What’s the fastest ball sport in the world? If you guessed badminton, you’re absolutely right. On April 14, 2023, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy from India smashed a shuttlecock at a staggering 565 km/h, setting the men’s world record, while Malaysia’s Pearly Tan recorded an impressive 438 km/h — a new record for women. Both are officially recognized by the Guinness World Records. These incredible speeds highlight the dynamic, high-intensity nature of badminton, where precision and agility make all the difference.

While badminton has long been popular in Asia, it’s now making waves in Europe and America, thanks in part to Danish player Viktor Axelsen’s gold medal victories at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. What was once seen as a casual backyard game is now drawing in new fans who are quickly getting hooked — drawn to its speed, intensity and the sheer satisfaction of a perfectly placed smash. And as the sport continues to gain momentum globally, one brand stands at the forefront: Yonex, a Japanese sports equipment company that’s long been the leading brand in badminton worldwide.

While much of the spotlight often falls on rackets, the right footwear is just as critical for performance on the court. Whether you’re looking to take up badminton for the first time or you’re a seasoned player looking to elevate your game, keep reading for our recommendations of the best footwear.

Why Do You Need Badminton Shoes?

If you’re new to badminton or just play occasionally, you might wonder whether specialized shoes are necessary. The truth is, badminton involves quick lateral movements, sudden stops and high-impact jumps — things that regular running shoes aren’t designed for. Unlike standard sneakers, badminton shoes provide better grip, stability, and cushioning to prevent injuries and improve performance on the court.

As a leader in badminton footwear, Yonex goes even further by incorporating cutting-edge technology for superior shock absorption and energy return, ensuring you stay agile and protected during every game.

Yonex: A Legacy of Excellence and Craftsmanship

Founded in 1946, Yonex began manufacturing badminton rackets in 1957 and has since grown into the world’s leading brand for badminton gear. The company’s rackets have achieved legendary status, and Yonex shoes have earned a reputation as essential equipment for professional and recreational players alike; they’re known for their use of both advanced technology and thoughtful design.

At the core of Yonex’s success is its unwavering commitment to monozukuri — the Japanese philosophy of craftsmanship that emphasizes precision, quality and continuous improvement, ensuring that every pair of shoes meets the highest standards of performance and durability.

At the heart of Yonex’s success is its Power Cushion technology, a cushioning material incorporated into every shoe it makes. The Power Cushion absorbs shock and converts impact energy into quick movement, reducing strain on the feet and joints. This technology helps players maintain stability and agility during intense rallies, giving them a crucial edge on the court.

Finding Your Perfect Fit

Yonex recognizes that different players have different needs, which is why they offer a range of badminton shoes tailored to various playing styles and priorities:

65 Series : Designed for a well-rounded, balanced performance, the 65 Series provides a blend of comfort, stability and responsiveness — ideal for players seeking versatility on the court.

Aerus Series : Yonex’s lightest line of shoes, the Aerus Series is engineered for players who want to focus on rapid footwork and quick direction changes.

Eclipsion Series : For players who prioritize stability, the Eclipson Series offers reinforced support and grip, ensuring secure footing during aggressive movements.

Comfort Series : Featuring enhanced cushioning, the Comfort Series reduces foot fatigue and absorbs shock, making it ideal for longer matches and training sessions.

Cascade Series : Offering a balance of performance and affordability, the Cascade Series is a reliable choice for club players and intermediate competitors.

Strider Series: Designed for beginners, the Strider Series provides comfort and support at an accessible price point.

Performance Backed by Champions

For decades, Yonex has been the brand of choice for elite badminton players. Its dedication to innovation and quality has solidified its reputation as the gold standard in badminton equipment. Known for their exceptional grip, stability and shock absorption, Yonex’s badminton shoes give players the confidence to move faster, pivot smoothly and stay in control no matter their experience level.

Discover the full range of Yonex badminton shoes and find your perfect match here.