experience, deepening visitors’ connection to the art and culture of Naoshima.

Additionally, as part of renovations at Benesse House Oval, select guest rooms and shared spaces will feature new art displays.

Other Amenities at Benesse House: Restaurants, Café and a New Hotel Lounge

Benesse House has two dedicated restaurants, as well as a café and two lounges which are not open to the general public.

The Terrace Restaurant, located near Park, has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the sea; it specializes in fine French cuisine. Museum Restaurant Issen, which is located on the ground floor of the Benesse House Museum, serves kaiseki meals made with fresh Setouchi seafood for dinner, as well as breakfast and lunch options made with seasonal ingredients. And at Benesse House Museum Cafe, located on the second floor of its namesake museum, you can find light bites and refreshments like bagel sandwiches, pasta and homemade lemonade.

There are two lounges available for Benesse House guests as well. The first is a sumptuous lounge in the basement of Benesse House Park. This relaxation area adjoins Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery: Time Corridors, a space in which a comprehensive selection of works by the influential artist Hiroshi Sugimoto are displayed. The second, Oval Lounge, is open only to guests who are staying at Oval.

Is It Worth It To Stay Overnight on Naoshima?

In a word, yes. While Naoshima is accessible for day trips, staying overnight at Benesse House offers a much deeper and richer cultural experience. As the day-trippers leave, the island quiets down, allowing guests to fully absorb the atmosphere.

Wandering through the museum after hours, taking in the outdoor installations under the changing light of dusk and dawn and reflecting on the harmony of art and nature without the crowds allow for a profound and intimate way to appreciate Naoshima’s artistic significance.

Benesse House Contact Information

Benesse House

Gotanji, Naoshima, Kagawa County, Kagawa 761-3110

T: +81 (0)87-892-3223

Official website

Official Instagram

Contact form

More Info: Plan Your Visit to Benesse House Naoshima

Here are some key points to keep in mind when planning your trip: