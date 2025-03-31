Kyoto is admired around the world as a pinnacle of tradition, elegance and tranquility. Hugged by a serene bamboo forest neighboring the esteemed Kiyomizu-dera temple, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is a luxurious hilltop sanctuary that embodies the essence of Kyoto and combines timeless cultural tradition with chic, elevated design.

The hotel, which had its grand opening last year, is located in the Ryozan area of Higashiyama. It is the Japan flagship of Banyan Tree, a renowned hotel brand under the global hospitality company Banyan Group — aptly named after the tree that has long offered shelter to weary travelers. Enjoy a luxurious retreat amongst the incomparable natural beauty of Kyoto.

Inspired by Kyoto’s Mystical Beauty and Cultural Heritage

Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is a celebration of Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage. Every detail of its design has been thoughtfully curated to honor the city’s timeless beauty, from its architectural features to its luxurious amenities — including its own natural hot spring and a private bamboo forest. Notably, it is the only hotel in Kyoto to house an authentic Noh theater stage, a masterpiece envisioned by renowned architect Kengo Kuma. Framed by the bamboo forest, this ethereal structure serves as a backdrop for Nohgaku performances, contemporary art exhibitions, and live musical showcases, offering guests a cultural experience unlike any other.

The guest rooms draw inspiration from the concept of yugen —a profound, elusive beauty that suggests depth, elegance, and a sense of the unseen. Here, refined design and subtle elegance create an atmosphere of quiet mystery, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a world of tranquility.

Staying at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto: An Oasis of Tranquility

The resort’s 52 elegantly appointed guest rooms are thoughtfully designed to engage all five senses, blending classic Japanese aesthetics with contemporary sophistication. Tatami mat flooring, delicate shoji screens and hiba wood bathtubs evoke a sense of timeless tranquility. In eight rooms, there are private onsen baths that draw pure, mineral-rich waters directly from the region’s natural hot springs.

Beyond the privacy of the rooms, guests can immerse themselves in the soothing embrace of the hotel’s public onsen, featuring both indoor and open-air baths that offer a moment of quiet contemplation amid Kyoto’s enchanting landscape. For those seeking deeper relaxation, the renowned Banyan Tree Spa invites guests to indulge in rejuvenating massage treatments and the restorative warmth of a steam sauna, ensuring a stay that is as indulgent as it is unforgettable.

Nestled in History and Heritage

Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto is surrounded by both pristine scenery and centuries of history. The hotel is located just a 10-minute walk from Kiyomizu-dera — a definite must-see in every Kyoto itinerary which was registered as one of the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List in 1944. Kiyomizu-dera stands along the slope of Mount Otowa, giving a captivating panoramic view of the enveloping nature that stuns at every season: gentle cherry blossoms in spring, lush greenery in summer, fiery leaves in autumn and otherworldly snowscapes in winter.

The hotel is also close to Ninenzaka and Sannenzaka, charming sloping cobblestone streets lined with souvenir shops, teahouses, artisans and preserved historic buildings from the Edo era. Kodaiji Temple and Maruyama Park — the oldest park in Kyoto, beloved for its centerpiece weeping cherry tree with blossoms cascading from its lengthy branches — are also just a quick walk away.

Dining at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto: A Stage for Gourmet Art

The resort also offers extravagant culinary experiences, with an array of authentic dishes that highlight fresh, seasonal and local ingredients. Bar Ryozen is a sleek and stylish space to enjoy a curated selection of regional sake and cocktails.

With beautiful presentation, complex flavors and top hospitality, the restaurant presents an unforgettable experience for all senses.

For a limited time, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto presents an exclusive culinary collaboration with the esteemed Kyoto-based restaurant Sen (stylized as SEN). This special event brings together the artistry of Sen’s Chef Ken Sugisawa and Ryozen’s Chef Akizaki, who will craft an extraordinary gourmet experience that embodies the essence of Japanese hospitality. Through a harmonious fusion of space, tableware and cuisine, guests will be treated to an unforgettable dining journey — one that can only be experienced at Ryozen until May 6.

Reservations are required and can be booked online.

To book a room at Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto and learn more about its facilities, please visit the hotel’s website. You can also contact the hotel directly at +81 75 531 0500.