Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of March. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in March
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Brooklyn Museum Ancient Egypt Collection Exhibit at Mori Arts Center
Over 150 artifacts from Brooklyn Museum's ancient Egyptian collection are coming to Japan to be displayed at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in their new exhibition, "Unraveling the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt from Brooklyn Museum."
|Date & Time
|Jan 25-Apr 06・10:00-18:00・Open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and days before holidays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2600 for adults, ¥1900 for high school/junior high students, ¥1300 for elementary students
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Prices vary for weekends, holidays and advance tickets
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Shows on Location details blocks inserted into post content with short code [location_details]
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in March
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in March
Mogwai Japan Tour 2025
Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025.
|Date & Time
|Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥9,650
|Location
|Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO)
|More Info
|¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child
Cat Power in Tokyo
American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring.
|Date & Time
|Mar 21, 2025・19:00~
|Price
|From ¥12,000
|Location
|Toyosu Pit
Tokyo Community and Performative Events in March
More events coming soon.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in March
Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition
This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.
|Date & Time
|Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
|Price
|¥2500 (General Admission)
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|See tickets link for additional pricing information
Death Note My Dear Light Pop-Up Shop
Misa-Misa fans, mark your calendars. For the first time ever, Death Note's beloved model/idol Misa Amane is getting her own dedicated pop-up shop. Opening at PARCO department stores in Nagoya and Tokyo, "Death Note -My Dear Light- POP UP SHOP" will feature exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities centered around the iconic character.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-30・
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro PARCO B2
|More Info
|Organizers may distribute numbered tickets during busy periods to manage crowds
The Apothecary Diaries Art Exhibition
The Apothecary Diaries have been a hot favorite this year due to its blend of wit, humor and intriguing mysteries. Uncover it all at "The Apothecary Diaries' Exhibition" that will feature famous scenes from the series and video exhibitions. This event marks the very first public showing of some of the anime production materials such as original drawings, storyboards and art pieces.
|Date & Time
|Mar 26-Apr 14・11:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1,800 Adults | ¥900 High School Students | ¥700 Middle School Students | ¥500 Primary School Students
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe
This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!
|Date & Time
|Jan 29-Apr 20・
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in March
Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa
The Lobby Lounge & Bar at Hyatt Regency Hotel Seragaki Island, Okinawa is launching an extra-special made-to-order buffet to coincide with the illumination display on the hotel grounds.
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
|Price
|¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
|Location
|THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL
Le Pristine Tokyo's Weekend Brunch Menu
Renowned chef Sergio Herman has crafted a weekend brunch menu at Le Pristine Tokyo that reflects his remarkable culinary journey.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Mar 31・12:00-15:00・Last order is 13:30. The brunch is only served on weekends.
|Price
|¥9,570 for the 4-Course Menu
|Location
|Le Pristine Restaurant Tokyo
|More Info
|¥17,600 for the Piollot Free-Flow (includes other alcohol and soft drinks) and ¥14,300 for the Botan Free-Flow
Tokyo Game Events in March
Tokyo Indie Games Summit 2025
Across the span of a weekend, industry folk and fans of indie games can come together to check out some of the latest titles being developed in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-09・
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Musashino Public Hall
|More Info
|8th March is a business day open only to media and individuals from the game industry. Free entry for elementary school students and younger. All children must be accompanied by a guardian.
NieR Pop-Up Cafe
Square Enix's hit action RPG series NieR will be getting it's own collaboration cafe. Savor an exciting menu featuring dishes inspired by characters within NieR. Orders of food and drinks will also come with bonuses like limited edition coasters.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Mar 31・09:00-20:30
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Square Enix Cafe
|More Info
|Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately