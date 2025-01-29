Deep winter in Japan conjures images of crowded ski resorts, steaming hot springs and … not much else. Dig a little deeper, however, and you’ll uncover enchanting landscapes touched by the silver and white wand of winter. Among these, Gifu Prefecture’s historic village Shirakawa-go stands out for its unique scenery: steep, snow-blanketed thatched roofs, slanting into deep drifts, against a niveous backdrop of mountains. After dark, the farmhouses — some of which offer overnight accommodation — glow softly in golden lamplight. By day or night, wintry Shirakawa-go is truly a sight to behold, especially in January and February.

Shirakawa-go gained UNESCO World Heritage status in 1995 along with Gokayama in neighboring Toyama Prefecture. The two areas are home to three traditional villages inscribed as part of the World Heritage Site — Ogimachi in Shirakawa-go and Ainokura and Suganuma in Gokayama. Shirakawa-go’s Ogimachi is the most well known of the three and the easiest to access. If losing yourself in timeless townscapes is on your list of things to do, read on for everything you need to know about visiting this exceptional village.

Shirakawa-go: A Historic Mountain Village

Located in the Hida region of Gifu, Shirakawa-go is an ancient mountain settlement surrounded by forests. The village is well known for its farmhouses built in the distinctive gassho-zukuri style, a construction method featuring roofs that resemble hands joined in prayer. While this type of dwelling originated in the Edo period (1603–1867), the Hida region shows traces of human life dating back to between 7000 BCE and 2300 BCE.

Sightseeing in Shirakawa-go centers on two areas: Ogimachi, where you’ll find gassho-zukuri houses, and the Southern Nature Area, which includes Hirase Onsen. It was Ogimachi’s gassho-zukuri architecture that led to its registration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The village owes its status — and its traditional townscape — to preservation efforts made by residents after many of the village’s gassho-zukuri houses were lost due to construction and fire in the mid-1900s.

Witness the Shirakawa-go Winter Light-Up

One of Shirakawa-go’s most beloved winter traditions is its annual illumination event, which in 2025 is scheduled for January 13, 19, 26 and February 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required, and only those with tickets will be permitted to wander the illuminated Ogimachi area. A stunning view of the lit-up, snowy village shrouded in the rich blues of dusk can be had from the observation deck, but note that not all tickets allow access to this area: Only those staying overnight at Shirakawa-go on one of the four days or participating in special highway bus tours will be permitted entrance to the deck. For ticketing information, visit the event page at the Shirakawa-go Tourist Association website.

Exploring Shirakawa-go’s Ogimachi Village

Ogimachi Historic District

Ogimachi, Shirakawa-go’s main attraction, is the largest settlement in the area and is dotted with gassho-zukuri houses. These houses are well adapted to the region’s climate, their distinctive, steep-pitched roofs efficiently shedding winter’s heavy snowfalls and preventing structural damage and collapse. The functional design of gassho-zukuri houses extends beyond sharply sloping roofs — the large windows of the gable ends have a purpose, too. Into the 20th century, sericulture was a key industry in Shirakawa-go, and households cultivated silkworms in their multifloor attics. The expansive windows illuminated and ventilated these upper floors, facilitating the local livelihood.

Though gassho-zukuri style houses originated in the mid-Edo period, their historical significance went unrecognized until the latter half of the 20th century, by which time fire, abandonment and submersion in the wake of hydroelectric dam construction had decimated their number. The houses of Ogimachi remain due to the efforts of locals, who formed a preservation society in 1971 to protect the surviving homes. By 1976, the area had been designated a Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings, paving the way for the World Heritage Site designation of 1995.

Wada House

The prominence of the Wada family is clear from the farmhouse that bears its name: Not only is Wada House the largest gassho-zukuri residence in Shirakawa-go, it also boasts rare and unique features, including two tatami rooms — with their own special entrance — for the sole use of important visitors, fire-resistant plastered earthen walls, a traditional garden and a fire-resistant earthen storehouse. The farmhouse, built in the late Edo period, remains in use as a residence, but many rooms and the attic are open to the public and feature displays of historical items and tools related to the construction of the pitched roof. Visit the house to gain insight into the lifestyle of the family that was once Ogimachi’s largest landowner.

Myozenji Museum

Explore Myozenji, a temple of the Jodo Shinshu (True Pure Land) school of Buddhism, and its adjacent museum, located in the head priest’s living quarters — one of Ogimachi’s biggest gassho-zukuri houses. Established in 1748, Myozenji has been the village’s principal Buddhist sanctuary for over 275 years and features a two-story thatched gate-slash-bell tower and thatched main hall. In the museum, you’ll find utensils, tools for silkworm cultivation and other items used by villagers in the past, as well as an irori (sunken hearth). Those curious about the construction of gassho-zukuri roofs will have much to admire in the attic, as the straw ropes and bindings that hold the roof together are clearly visible.

Local Cuisine and Cozy Cafes Near Shirakawa-go

The mountains and rivers of the Shirakawa-go area provide inhabitants with plentiful fresh ingredients, allowing them to develop nutritious and delicious seasonal cuisine. Befitting a town that regularly welcomes foreign nationals — of the 1.7 million visitors to Shirakawa-go in 2023, 658,441 were international tourists — many of the restaurants around the village feature English menus. Here are a few to check out.

Irori

Dine in a gassho-zukuri farmhouse, right in Ogimachi, at Irori. Making full use of the bounty of each season, Irori offers local dishes such as Hida beef grilled with hoba (magnolia leaf) miso, grilled gassho tofu and udon or soba topped with mountain vegetables. A souvenir shop next to the restaurant sells a variety of local sweets and specialty products, as well as grilled Hida beef skewers and mitarashi dango.

Tenkara

Tenkara specializes in Hida beef, the branded beef of Gifu Prefecture. Produced from the Japanese black breed of beef cattle, Hida beef is considered one of the finest varieties of Japanese beef and is known for its marbling, coloring and luster. Give this regional specialty a taste with one of Tenkara’s set meals, which include Hida beef, miso soup and salad. As the restaurant is equipped with in-table yakiniku grills, you’ll get to cook your meat to your very own definition of perfection.

Shiraogi

Located opposite Ogimachi’s information center, Shiraogi serves teishoku (set meals) made with locally sourced ingredients like river fish and mountain vegetables. Enjoy meals showcasing Gifu delicacies, like Hida beef grilled on magnolia leaves. You’ll also find tofu steak, miso pork cutlets, various udon dishes and more.

Ochudo

Savor your drink under the thatched roof of a gassho-zukuri house at Ochudo, a conveniently located cafe just a short walk from the Shirakawa-go bus terminal. The cafe, which maintains the original layout of the house, offers zenzai — a sweet soup made of red azuki beans — with free refills, fluffy toast with red bean paste, coffee, yuzu juice and more.

Shirakawa-go Purin no Ie

It should come as no surprise that Purin no Ie (house of pudding) specializes in pudding. The shop, established by residents with long ancestral ties to Shirakawa-go, prides itself on its use of high-quality ingredients, like Hida melons, Gifu-developed Minomusume strawberries and pristine local spring water. Purin no Ie’s smooth-as-silk nameraka pudding and its award-winning mizu (water) pudding attract visitors from all over Japan. A variety of other standard, seasonal and village-inspired puddings are also on offer, like gohei mochi pudding with a miso aroma, Shirakawa matcha pudding made with matcha from south-central Gifu’s tea-producing town of Shirakawa and strawberry pudding.

Coffee Shop Hina

This cozy kissaten serves up a variety of coffee blends and teas, plus assorted sandwiches, cakes and toast. Only a four-minute walk from Wada House, Coffee Shop Hina is the perfect spot to grab a snack before or after checking out Ogimachi’s most well-appointed abode.

Accommodation Options: Staying in Ogimachi

Gassho-zukuri Houses

Get a real feel for life in Shirakawa-go by spending the night in a thatched house. These lodgings are typically furnished with tatami mats and futon, and some even have private onsen. Check the list of available gassho-zukuri properties for an overview of their style of accommodation.

Ryokan

For a taste of omotenashi — Japanese-style hospitality — book a night at a ryokan. The historical Shiroyamakan, built in 1884 and an Important Traditional Building, is an enchanting option that hosts just four groups per night. Reopened in 2023 after renovations, Shiroyamakan is a fusion of classical Japanese elements and modern Japanese design, a homey retreat where you can sample local seasonal cuisine and soak up the natural beauty and traditional culture of Shirakawa-go.

Essential Tips for Your Trip

What To Wear

As you can imagine, the snowy Shirakawa-go region gets quite chilly in the winter months. If you decide to visit, it’s important to pack for the cold, especially as you’ll likely spend a lot of time outside. Layering is key, and we recommend a thermal base layer like Uniqlo’s Heattech, a sweater or hoodie and a winter coat. Pack footwear that will keep your toes toasty and your feet comfortable as you walk around town, and stay away from suede footwear, like Ugg boots, which can be ruined by snow, and footwear with poor traction.

Respecting Local Culture

Although Shirakawa-go is a popular tourist destination for residents of Japan and foreign nationals alike, it’s important to remember that it’s both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a place of residence for many families. Don’t enter or photograph private homes or peek inside. Remember: Only designated buildings like museums, guesthouses and cafes are open to the public.

Additionally, dispose of trash responsibly, as littering can have a significant impact on the village’s rural environment. Be mindful of any wildlife you may encounter, and refrain from making loud noises, especially in the evenings.

Getting Around

The Ogimachi area of Shirakawa-go is small enough to get around on foot. Ogimachi is also the most convenient location for catching buses. The Shirakawa-go bus terminal is located at the entrance to Ogimachi and is serviced by buses destined for Takayama, Nagoya, Kanazawa, Takaoka and Toyama.

How To Get There

From Tokyo

Take the Hokuriku Shinkansen to Toyama Station. From there, it’s approximately one and a half hours to Shirakawa-go by bus.

From Nagoya

From the Meitetsu Bus Center (roughly 15 minutes on foot from JR Nagoya Station), board a Nagoya-Shirakawa-go Line bus. The trip takes approximately three hours.

Check Shirakawa-go’s official website for a comprehensive list of transportation options.

