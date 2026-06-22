Ayase Ueda bagged a brace as Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico on Sunday. Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on the scoresheet for the Samurai Blue in the men’s World Cup’s 1,000th match. Back home, a huge number of fans celebrated the victory at the famous Shibuya Crossing. Police were deployed to manage the swelling crowds as jubilant fans spilled onto the street after the final whistle.

Shibuya: A Stage for Japan’s World Cup Celebrations

The scenes at Shibuya Crossing have become a familiar sight during Japan’s World Cup campaigns. Supporters wait patiently for the traffic lights to change before spilling into the intersection to sing, wave flags and revel in their team’s latest triumph. After a few brief moments of celebration, they quickly clear the road as vehicles are allowed through again. It is a unique blend of wild emotion and remarkable order.

Japanese supporters have also earned global attention for their conduct at stadiums. In Monterrey, they once again stayed behind after the final whistle to collect rubbish from the stands using their familiar blue bags. The ritual, known as gomi hiroi, has sparked debate, with some critics questioning whether such displays are performative. The overwhelming reaction, however, has been one of admiration, with many praising the fans for showing respect for the stadium and surroundings.

A Statement Victory

The passion shown by supporters off the pitch has captured Japan’s spirit at this World Cup, but it is the performances on it that have given fans genuine reason to dream. Hajime Moriyasu’s side followed up their battling draw with the Netherlands by delivering a dominant display against Tunisia. It was the first time Japan had scored four goals in a World Cup match, and after Kamada’s fourth-minute opener, they were rarely troubled.

The result leaves them level on points and goal difference with the Dutch. A draw in their final group match against Sweden will be enough to guarantee a place in the next round, while four points would likely be enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams. But after performances that have inspired celebrations from Monterrey to Shibuya, Japan will believe they can do more than simply advance.

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