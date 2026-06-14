Japan twice came from behind to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opening World Cup match in Dallas. Daichi Kamada deflected the ball home in the 88th minute to rescue a point for the Samurai Blue, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Japanese players and fans. Given the balance of play and chances created by both sides, a point apiece was probably a fair outcome.

Following a cagey first half, the game came to life after the break. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a well-directed header on 51 minutes. The advantage did not last long, though, with Keito Nakamura’s deflected strike drawing Hajime Moriyasu’s side level six minutes later. Crysencio Summerville’s delightful left-footed effort from just inside the area put the Dutch back in front shortly after the hour mark.

Kamada Goal Could Prove Crucial for Japan

Following that goal, the Netherlands started to retreat as Japan pressed for an equalizer. Moriyasu’s substitutions helped swing the momentum, with Junya Ito providing a spark down the right and Koki Ogawa playing a key role in the late leveller. It was Ogawa’s powerful header that deflected off Kamada and into the net at the death, securing what could prove to be a vital point in one of the tournament’s toughest groups.

“It’s disappointing not to win, but the players didn’t give up after twice going behind and put into practice our style, playing united as a team and battling through to the end toughly and tenaciously,” said Moriyasu. “When I think of how many teams can actually come away with a draw against the Netherlands on a stage like the World Cup, I want to praise the players, and I think it’s a valuable point.”

Sweden Thump Tunisia

Japan’s next match is against Tunisia on Sunday before their final group game against Sweden on June 26. Sweden currently top Group F after a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday. Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari scored twice for Graham Potter’s side in the rout, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg were also on the scoresheet. Omar Rekik netted Tunisia’s only goal.

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