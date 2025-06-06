As rainy season sweeps across Japan, vibrant bursts of color begin to bloom in gardens, temples and parks — signaling the arrival of hydrangea season. Celebrated for their lush petals and shifting hues, hydrangeas, or ajisai in Japanese, hold a special place in the country’s early summer landscape. Each year, cities and countryside alike come alive with festivals dedicated to these iconic flowers, offering visitors a chance to stroll through breathtaking displays, enjoy local traditions and embrace the serene beauty of the season. Take a trip to some of Japan’s most enchanting hydrangea festivals happening this summer.

Hydrangea Festivals Summer 2025

Bunkyo Hydrangea Festival 2025 See over 3,000 blossoming hydrangea shrubs at Hakusan Shrine. Experience the beauty of Japan's summer season with a wide array of ajisai, or hydrangeas, of various species all filling the area with bursts of blue, pink and purple. Enjoy the hydrangeas, alongside other festival attractions including food stalls, art exhibitions and interactive activities. Date & Time Jun 07-15・・10:00–17:00 (Saturdays), 10:00–16:00 (Sundays) Price Free Location Hakusan Shrine More Details

Wonderful Nature Village Hydrangea Festival 2025 Wonderful Nature Village in Akiruno is home to over 15,000 blossoming flowers of an impressive 60 varieties. The hydrangea area covers 30,000 square meters that spreads along a hiking trail, so visitors can walk through the stunning scenery. Date & Time Jun 07-Jul 06・09:00-17:00 Price ¥850 Location Wonderful Nature Village More Info Free for elementary school children, admission to the dog park is also included with your ticket More Details

Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025 Dive into the beauty of early summer at Art Aquarium Museum GINZA’s Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025. Date & Time Apr 25-Jun 22・10:00-19:00・Last Entry at 18:00 Price ¥2,500 - ¥2,700 Location Art Aquarium Museum GINZA More Info Free Admission for elementary school children More Details

Kaiseimachi Hydrangea Festival 2025 Every year, in the quaint town of Kaisei, Kanagawa, 5,000 vibrant hydrangeas blossom with the backdrop of countryside rice fields. The festival makes for a beautiful escape from city life. Date & Time Jun 07-15・08:30-17:15 Price ¥1,000 Location Kaisei Hydrangea Village More Details

