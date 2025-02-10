Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of March. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.

Over 150 artifacts from Brooklyn Museum's ancient Egyptian collection are coming to Japan to be displayed at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in their new exhibition, "Unraveling the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt from Brooklyn Museum."

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025.

Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe. Date & Time Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00 Price ¥2500 (General Admission) Location Tokyo City View More Info See tickets link for additional pricing information More Details

Death Note My Dear Light Pop-Up Shop Misa-Misa fans, mark your calendars. For the first time ever, Death Note's beloved model/idol Misa Amane is getting her own dedicated pop-up shop. Opening at PARCO department stores in Nagoya and Tokyo, "Death Note -My Dear Light- POP UP SHOP" will feature exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities centered around the iconic character. Date & Time Mar 19-30・ Price Free Location Ikebukuro PARCO B2 More Info Organizers may distribute numbered tickets during busy periods to manage crowds More Details

The Apothecary Diaries Art Exhibition The Apothecary Diaries have been a hot favorite this year due to its blend of wit, humor and intriguing mysteries. Uncover it all at "The Apothecary Diaries' Exhibition" that will feature famous scenes from the series and video exhibitions. This event marks the very first public showing of some of the anime production materials such as original drawings, storyboards and art pieces. Date & Time Mar 26-Apr 14・11:00-20:00 Price ¥1,800 Adults | ¥900 High School Students | ¥700 Middle School Students | ¥500 Primary School Students Location Matsuya Ginza More Details

Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available! Date & Time Jan 29-Apr 20・ Price Free Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details