When it comes to sportswear, high-performance gear is non-negotiable; if it’s stylish, so much the better. Tennis apparel in particular is well known for its timeless silhouettes and technical perfection. Yonex, a globally renowned sports brand based in Japan, exemplifies these qualities in its many products, including its meticulously designed tennis shoes that seamlessly blend form and function.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a casual player, getting the right shoe is essential to conquering the court. Featuring lightweight, high-rigidity and high-rebound carbon and shock-absorbing Power Cushion technology, Yonex tennis shoes maximize speed, stability and comfort. Read on to learn more about the innovative technology behind Yonex’s outstanding shoes.

A History of Excellence

Many associate Yonex with badminton, but the long-established brand from snowy Niigata Prefecture also produces high-quality snowboarding, golf and tennis equipment. Founded in 1946, Yonex ventured into the sports gear market in 1957, when it began manufacturing badminton rackets to supply Japan’s burgeoning badminton boom. Meticulously crafted and highly flexible, the rackets have maintained their prestigious reputation worldwide in the decades since.

In 1969, at a time when wooden rackets were the norm, Yonex entered the tennis industry with the launch of its first tennis racket made of aluminum, then considered a cutting-edge material. Today, the brand continues to apply its expert knowledge of racket engineering to tennis equipment and apparel.

The Science of Performance

Yonex’s decades-long commitment to craftsmanship directly translates to its tennis shoe design. For instance, the carbon graphite sheet used in Yonex tennis shoes was influenced by the brand’s expertise in graphite, which it acquired through its many years of racket development. The solid yet airy material allows for maximum stability during intense movements.

Another standout feature of Yonex tennis shoes is the patented cushioning technology used in the soles: Power Cushion+ (stylized as POWER CUSHION+), an incredibly resilient, shock-absorbing material that maximizes comfort while remaining lightweight for agility. The material’s strength and shock-absorbing power is such that an egg can survive a 12-meter drop onto it — and rebound to a height of 6 meters — without cracking. With Power Cushion+, Yonex tennis shoes boast almost one-third better shock absorption than standard shoes and greatly improved repulsion — the ability of a shoe to transfer energy to propel the wearer forward.

The Yonex Advantage

Over the years, Yonex tennis shoes have supported athletes from around the world in the quest for greatness, with many soaring to stunning victories. Shod in Power Cushion Eclipsion 5 shoes, Casper Ruud — who boasts a career-high ATP world ranking of No. 2 — darts and dashes along the baseline, his quick footwork and directional changes enabling his powerful counterattacks. Elena Rybakina, winner of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship, and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also dominate the court in Power Cushion Eclipsion 5s.



These are just three of the many athletes who enhance their sporting prowess with the quick and powerful push off, enhanced stability and fatigue-fighting comfort of Yonex’s high-performance tennis shoes.

Conquer Every Court

The Eclipsion series favored by Ruud, Rybakina and Wawrinka is just one model among Yonex’s collection of highly technical and stylish tennis shoes. Regardless of your playing style or the court surface, Yonex has a shoe series to match, with all-court and clay-court models optimized for those surfaces. Fine-tune your game supported by lightning-fast directional changes in a pair of stability-boosting Eclipsion 5s. Reach the ball faster and expand your shot options with the quick push-off provided by the Ad-Accel series’ upward-curved front and Accel Booster technology (equipped with carbon graphite). If comfort is your top priority, lace up a pair of Sonicage shoes; built for recreational and intermediate players, this model’s meticulously engineered upper offers both durability and flexibility, ensuring lasting comfort — even during extended play.

Whether you’re a casual player enjoying a friendly match or a seasoned competitor striving for victory, Yonex offers footwear to elevate your game. For groundbreaking technology, exceptional comfort and sleek style both on and off the court, step into a pair of Yonex tennis shoes.

