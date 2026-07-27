As Tokyo settles into the thick heat and matsuri energy of high summer, the city’s live music calendar swells to match it. August brings a run of shows that range from a single guitar in a small Shibuya livehouse to tens of thousands of people spread across a stadium in Chiba. There are milestone anniversaries, a rare full-orchestra outing (from one of J-pop’s most quietly influential songwriters), and a headline slot 25 years in the making for one of the country’s biggest rock exports.

If you’re in the mood to dance, sweat and rock out to some good music, below is a curated selection of August concerts that feel genuinely worth planning around.

Gateballers: Acoustic One-man Live ‘Blue But Not Blues’

Formed in Tokyo in 2013, Gateballers built their reputation on scrappy, hook-laden indie rock, with vocalist-guitarist Kaya Hamano co-founding the independent label Sparkling Records alongside Sohei Oyamada of the beloved andymori.



Their 2016 debut album, Lemon Songs, earned a Tower Records push and led to festival slots including Fuji Rock. For this August date, the band strips things back entirely: a one-man acoustic show that trades their usual guitar-driven clatter for something quieter and more direct, a rare chance to hear the songwriting underneath the noise.

When: August 1, 2026 (doors 12:00, start 12:30)

Where: Shibuya 7th Floor

Tickets: ¥3,500 general / ¥2,500 U-23

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Yonige: one man tour 2026

If you like alternative girl bands like Hitsujibungaku or Chilli Beans., it’s highly likely that you’ll like Yonige, too. Yonige have been one of Japanese indie rock’s most reliable two-person engines since bassist Gokkin and vocalist-guitarist Arisa Ushimaru formed the band in Osaka in 2013. Their early single “Avocado” went viral on YouTube, paving the way for a major debut with girls like girls in 2017 and a headline show at Nippon Budokan in 2019.



Having recently re-signed with Sony Music Labels, the duo arrived in Tokyo touring behind “Mebuku Toki,” their first release under the new deal and the opening theme for an upcoming anime, “Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk.” The Tokyo date has already sold out, though additional releases and same-day door tickets sometimes surface closer to showtime.

When: August 6, 2026 (doors 18:00, start 19:00)

Where: Shibuya CLUB QUATTRO

Tickets: ¥5,000 standing / ¥4,000 U-22 (plus drink fee) — Sold Out

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DYGL Live At Fever

Pronounced “day-glo,” DYGL formed out of a university music circle at Meiji Gakuin in the early 2010s and quickly found an unlikely champion in Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, who produced their 2017 debut, Say Goodbye to Memory Den. Since relocating partly to the UK, the band has kept building a discography that leans into Talking Heads-style physicality, most recently on 2025’s Who’s in the House?.



This Tokyo date caps a run of three consecutive monthly single releases, a one-off headline show at Fever promising the rawer, more garage-rock sound the band has been chasing on its last few records.

When: August 7, 2026 (doors 18:30, start 19:30)

Where: FEVER, Shindaita

Tickets: ¥5,000 advance / ¥4,000 Under 22 (plus drink fee)

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Cero Presents: Traffic

An abbreviation of Contemporary Exotica Rock Orchestra, cero have spent two decades quietly reshaping Japanese pop music, folding jazz, funk and city pop into songwriting sharp enough to land them Best Alternative Artist at the Space Shower Music Awards.



Since 2016, the band has used the Mountain Day holiday to throw “Traffic,” a self-curated, festival-style event built around artists they’re excited about rather than a straightforward headline set. This year’s seventh edition brings rapper Daichi Yamamoto, Jin Ono performing live for the first time, plus Chimney and Aya Noguchi, with DJ sets, food stalls and a live screen-printing pop-up rounding out the day.

When: August 9, 2026 (doors 15:00, start 16:00)

Where: Spotify O-EAST, Shibuya

Tickets: ¥6,800 advance / ¥4,800 U-23 (plus drink fee)

Ticket Info

Steve Lacy: Summer Sonic Extra

Steve Lacy has spent the years since his time in The Internet becoming one of the more genuinely singular voices in American music, picking up a Grammy, a spot on Time‘s 100 Most Influential People list and production credits for Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator along the way.



