It’s not an exaggeration to say that I dread summer in Japan with every fiber of my being. For years, I’ve been telling my friends that we’ve all just been socially conditioned to like summer because of months-long vacations from school. As soon as I feel the first ominous droplets of humidity in late May, I know I’m in for an infinite stretch of sweaty subway rides, punishing sun rays and bad hair days (more like bad hair months).

But if there’s one skill I’ve mastered after 20 rewatches of the movie About Time, it’s romanticizing mundane and even objectively unpleasant moments and seasons of life — so here are things I actually like about summer in Japan, from quintessential experiences to nostalgic memories. Maybe this summer will finally convert me into a believer.

Peaches

You haven’t truly relished a fruit until you’ve had a Japanese peach, available only in the summer months. A perfectly ripe Japanese peach will have you waxing poetic and believing in life again.

The Sound of Windchimes

These traditional glass decorations hanging on storefronts make a magical, soft twinkling sound at every warm breeze — a comforting reminder of summer’s slow rhythm.

Sunsets on the Train

There’s something so enchanting about seeing a sunset specifically through a train window, especially while listening to dreamy, melancholy music (think Beach House or The Marias). Bonus points if you can see the ocean, Spirited Away style.

Wearing Yukata

Distinct from a kimono, yukata are unlined cotton garments commonly worn at summer festivals, and often feature beautiful summery patterns. Even if you forgo wearing one, it’s fun to just admire everyone’s matsuri yukata.

Fireworks

This one is obvious, but gazing at glittering bursts of light in the sky with your loved ones at a festival is a peak Japanese summer experience. Hanabi, the Japanese word for fireworks, means “fire flower.” Check out our roundup of fireworks festivals across Japan.

Kakigori

From simple syrupy shaved ice cups to elaborate and luxurious mango creations, Japan’s kakigori feel decadent and light at once. Shirokuma, a classic style of kakigori from Kagoshima Prefecture, is available at most grocery and convenience stores — try it this summer!

The Smell of Mosquito Coil

This might be a niche experience, but the incense-like smell of a mosquito coil — a must in Japanese summers — is weirdly satisfying and a nostalgic sign of summer.

Retro Electric Fans

Kids these days will never know the simple joys of yelling into a spinning fan and hearing your distorted voice. Plus, they have so much more visual character than boring modern fans or air purifiers.

Peak Komorebi

If you read our untranslatable Japanese words article, you already know that komorebi refers to the quietly beautiful phenomenon of light filtered through swaying leaves. Although komorebi is not unique to summer, the season sees its most enchanting form — a portrait of vibrant green and gold in a dreamlike, glowing haze.

Air Conditioning

I know AC is not unique to Japanese summers, but its crisp coolness is so satisfying after a long day of existing in under-airconditioned spaces.

Cicadas Singing

Some people find them distracting when trying to fall asleep, but I find the rhythmic drone of semi (cicadas) soothing — without it, the soundscape of summer would feel empty and soulless.

Morning Glory and Sunflowers

Tiny trumpet-shaped morning glory flowers dot sidewalks and gardens in the summer months. Sunflowers, of course, are one of the most beloved signifiers of summer in Japan, with many parks dedicating weeks to sunflower festivals.

Rice Fields

If you’ve lived in the suburbs or countryside, you get it — Japan’s rice fields are at their most verdant and beautiful during the summer, with young rice plants framed by pools of water reflecting the blue sky (which is another thing to love about summer — the sky is so blue, and the clouds are so fluffy!).

Kids Catching Bugs

Catching insects like dragonflies and beetles is a common wholesome activity for Japanese children in the summer, and it’s heartwarming to witness kids still being curious about nature in today’s technological dystopia.

Matsuri

Japan’s vibrant, exciting summer festivals are essential to enjoying the season. Although the crowds can feel a tad overwhelming at major festivals, their energy and camaraderie bring life to hot summer nights. Check out our ultimate guide to Tokyo summer festivals.

Related Posts