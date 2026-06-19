Japan is renowned for its efficient and innovative transportation systems. While sleeper trains have largely disappeared as high-speed services have become the norm, sightseeing trains continue to offer travelers a slower, more immersive way to experience the journey itself. For those seeking an adventure that begins the moment they step onto the platform, sightseeing trains offer a one-of-a-kind encounter.

JR East’s new Luna Azul train, set to debut in 2027, aims to revive the nostalgia and whimsy of sleeper trains with a travel experience that treats the journey itself as an attraction.

List of Contents: The Overnight Route: Tokyo to Aomori The Winter Daytime Route: Tokyo to Kusatsu Onsen Inside the Luna Azul Booking the Luna Azul Related Posts

The Overnight Route: Tokyo to Aomori (Spring to Autumn)

During the spring and autumn seasons, the Luna Azul will operate overnight services, running from Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station to Aomori Station in the Tohoku region via the Joetsu and Uetsu Main lines.

The train will operate two round trips per week, departing northbound from Shinagawa at around 9 p.m. and arriving at Aomori Station at around 9:30 a.m. the next day. The route offers a serene journey, stopping at Tokyo, Ueno, Omiya and Takasaki before continuing on to Akita, Hirosaki, Shin-Aomori and Aomori.

The journey will take around 12 to 15 hours. If speed is not a priority, the Luna Azul gives passengers the opportunity to wind down and appreciate the abundant natural scenery of Japan’s northern regions.

The Winter Daytime Route: Tokyo to Kusatsu Onsen

During the winter season, the train will also offer an daytime service to Naganohara-Kusatsuguchi Station in Gunma Prefecture, allowing passengers to enjoy snow-covered landscapes while traveling toward the famous hot spring town of Kusatsu.

The winter route will stop at Tokyo, Ueno, Omiya, Takasaki, Shibukawa, Nakanojo and Naganohara-Kusatsuguchi. The evening service will operate six round trips per week, departing from Shinagawa around 10 a.m. and arriving at Naganohara-Kusatsuguchi at 12:30 p.m.

JR East has stated that it plans to introduce more routes in the future, but will begin with these initial itineraries.

Inside the Luna Azul: Cabins, Amenities, and Design

Reflecting its theme of a beautiful night adventure, the train’s name, Luna Azul, translates to “blue moon” in Spanish. The concept of Luna Azul revolves around comfort, quality and creating a memorable experience.

The 10-car train will have a total capacity of 125 passengers. All cars will be Green Car or Premium Green Car classes, offering spacious private seating and premium amenities designed to provide a more comfortable travel experience.

Seat compartments start at 90 x 195 centimeters, and go up to 325 x 195 centimeters — accommodating up to four people with room to relax, sleep and take in the passing views through the expansive windows.

Car 5 will also house the Luna Vista Lounge, which will serve drinks and snacks.

Booking the Luna Azul

Instead of a regular ticket, the Luna Azul will offer travel packages that include special offers and exclusive experiences. Exact fares, detailed departure schedules and more information on on-board services will be announced at a later date.

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