His breakout solo hit, “Bad Habit,” turned him into a streaming-era anomaly: a guitar-first, genre-blurring songwriter who still sounds like nobody else. He will be touching down in Tokyo for an intimate headline show at Toyosu Pit just two days before he plays a “Summer Sonic Extra” set and heads into the festival proper, timed around the release of his new album, Oh Yeah?

When: August 13, 2026 (doors 18:00, start 19:00)

Where: Toyosu PIT

Tickets: From ¥12,000

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Summer Sonic 2026

Marking its 25th anniversary, Summer Sonic remains Japan’s biggest dual-city rock festival, unfolding simultaneously across Tokyo (ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe, in Chiba) and Osaka over three days.



The 2026 lineup is stacked day by day: The Strokes headline the opening Tokyo date, a middle day brings David Byrne, Ado, Suede and Steve Lacy, and the festival closes with L’Arc-en-Ciel making their Summer Sonic headline debut in celebration of the band’s 35th anniversary, alongside Jamiroquai, a Babymetal-curated stage, Le Sserafim and mgk. Several ticket tiers for the Tokyo dates have already sold out, so single-day tickets are the safer bet if you’re still planning your weekend.

When: August 14–16, 2026

Where: ZOZO Marine Stadium & Makuhari Messe (Chiba); Expo ’70 Commemorative Park (Osaka)

Tickets: 1-Day tickets from ¥21,000 (Tokyo)

Official Website: Ticket Info

Teshima Aoi 20th Anniversary Concert 2026

Teshima Aoi’s voice has been part of the Japanese cultural fabric since 2006, when Studio Ghibli director Goro Miyazaki plucked her out of near-total obscurity to sing “Theru’s Song” for Tales from Earthsea. She followed it with “Summer of Farewells” for the Ghibli film From Up on Poppy Hill, and in 2016, the chart-topping “Asu e no Tegami.”

More recently, her 2024 track “Mori no Chiisana Restaurant” found a whole new global audience after going viral on Tiktok. This Suntory Hall date is a stop on her 20th anniversary tour, a career-spanning set performed with a small chamber ensemble of piano, guitar and violin built to let that famously clear, resonant voice do the work.

When: August 16, 2026 (doors 13:15, start 14:00)

Where: Suntory Hall, Main Hall

Tickets: ¥9,000 reserved seating / ¥3,000 U-22

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PAMYU FES ～Kyary Pamyu Pamyu 15th Anniversary～

If you were on the internet in the early 2010s, you would’ve definitely come across her famous, outlandish music video for PonPonPon, the surreal, candy-colored clip that turned Kyary Pamyu Pamyu into a global phenomenon overnight. Fifteen years after her 2011 debut mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku turned her into one of the most recognizable faces of Japan’s kawaii culture export, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is marking the anniversary with a festival of her own making.



PAMYU FES gathers artists spanning her career: veteran acts she’s shared stages with over the years like Kishidan and Kaela Kimura, alongside younger names carrying the same maximalist, cutesy spirit, including Atarashii Gakko!, FRUITS ZIPPER and MONGOL800. Expect a day built around spectacle as much as songs, with Kyary herself closing things out.

When: August 22, 2026 (doors 14:30, start 15:30)

Where: Pia Arena MM, Yokohama

Tickets: ¥10,000 reserved seating

Lineup: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu / Atarashii Gakko! / Kishidan / Kaela Kimura / FRUITS ZIPPER / MONGOL800

Ticket Info

KIRINJI Premium Symphonic Concert 2026

Led since 1996 by songwriter Takaki Horigome, KIRINJI have spent three decades restlessly moving between funk, city pop and soft rock without ever settling into a single lane, building a catalog widely respected by other musicians even as the band itself has stayed something of a critics’ favorite rather than a mainstream juggernaut. Fans will know the songbook by heart, from early staples like “Aliens” to smooth groovy tracks like “Sweet Soul” and “Ai no Coda.”



This August, they play their first-ever full orchestral concert, a program spanning career highlights to newest material performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Yukari Saito inside Suntory Hall’s celebrated main hall. Tickets have already sold out, but official resales may still surface closer to the date.

When: August 28, 2026 (doors 17:30, start 18:30)

Where: Suntory Hall, Main Hall

Tickets: Sold Out

Ticket Info