August is an exciting time of year in Japan. With scorching temperatures, a string of summer festivals and the ever-present thrum of cicadas, it’s a month in Japan that is festive and meant to be celebrated wholeheartedly.

Though the heat and humidity can be intense, Japan in August offers countless ways to enjoy summer, from cooling off in the Japanese Alps to relaxing by the ocean or joining a local Bon Odori dance.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Japan in August.

List of Contents: August Travel Overview Popular Activities and Things To Do in August Top Japan Destinations To Visit in August Travel Tips and Recommendations Related Posts

August Travel Overview

August is one of the hottest months in Japan and humidity is high, especially in urban areas. However, it tends to be a little cooler in the mountainous regions and the far north of the country.

Obon, one of Japan’s most important holidays, typically falls between August 13 and 16. Expect busy trains and highways, as well as higher demand for accommodation. August is also the peak of summer break, so expect many public spaces to be filled with students relaxing on vacation.

Despite the heat, August is one of Japan’s most vibrant and festive months. Fireworks festivals, summer traditions and coastal escapes define the season.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in August

Watch a Summer Fireworks Festival

August is the finale of the hanabi (fireworks) season, with many of Japan’s largest and most spectacular displays happening this month. The Edogawa Fireworks in Tokyo and the Nagaoka Fireworks in Niigata are standout events. For a coastal twist, check out fireworks shows held over bays or beaches, such as the Atami Sea Fireworks Festival.

Celebrate Obon

Obon is a spiritual time of year, when families honor deceased relatives through rituals, visits to ancestral graves and Bon Odori (folk dances). Cities such as Kyoto (Gozan no Okuribi) and Tokushima (Awa Odori) host some of the most visually striking events.

Cool Off in the Mountains

Many locals seek refuge from the heat in Japan’s mountainous areas. Hiking trails in the Japanese Alps, especially around Nagano and Gifu, offer dramatic landscapes and the possibility of a cool breeze. August is also in the middle of climbing season for Mount Fuji, which continues through early September.

Go to the Beach

August is the peak season for going to the beach in Japan. Coastal towns come alive with swimmers, surfers and sunbathers enjoying the last stretch of summer. Beaches in Shizuoka, Chiba and the Izu Peninsula are popular weekend escapes from Tokyo, while Okinawa’s tropical islands offer world-class snorkeling and diving.

Close to the capital, beaches like Atami and Zushi are well-loved and easily accessible by train. Some beaches even host nighttime fireworks and lantern festivals.

Experience Japan’s Seasonal Foods

Cool down with hiyashi chuka (cold ramen), kakigori (shaved ice) and seasonal fruits such as white peaches, watermelon and Kyoho grapes. Stock up with local summer produce for the perfect picnic or midsummer gift.

Top Japan Destinations To Visit in August

Tokushima, Tokushima Prefecture

Every August, Tokushima hosts Awa Odori, one of Japan’s most famous dance festivals. Traditional music, rhythmic dancing and vibrant parades fill the city streets for four nights.

Hakuba, Nagano Prefecture

Famous for its winter slopes, Hakuba transforms into a lush alpine retreat in the summer. Try hiking, mountain biking or even stand-up paddle boarding. Gondola rides are also enjoyable. With comfortable weather and panoramic views, it’s ideal for families and outdoor lovers.

Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture

A beloved beach town just an hour from Tokyo by Shinkansen, Atami offers both ocean fun and onsen relaxation. During the day, Atami Sun Beach is ideal for swimming and paddleboarding, while the city’s retro shotengai (shopping streets) offer shade, snacks and souvenirs.

The Atami Sea Fireworks Festival, held multiple times in August, is a stunning spectacle of light against the ocean waters.

Lake Kawaguchi, Yamanashi Prefecture

Ideal for Mount Fuji views, lakeside walks, flower parks and the Kawaguchiko Fireworks Festival, Lake Kawaguchi is a fantastic summer destination for hikers and non-hikers alike. Slightly cooler than nearby cities, it’s also easy to reach from Tokyo.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Stay Sun-Safe : Use sunscreen , wear hats and hydrate often.

Book Early for Obon : Mid-August travel gets particularly crowded. Reserve trains, hotels and rental cars well in advance.

Cooling Essentials : Try Japanese sports drinks, cooling wipes, neck coolers and salty candy from convenience stores.

Respect Traditions: Be mindful when attending Obon events or visiting cemeteries.

Discover Tokyo, Every Week Get the city's best stories, under-the-radar spots and exclusive invites delivered straight to your inbox.

Related Posts