As Tokyo’s notoriously humid summer arrives, the city comes alive with a spectacular array of annual festivals, also known as matsuri. Featuring grand processions of ornate mikoshi (portable shrines), mesmerizing traditional dances, breathtaking firework shows and nostalgic food stalls, these summer celebrations are an annually anticipated staple of Japanese culture.

We have compiled a list of Tokyo’s most well-known summer festivals. Please note that most event dates shift each year, and keep in mind that many of them see huge crowds, so always be mindful of your surroundings. And stay hydrated.

Tokyo Summer Festivals in June

Sanno Festival (Even-numbered years)

While not in 2025, the Sano Festival is one of the “Three Great Festivals of Edo,” held at Hie Shrine. It alternates with the Kanda Festival, which takes place in odd-numbered years over the weekend closest to May 15. Don’t miss the grand procession (Jinkosai) of people in ancient aristocratic attire and traditional Bon Odori dancing.

When: Mid-June, over a week

Torigoe Matsuri

Held by Torigoe Shrine in Asakusa, this festival is famous for featuring one of Tokyo’s largest and heaviest portable shrines, weighing a staggering four tons. It is carried by hundreds of worshipers.

When: Second or third weekend of June

Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival (Tsukiji Shishi Matsuri)

Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival takes place over three days in mid-June around Namiyoke Inari Shrine, near the Tsukiji Outer Market. On a “main festival” year, which happens every three years, large portable shrines are paraded with lion heads.

When: Mid-June, over three days

Candle Night for a Million People at Zojoji Temple

For one magical night on the summer solstice, Zojoji Temple, with Tokyo Tower as its backdrop, is illuminated by over 1,000 candles. Tokyo Tower’s lights are also switched off. It’s a serene and beautiful experience, often accompanied by a Marche (market), selling seasonal goods.

When: Summer solstice

Fussa Firefly Festival

While urban Tokyo doesn’t have many natural fireflies, this festival in Fussa (western Tokyo) releases fireflies along the banks of the Tama River, offering a rare chance to see these enchanting insects near the city.

When: Early June

Tokyo Summer Festivals in July

Shitamachi Tanabata Festival

This Star Festival is celebrated every year around Tanabata (July 7) on Kappabashi Street, between Ueno and Asakusa. It features colorful bamboo and lantern decorations, street performances, parades, food stalls and the tradition of writing wishes on tanzaku paper to hang on bamboo.

When: A weekend close to July 7

Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks

Held at the Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu, this festival is known for its display of fireworks synchronized with music. Every year, the event has a different theme, and sees around 14,000 fireworks lighting up the sky.

When: Early July

Mitama Matsuri

Held at Yasukuni Shrine, this Obon festival is famous for its more than 30,000 lanterns that illuminate the shrine grounds at night, creating a truly magical atmosphere. Beyond the stunning lights, you can enjoy traditional performances like taiko drumming, classical dance and a lively Bon dance where everyone is welcome to join. Food stalls (now often kitchen trucks) offer classic festival treats.

When: Mid-July

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival

With a history stretching back almost 300 years, this is one of Tokyo’s oldest and most iconic fireworks displays. Around 20,000 fireworks are launched from two venues along the Sumida River in Asakusa, painting the night sky with spectacular colors against the backdrop of Tokyo Skytree. This is an incredibly popular event, so consider arriving early to secure a good viewing spot, or even reserving paid seats for a better experience.

When: The last Saturday of July

Shinjuku Eisa Festival

This festival brings the vibrant and dynamic Okinawan Eisa dance to the streets around Shinjuku Station. Expect colorful costumes, energetic drumming and a festive island atmosphere.

When: Late July

Kagurazaka Matsuri

This is a delightful festival in the charming Kagurazaka district. It’s known for its Hozuki (Japanese lantern plant) market and, importantly, the Awa Odori Dance Festival, in which participants join in the lively Awa dance.

When: Late July, over four days

Tokyo Summer Festivals in August

Fukagawa Hachiman Festival

This is another one of the “Three Great Festivals of Edo,” held at Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine. It takes place annually, but the full-scale festival is celebrated only every three years. It is famous for its water splashing tradition, during which onlookers douse the mikoshi carriers with water, creating a lively and cooling spectacle.

When: Mid-August, over five days

Edogawa Fireworks Festival

This is a massive and popular fireworks show held on the banks of the Edo River. It’s known for its synchronized launch of fireworks, creating a dynamic and powerful display.

When: The first Saturday of August

Koto Fireworks Festival

Held by the scenic Arakawa River in Tokyo’s Koto ward, this festival launches around 6,000 fireworks from barges, offering a powerful and close-up viewing experience.

When: Early August

Itabashi Fireworks Festival

This is another large fireworks display on the Arakawa River banks, known for its significant scale and large crowds. Typically, the Todabashi Fireworks Festival takes place on the opposite side of the river. Expect to see around 13,000 fireworks.

When: Early August

Shibuya Bon Dance Festival

Held in Shibuya, this Bon dance event often incorporates modern elements like J-Pop music and DJs, creating a contemporary take on the traditional dance. Dogenzaka and Bunkamura Street are typically shut down for the event. They are filled with stalls and food trucks.

When: Early August

Hachioji Festival

Held in Hachioji, this festival boasts some of the most impressive floats in the Kanto region. Please note that Hachioji also has a separate fireworks festival, usually in late July, featuring around 4,000 fireworks that glitter above Fujimori Park.

When: Early August

Tsukiji Hongwanji Bon Odori Festival

Held at the striking Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple, this is a popular Bon Odori festival that attracts a lively and diverse crowd, including many families. It has been said that the festival has some of Tokyo’s most exceptional festival food stalls.

When: Late July to early August, over four days

Koenji Awa Odori

Often hailed as one of the largest Awa Odori festivals in Japan, the celebration involves over 10,000 dancers parading the main streets around Koenji and Shin-Koenji stations.

When: The last weekend of August

Harajuku Omotesando Genki Festival Super Yosakoi

This is a dynamic festival showcasing Yosakoi dance, which combines traditional Japanese dance with modern music and choreography. The colorful performances take place around Meiji Shrine, Harajuku-Omotesando and Yoyogi Park.

When: The last weekend of August

Shimokitazawa Bon Odori Summer Festival

This lively neighborhood festival takes place in Shimokitazawa, which is known for its artistic and hip atmosphere. Make sure to learn the original Bon Odori song “Shimokita Ondo” on YouTube before heading to the festival.

When: Late August

Japanese Festival Terms To Know

Hanabi: Fireworks.

Bon Odori: Meaning “Bon Dance,” these traditional community performances take place during Obon, welcoming the spirits of ancestors.

Obon: Observed around the 15th day of the seventh month of the year, Obon is one of Japan’s three major holiday seasons alongside New Year and Golden Week. Many local and large-scale festivals are held around this time. Typically, Obon spans around three days in mid-August.

Mikoshi: A portable, but heavy, mini shrine that houses a god, typically carried by local volunteers during festivals.

Hon Matsuri, Kage Matsuri: Several major festivals, like the Kanda Festival, have their main celebrations (Hon Matsuri) only every other year or every three years. The smaller-scale celebrations are called Kage Matsuri, which translates to “Shadow Festivals.”

Awa Odori: Meaning “Awa Dance,” this performance involves a parade dance, unlike the circular Bon Odori. It features energetic movements and vibrant costumes, and is one of Japan’s representative traditional performances, dating back to 1586 in Tokushima Prefecture.

