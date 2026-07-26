Here are free things to do happening across Tokyo for the month of August. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

This exhibition, which marks the 20th anniversary of Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo and a decade of the Fondation’s international “Hors-les-murs” program, features 19 works that explore the fluid nature of identity. A highlight of the show is a monumental installation inspired by Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days, featuring a massive dome from which a cascade of objects is suspended.

Yukata de Ginbura - Ginza Summer Festival 2026 The Ginza "Yukata de Ginbura" summer festival will welcome guests to enjoy the summer environment while exploring the local area. Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・4–8 p.m. Price Free Location Chuo-dori 1-Chome to 8-Chome More Details

2026 Edogawa Fireworks Festival The 51st Edogawa Fireworks Festival will feature roughly 14,000 fireworks synchronized to music along the Edogawa riverbank. Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7:15–8:20 p.m. Price Free Location Edogawa River (in front of Metropolitan Shinozaki Park) More Info Reserved seating starts at ¥2000 More Details

67th Itabashi Fireworks Display The Itabashi Fireworks Display will host one of Tokyo's largest shows, featuring 15,000 fireworks and 700-meter "Grand Niagara Falls" bursts. Date & Time Aug 1, 2026・7–8:30 p.m. Price Free Location Along Arakawa River More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

Ikegami Honmonji Mitama Festival & Bon Odori This deeply spiritual celebration takes place at one of Tokyo’s most historic Buddhist temples, which dates back to the 13th century. The event begins on the evening of August 4th with a solemn Mitama Festival memorial service inside the main hall to honor ancestral spirits. Shortly after, the atmosphere transforms as a central wooden tower built in the open courtyard lights up with lanterns. Musicians play traditional flutes and pound taiko drums, creating a rhythmic heartbeat that guides a massive, swelling circle of dancers dressed in colorful yukata. The temple grounds and nearby shopping streets fill with traditional food stalls, offering a beautiful blend of neighborhood vitality and historic reverence. Date & Time Aug 4-5・7–9 p.m. Price Free Location Ikegami Honmonji Temple More Details

Tsukuda Sumiyoshi Shrine Festival Because this full-scale festival only happens once every three years, the 2026 return is a big deal. The neighborhood itself is an old island area built by Edo-period fishermen, so everything here is tied to maritime history. The standout moment is a wild ritual where locals carry a massive mikoshi (portable shrine) right into the river water. Bearers trudge through the river while shouting and hoisting the heavy shrine, and crowds on the banks throw buckets of water at them for good luck. It is a rare look at Tokyo’s old waterfront culture. Date & Time Aug 6-10・Check Website for Schedule of Events Price Free Location Sumiyoshi Shrine More Details

Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri (Star Festival) Running since 1954, this festival turns a 750-meter-long covered shopping street into a massive, colorful gallery. Local shop owners and school kids spend weeks making giant papier-mache ornaments that hang from the arcade ceiling. You will see everything from traditional folk figures to massive anime characters. Because the entire thing is under a roof, it is easily the best daytime festival for escaping the brutal August heat. You can stroll through the breeze, check out the wild art and grab shaved ice or grilled skewers from neighborhood vendors. Date & Time Aug 7-11 Price Free Location Asagaya Pearl Center Shopping Arcade More Details

Hachioji Matsuri If you want to see massive festival floats, head about 40 minutes west of central Tokyo. Over three days, nearly 20 towering, hand-carved wooden floats parade down the main drag. The best part happens when floats from different neighborhoods meet at intersections for a musical battle called buttsuke. Bands on each float try to play their traditional flutes and drums loud enough to throw the other team off rhythm. There is also a colossal three-ton portable shrine pushed and pulled by over a thousand people through the packed streets. Date & Time Aug 7-9・Check Website for Schedule of Events Price Free Location Koshu Kaido More Details

Azabudai Hills Summer Festival 2026 Azabudai Hills will host a summer festival with games and food stalls, in conjunction with the neighboring Nishikubo Hachiman Shrine. Date & Time Aug 8-11・5–8:30 p.m. ・Some activities are on select dates Price Free Location Azabudai Hills Central Plaza More Details

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival The annual Fukagawa Hachiman Festival is considered one of the "three great festivals of Edo" with splashing purifying water on mikoshi. Date & Time Aug 14-16・Procession times vary each festival day Price Free Location Tomioka Hachiman Shrine More Details

Azabu Juban Summer Festival More of a food and drink market than a traditional festival, this matsuri takes place in Azabu Juban, an international neighborhood sandwiched between Roppongi and Tokyo Tower. Alongside classic Japanese street bites like yakitori, you will find embassy-run stalls serving up regional dishes, wines and craft beers from all over the world. It draws a trendy, cosmopolitan crowd dressed in summer yukata, giving the whole weekend a cool, multicultural block party vibe. Date & Time Aug 22-23・3–9 p.m. Price Free Location Azabu Juban Shopping District More Details

Yokohama Green Expo Minato Mirai Fireworks Festival Building momentum for the Yokohama Green Expo in 2027, the Minato Mirai Festival's musical fireworks will illuminate Yokohama's night sky. Date & Time Aug 24, 2026・6:30–8 p.m. ・Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Price Free Location Various venues across Minato Mirai More Info Premium paid seating is available More Details

Kameido Tenjin Shrine Summer Festival Dedicated to the Shinto god of learning, this festival takes place in a shrine famous for its bright red arched bridges and scenic ponds. It’s an amazing backdrop for the local mikoshi parades and sacred dances. The highlight happens at dusk during the Kento-myo ritual, when staff light over a thousand paper lanterns across the grounds. The warm glow reflecting off the water creates a remarkably quiet, peaceful escape from the city. Date & Time Aug 25, 2026 Price Free Location Kameido Tenjin Shrine More Details

Tokyo Sea of Clouds 2026 Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's famous Tokyo Sea of Clouds will return in July, with a breathtaking cloudscape and roughly 1,000 lights. Date & Time Jul 1-Aug 31・7:10–10:40 p.m. ・No definite end date Price Free Location Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo More Details