When people think of getting cosmetic procedures in Asia, one city tends to come to mind: Seoul. But in recent years, Tokyo has emerged as a destination for aesthetic treatments in its own right. For those living or traveling in Tokyo, there are several reasons to choose a clinic here beyond mere convenience — the beauty industry in Japan is known for incredibly advanced technologies, natural-looking results and highly trained doctors.

The difficult part is often figuring out where to go, especially for foreign residents and travelers who are navigating the city’s enormous beauty scene for the first time. Though there are countless cosmetic clinics in Tokyo, relatively few are genuinely set up for international patients. This can create an insurmountable hurdle for many — it’s a huge risk to use Google Translate when discussing changes to your appearance, after all.

For those in the know, Omotesando Rejuva Medical Clinic is considered by far one of the best options in Tokyo. It’s located in the stylish neighborhood of Omotesando — the only clinic in the area where the doctor speaks fluent English — and it offers seamless English support and highly personalized care. Popular treatments include Botox, fillers, HIFU, XERF, regenerative therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and lasers, all performed with a focus on natural-looking results.

English-Friendly Support

Unlike clinics built around aggressive transformations or fast-moving beauty trends, Rejuva Medical Clinic focuses on individualized care designed to enhance a patient’s existing features. Appointments typically begin with an in-depth consultation covering medical history, skin concerns and desired outcomes. Suitable options are then explained in detail, including downtime, expected results and whether a gradual approach may be better suited to achieving natural-looking results.

The clinic’s founder, Dr. Rena Hirata, is fluent in English, meaning she can conduct consultations without the use of a translator — something that’s still quite rare in Tokyo. “I come from a mixed Japanese, Singaporean and Indian background,” Dr. Hirata explains. “One of my goals has always been to make aesthetic medicine feel more approachable, safe and comfortable for international patients living in or visiting Tokyo.”

“My philosophy is that cosmetic treatments should enhance confidence while preserving individuality,” she adds. “I want my patients to look refreshed, healthier and more confident — not like a different person.”

This approach makes the clinic especially appealing to patients who are newer to aesthetic treatments or simply looking for understated, long-term results.

What the Experience Is Like

Rejuva places a strong emphasis on consultation and customization. Rather than offering the same set of procedures to everyone, treatments are tailored to a patient’s concerns, lifestyle and goals.

The space is set up to be relaxing and discreet, with single-patient rooms that guarantee privacy from the moment you enter until the moment you leave. The building used to be a private home, so it’s surprisingly cozy, flooded with light and elegantly decorated.

“For overseas patients, we try to make the experience as smooth and transparent as possible,” Dr. Hirata says. Pricing is discussed upfront, with no hidden fees, and doctors will let you know in advance if they recommend any follow-up procedures. “Many treatments can be performed on the same day,” she continues, “while others may require a staged approach to achieve the safest and most natural-looking results.” The clinic works hard to ensure that every patient can access follow-up consultations, even if they’re only in Japan for a brief time.

For those living in Tokyo or visiting frequently, the clinic also emphasizes ongoing care. Treatments are meant to be incorporated into a broader wellness or skin care routine over time, with adjustments made gradually depending on results and changing needs. You’re working with a doctor who intimately understands your facial anatomy and the look you want to achieve — not someone who offers cookie-cutter solutions that are focused on short-term results.

The Most Popular Treatments Among International Patients

In the West, procedures like filler and Botox tend to be associated with a frozen, unnatural look. That’s not the case here — many overseas patients visiting Rejuva are looking for treatments that subtly improve skin quality and facial balance without creating an obviously “worked-on” appearance.

“Many of my patients specifically seek me out for filler treatments because they want subtle, natural-looking enhancement rather than obvious changes,” Dr. Hirata explains.

Among the clinic’s most popular procedures are: fillers for gentle contouring and rejuvenation; Botox for preventative and subtle antiaging care; skin boosters that improve hydration and texture; HIFU and radiofrequency treatments such as XERF for non-invasive skin tightening; and treatments for pigmentation, uneven skin tone and overall skin quality.

This reflects a broader shift in aesthetic medicine globally, where patients increasingly prioritize healthy-looking skin and refreshed features over dramatic cosmetic changes. That philosophy also aligns closely with beauty trends in Japan, where refined, understated results tend to be preferred.

More Info

To learn more about Omotesando Rejuva Medical Clinic, please visit the clinic’s website.