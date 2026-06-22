In an era inundated with fleeting trends, modern shoppers are increasingly seeking clothing with a genuine story — pieces made with care, meant to last, grounded in a distinct point of view. That philosophy is perfectly embodied by sibling brands Mademoiselle Non Non and Papas, whose relaxed yet meticulously crafted clothing has cultivated a loyal following in Japan for decades.

Stepping into one of the brands’ stores feels a bit like entering a refined hideaway: airy linens, cheerful prints and sun-faded colors set against an unmistakably sophisticated atmosphere. The mood is relaxed, but the attention to detail is exacting — every piece is made in Japan using premium fabrics designed to become softer and more characterful with time. At the Marunouchi flagship store, complete with an attached cafe, visitors can immerse themselves fully in the brands’ warm, nostalgic worldview.

Mademoiselle Non Non: Japan’s First Fashion Boutique

To understand the roots of Mademoiselle Non Non’s design ethos, one must travel back to 1964: the year of the first Tokyo Olympics and a pivotal moment of cultural transformation in Japan. That same year, the label opened its first shop inside Harajuku’s iconic Central Apartment building — a store widely considered to have been Japan’s very first fashion boutique.

During the 1960s and 70s, the shop acted as a cultural magnet, drawing in the era’s most forward-thinking musicians, creators and fashion insiders. Its reputation for effortless sophistication eventually extended overseas, leading to the opening of a bespoke boutique in Paris. Today, the brand’s ready-to-wear collections can be found across Japan.

For over six decades, the brand has operated under a beautifully simple guiding principle: “normal is wonderful, and wonderful is normal.” Rather than overshadowing the wearer, its clothing is designed to complement individuality, blending a subtle Parisian sensibility with comfort and practicality suited to everyday life.

Papas: Hemingway-Inspired Menswear

Building on this foundation of relaxed elegance, Papas was launched in 1986 as a menswear counterpart to Mademoiselle Non Non. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the brand was conceived for men who value substance over spectacle.

Its name comes from the affectionate nickname of legendary American author Ernest Hemingway. Drawing inspiration from Hemingway’s rugged masculinity, adventurous spirit and deep connection to nature, Papas creates clothing that feels both sturdy and refined.

The Papas aesthetic is defined by loose, comfortable silhouettes, earthy color palettes and a sophistication that never feels forced. It is tailored for the modern man who needs clothing that can transition effortlessly from a relaxed weekend by the river to a casual business meeting in the city.

Made in Japan With Uncompromising Craftsmanship

While Papas and Mademoiselle Non Non possess distinct aesthetic identities, they are united by an uncompromising commitment: every garment is proudly made in Japan. In a globalized fashion industry where production is often outsourced to reduce costs, both brands have remained deeply committed to domestic manufacturing. They embrace what they describe as an “open kitchen” approach to craftsmanship, maintaining close relationships with Japanese factories and artisans throughout every stage of production.

Each collection begins with the careful selection of premium natural materials suited to the season. From crisp cottons and breathable linens to high-grade wool, the fabrics are chosen not only for their immediate comfort, but for the richness and character they develop over time. From there, skilled Japanese craftspeople oversee the dyeing, cutting and stitching with remarkable precision. The result is clothing with a level of durability, softness and attention to detail that mass production rarely achieves — pieces designed to become more personal with every wear.

Where To Buy Mademoiselle Non Non and Papas: The Marunouchi Flagship Store

There are 67 Papas locations and 66 Mademoiselle Non Non stores across Japan, but the brands’ spiritual home remains their flagship store in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district. From the outside, the space is surprisingly understated for such a prestigious neighborhood. However, stepping through the doors reveals a spacious interior that instantly transports you far from the bustling Tokyo streets into a relaxed, tropical-feeling haven.

The interior is anchored by handmade furniture and carefully chosen vintage details, lending an artisanal richness to the airy space. Its relaxed layout encourages slow browsing, whether you’re searching for the perfect holiday shirt, an effortlessly tailored jacket or a pair of classic boating shoes.

A major highlight of this space is the integrated cafe with a charming, vintage feel. It’s a place where visitors can sit back and enjoy freshly brewed coffee alongside a selection of exceptional cakes. Ultimately, the Marunouchi flagship is a place to slow down, feel the textures of premium Japanese fabrics and experience the Papas and Mademoiselle Non Non brands — a rich heritage of style that has spent decades perfecting the art of the everyday.



More Info

To learn more about Mademoiselle Non Non, please visit the brand website here.

For Papas, please visit the brand website here.