On Wednesday, Central Japan Railway (JR Central) and West Japan Railway (JR West) announced that Supreme Class premium private compartments on bullet trains will be introduced from October 1.

What Is Supreme Class?

The luxury compartments will include lockable electronic doors, reclining seats, adjustable lighting, air conditioning and dedicated Wi-Fi. They will be available on around 12 trains per day from October. By the end of fiscal 2026, that number will increase to around 30. The aim is to have Supreme Class compartments available on approximately 30% of all Tokaido Shinkansen trains by the end of fiscal 2028.

Two Types of Supreme Class Compartments

Supreme Class will be offered in two configurations: the suite-like cabin in Car 7 will feature a sofa, additional space and accommodation for up to two passengers, while the smaller and less luxurious cabin in Car 10 is designed for solo travelers. A private room for the latter on the Nozomi Shinkansen between Tokyo and Nagoya — purchased online via Smart EX — will cost ¥32,440 one way. The larger compartment for up to two people will cost ¥47,060. The second person must also purchase a basic fare ticket and a limited express ticket.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, JR Central President Shunsuke Niwa said the Supreme Class allows the company to “provide better services to customers who want high-quality offerings.” Further enhancements are already planned. From April 2027, JR Central will also offer semi-private suites on bullet trains with lockable sliding doors. Rather than a fully enclosed space, guests can expect high walls and expanded personal space. The shell design of the seats means that when a passenger in front reclines, the hard outer shell remains fixed, preventing it from encroaching on another passenger’s personal space.

London and Tokyo Celebrate a Century of Subway History

In other train-related news, Sadiq Khan unveiled a Transport for London (TfL) roundel at Ueno Station on Thursday. The London mayor is visiting Tokyo on an official trade and cultural mission to strengthen economic ties, promote investment and foster cultural links between the UK and Japan. He presented the roundel to highlight the long-standing bond between the two transport networks and to commemorate the approaching 100th anniversary of Tokyo’s subway system. The Tokyo Ginza Line, which opened in 1927, was inspired by the London Tube after its founder, Noritsugu Hayakawa, visited the UK.

“I am delighted to unveil this Transport for London roundel sign at Ueno Station, as a special gift ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Japanese subway,” said Khan. “It’s amazing to think the inspiration for the Ginza Line can be traced back to our Tube in London, and the relationship has now come full circle, with Tokyo Metro involved in running our newest and busiest railway, the game-changing Elizabeth Line. I am pleased to be working together and learning from one another as we continue building greener, better, more prosperous cities for everyone.”

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