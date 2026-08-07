Japanese summers are defined by an intense mix of drenching humidity and unrelenting heat. Yet, true to its timeless culture, Kyoto offers an elegant solution for surviving the swelter.

A little over an hour north of central Kyoto, nestled in the lush mountain village of Kibune, 15 restaurants invite visitors to forget their high-temperature troubles against the backdrop of the Kibune River. Local kawadoko dining — the practice of enjoying a meal on a wooden platform built over a river — dates back to the Edo era (1603–1867), when travelers and monks sought refuge from the heat along the river.

Kawadoko culture continues to offer a serene escape where diners can enjoy seasonal cuisine above the refreshing flow of a mountain stream. This quintessential summer tradition is available but a few months each year, making each experience feel like a precious opportunity to connect with nature.

Among the most storied destinations for this experience is the venerable Kibune Kiraku (sometimes called “Kifune Kiraku”), located across from Kifune Shrine, whose charm is backed by over a century of history. For this summer season, the restaurant has debuted a new multi-course grill menu option — a sensory wonderland of fresh seafood.

List of Contents: Over a Century of History The Luxury of Riverside Dining A New Grilling Experience Booking Information Access Information Related Articles

Over a Century of History

Kiraku’s roots date back to 1921, when its predecessor, Kutaniya, opened as a modest inn for pilgrims visiting Kifune Shrine and nearby Kuramadera Temple. Widowed at a young age and seeking to support her family, the founder was known for her kind and courteous manner with every traveler who passed through her doors.

Later, her son — a chef trained at a prestigious Kyoto restaurant — transformed the establishment into a culinary ryokan, with its summertime kawadoko dining flourishing in 1949. It’s been a favorite ever since.

The Luxury of Riverside Dining

The effects of the river are almost instant. Though the main street radiates heat from the summer sun, a cooling breeze cuts through the sultry air along the shaded riverside. Travel from downtown Kyoto to Kibune’s kawadoko, and you’ll find a refreshing environment up to 10 degrees Celsius cooler than the city center.

Kawadoko is less riverside and more river-spanning dining, as the flooring upon which diners sit is made up of temporary wooden platforms placed directly over the river. The rush of water beneath the planks boosts ventilation while creating the natural percussion that soundtracks a Kibune summer.

Add the moss-covered stones, the crisp air and the casting of sunlight filtered through trees — the poetic komorebi in Japanese — and each platform stands as a perfect oasis.

A New Grilling Experience

For this summer only, Kiraku is collaborating with the renowned Fukuoka seafood specialty restaurant Etouke for a riverside grilling experience like no other — one that combines the history and mastery of both restaurants.

Designed to be an immersive, sensory dining experience, the meal begins with a platter of seasonal selections, including fresh tuna with grated yam and uzaku — a salad of cucumber and grilled eel, two ingredients eaten during the hottest months to rehydrate and build energy, respectively. Also part of the experience are Kyoto-style pickled gourds packed with plum flavor — an interesting addition showcasing local flavors. Sampling the various dishes, each on its own miniature stage of colorful tableware, is part of the joy of dining at Kiraku.

Next comes a parade of fresh seafood, grilled tableside by the Kiraku staff. This course features Japanese tiger prawns, octopus, abalone, turban shells, three types of tuna and pike conger eel — a popular summertime dish in Kyoto. To enhance its natural flavors, the seafood is paired with a variety of condiments, such as a special house sauce and a rich sesame sauce. Fresh wasabi and rock salt are also provided for guests to grate themselves.

Guests can savor and compare between the premium ultra-fatty otoro and the more mellow chutoro, and feast on other buttery bites of shellfish.

Diners also have the option to add premium domestic beef tenderloin, at an additional charge, for more melt-in-your-mouth indulgence.

A free-flow drink service that perfectly pairs with grilled seafood is also included. The selection spans 20 types of beverages from across the country, including beer, wine and Etouke’s original Tsutsumotase sake, shining a spotlight on Fukuoka Prefecture’s distinguished sake tradition.

Seven kinds of soft drinks are available at Kiraku. Curated with just as much thought as their alcoholic counterparts, these drinks include a Kyoto craft cola that’s a tantalizing mix of perfectly blended spices — not too sweet, and boasting a mature flavor. The carbonation works well with the smoky dishes.

The meal concludes with a comforting ochazuke, a dish of bonito-based dashi broth poured over a steaming bowl of rice, finished with savory grilled cod roe.

Booking Information

Kiraku’s grill course will only be available until September 30. Reservations must be made at least five days in advance through Kiraku’s official website. Phone reservations are not available.



Kawadoko Grill Course

Price: ¥35,000 (includes tax and free-flow drink service)

Optional beef tenderloin (500g): + ¥15,000

Access Information

Address: 47 Kurama Kibune-cho, Sakyo ward, Kyoto

Kibune Kiraku is easily accessible via local rail, subway and bus connections. From Kibuneguchi Station, you can take a taxi or board the shuttle bus that will take you directly to the kawadoko area. Expect the trip to take a little over an hour, depending on the route and the day’s road conditions.