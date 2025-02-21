An iconic feature of inari shrines is the rows upon rows of vermilion torii gates that create a tunnel of red. Shrines honoring Inari Okami — the god of foxes, rice and success — can be found all over Japan, with reportedly around 30,000 in the country.

The most famous inari shrine is undoubtedly Fushimi Inari Taisha, with 5,000 vibrant red gates winding through the hills. The history and grandeur of the site makes Fushimi Inari well worth a visit, but it always attracts a very large crowd. This means it can be difficult to get that iconic photo with the vibrant red backdrop without featuring a dozen people in the frame.

Here are some lesser-known shrines in Japan where you can walk through a beautiful tunnel of red, minus the crowd.

Hie Shrine (Tokyo)

If you’re looking for a tunnel of torii gates, you can find one conveniently located in central Tokyo at Hie Shrine. Nestled on the hilltops between Akasaka and Nagatacho, Hie Shrine has a history that dates back to the Kamakura period and is one of the city’s most important Shinto shrines, yet it remains unknown to many visitors. Dedicated to the guardian deity of the Tokugawa clan, the shrine is known for its famous Sanno Festival, striking buildings and vermilion torii gates.

Within the shrine premises is the Sanno Inari Jinja, which sports 90 vermillion torii gates that wind up a staircase that leads to the street. It’s easy to take a picture there as it’s not nearly as crowded as Fushimi Inari. Hie Shrine makes for a convenient yet wonderful afternoon stop for those in Tokyo.

Nogi Shrine (Tokyo)

Also located in central Tokyo, Nogi Shrine is dedicated to the memory of General Nogi Maresuke, a prominent figure in Japan’s military history. Known for his loyalty and sacrifice during the Russo-Japanese War, he is a highly debated figure in history, especially for his shocking ritual suicide after the death of Emperor Meiji in 1912.

Nogi Shrine is small, quaint and picturesque. Akasaka Oji Inari Shrine, located within the premises, sports a tunnel of red gates that wind on a short staircase. Though not as extensive as Fushimi Inari, the bright red gates are striking. It’s the perfect place for some quiet reflection.

Fukutoku Inari Shrine (Yamaguchi)

Fukutoku Inari Shrine is located in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and is known for its sprawling red structures and stunning ocean vistas. Accessing Fukutoku Inari Shrine is relatively easy via car, and well worth a visit if you are in the Chugoku region.

Within the shrine grounds is the iconic row of 1,000 torii gates that wind to end up on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The gates are surrounded by trees, making for a serene and scenic walk. The path is flanked by fox statues.

Motonosumi Inari Shrine (Yamaguchi)

Also located in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Motonosumi Inari Shrine is another iconic seaside shrine. Though slightly more out of the way, the dramatic cliffside view overlooking the Sea of Japan makes the trip worthwhile.

The shrine is famous for its steep, winding pathway lined with 123 red torii gates leading down to the sea. The vibrant red gates against the deep blue of the sea and sky create a picturesque sight. Visitors can explore the shrine’s grounds while enjoying the natural oceanic beauty of Yamaguchi.

Takayama Inari Shrine (Aomori)

Takayama Inari Shrine in Tsugaru, Aomori Prefecture, is known as the “Fushimi Inari of the north,” with its hundreds of red torii gates that wind through a scenic Japanese garden. It’s beautiful year-round, with azure hydrangeas in bloom in the summer and the garden grounds blanketed in white snow in winter.

Though a stunning and iconic inari shrine, getting there is a bit of a trek, requiring a few transfers on public transport. The nearby region, including Hirosaki city, also has some famous landmarks, and is worth adding to your itinerary if traveling to Takayama Inari Shrine.

Tips for Visiting Fushimi Inari

Though always crowded, Fushimi Inari Taisha Shrine is iconic for a reason. If you are still set on visiting, here are some tips to make the most of your time there.

Visit either early or late

If you’re an early bird or night owl, it’s a great time to take advantage of this trait. Though stores are closed, the shrine is open all day and night, so you can go for an early morning or midnight trip to avoid the congested shrine paths. If you get there early enough, you may even be able to see the sunrise at the shrine. Just be mindful of noise levels when in the neighborhood.

Be ready to hike

Many people forget that Fushimi Inari is located at the base of the mountain and the torii path winds up a hill. Even if you don’t choose to climb to the top, it’s still quite a hike. Wear sensible shoes.

