Gabriel Martinelli broke Japanese hearts with an injury-time winner in Brazil’s Round of 32 World Cup clash against Japan in Houston. The match appeared destined for extra time until Ao Tanaka lost possession on the edge of the penalty area. Bruno Guimarães slid a pass through to the Arsenal winger, who calmly slotted past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. It was a devastating way for Japan to bow out, evoking painful memories of their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium in 2018.

Japan Lead Brazil at the Break

While there is no disgrace in losing to Brazil, it marks yet another tournament in which Japan have fallen at the first knockout hurdle. The result was ultimately a fair one, with Brazil dominating the second half after struggling to create clear-cut chances before the break. Instead, it was Japan who struck first. Just before the half-hour mark, Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano won possession near the center circle before driving at the Brazil defense.

His powerful right-footed effort flew past Alisson and into the bottom corner to give Japan a shock 1-0 lead. In the second half, though, Brazil came out revitalized, with Endrick replacing Lucas Paquetá. They peppered the Japanese goal and, 10 minutes after the restart, equalized through Casemiro. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder headed home from Gabriel’s cross. The goal had been coming. Moments later, Brazil nearly went 2-1 up as Vinícius Júnior skipped past two defenders, but his effort was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Suzuki.

Tanaka Disconsolate

After that, Japan defended resolutely until Martinelli’s injury-time winner finally broke their resistance. Tanaka, whose mistake led to the goal, was disconsolate at the final whistle and was comforted by teammates as well as several Brazil players, including Matheus Cunha, Neymar and reserve goalkeeper Weverton. For Brazil, however, the victory keeps alive their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title. Carlo Ancelotti’s side now face the winner of tomorrow’s Ivory Coast and Norway clash.

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