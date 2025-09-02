みんなで一緒に歌えば一つ

くじけそうになっても。

If we sing together, we are one.

Even when we feel discouraged.

Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders (also known as Atarashii Gakko! and Japan Leaders) has graduated to the top of the class — winning the hearts of fans in Japan and beyond with their strong performances, expressive personalities, critical lyrics and fun academic themes.

Though recently evolving towards more international accessibility, Japan’s music industry has long had an infamous reputation for domestic exclusivity: often barring access to album and merchandise sales, fan clubs and concert lotteries. Streaming and social media has thankfully amplified the cultural reach of Japanese music, and together, the girls have risen to the global stage. Last year alone brought incredible milestones, including completing a world tour across 33 cities worldwide and performing at Coachella, one of the world’s largest music festivals.

Now celebrating their 10th anniversary, the school uniform-clad music group continues to push against traditional boundaries and bring J-pop to audiences around the globe.

Class Introduction

The iconic sailor uniforms are not just for show. Atarashii Gakkou was formed when its members were actually junior high and high school students.

The group consists of Suzuka, Mizyu, Rin and Kanon. The girls were aged between 13 and 16 when the group was formed by talent agency Asobisystem. Despite their early entry into stardom, the girls exuded talent right from the start and face no problems with stage presence — they easily hype up crowds to passionately jump and shout with boundless enthusiasm.

Suzuka

Suzuka’s powerhouse voice secured her as Atarashii Gakkou’s main vocalist. Originally from Osaka, her infectious charisma lights up the stage at every performance.

Mizyu

Mizyu is the oldest among the members, born in 1998. A Tokyo native, she’s characterized by her cute, down-to-earth personality and is always sporting her signature pigtail hairstyle which is commonly used as a prop in choreography and photoshoots. Mizyu was also a former “Kyary Kidz” dancer for popstar Kyary Pamyu Pamyu.

Rin

Born in Saitama, Rin is the group’s rapper and adds a distinct added flavor to the overall sound.

Kanon

Born in Gunma in 2002, Kanon is the youngest, yet carries a sophisticated aura with her sleek dance skills.

Pushing Societal Boundaries

Atarashii Gakkou offers a unique take on the typical Japanese idol group, deliberately picking up on expectations and stereotypes of idol culture and overall girlhood to subvert assumptions.

“Instead of coming off as a carefully worked out girl group to fit the demands of the existing industry, they carry a sense of authenticity, of chaos, and of rebellion, packed with youthfulness,” says Mizuki Khoury for Sabukaru magazine.

Their lyricism usually critiques Japanese societal standards and expresses coming-of-age challenges. Their group motto states, “In a time when only exemplary citizens are acknowledged, we strive to defy a narrow-minded society by embracing individuality and freedom.”

The debut single “Dokubana” stood as a metaphor for toxic relationships and maintaining a perseverant attitude at the cost of enduring inner despair. With their international debut in 2021 under the American record label 88 Rising, their single “Nainainai” explored adolescent identity and ever-out-of-reach beauty standards.

Atarashii Gakkou’s 2023 release “Otonablue” instantly became a viral hit and opened the doors for the group to evolve into a global phenomenon. Their appearance on The First Take, a highly popular YouTube music channel launched by Sony Music Entertainment Japan, garnered nearly 77 million views. The song also prompted over 400 million views on TikTok and won Japan Record Awards’ 2023 Song of the Year. While “Otonablue” sparked some online controversy from seemingly provocative out-of-context lyrics, the song actually criticizes a predative culture that pressures girls to prematurely grow up. The title shows a double entendre meaning both “grown-up’s melancholy” and “acting like an adult.”

See Atarashii Gakkou Live

Atarashii Gakkou will be performing in a new nationwide tour, titled “New School Continues Tour.” The tour will have 13 stops, including in Tokyo, Chiba, Sapporo, Kumamoto and Hiroshima from September 6 to December 21. You can apply for the concert lotteries and general sale tickets here.

