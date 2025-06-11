June in Japan brings the enchanting rainy season (tsuyu), transforming the country into a lush wonderland dotted with pastel hydrangeas, known as ajisai in Japanese. While the frequent showers might seem daunting, this is actually one of Japan’s most beautiful and underappreciated months. The rain nourishes spectacular hydrangea blooms, creates misty mountain landscapes and offers a more intimate, contemplative side of Japan. Plus, there are fewer tourists braving the wet weather.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Japan in June.

June Travel Overview

June marks the beginning of the rainy season, typically lasting from early June to mid-July.

Temperatures range from 20 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius with high humidity. Lightweight, breathable clothing and rain gear are essential.

Hydrangeas bloom spectacularly throughout the country, creating stunning purple, blue and pink displays.

Major advantage: significantly fewer crowds at popular attractions and lower accommodation prices.

The rainy season creates dramatic, misty landscapes perfect for photography.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in June

Marvel at Hydrangea Displays

June is hydrangea season in Japan, when millions of these stunning flowers bloom across temples, parks and mountainsides. The most spectacular displays can be found at Meigetsuin Temple in Kamakura, where thousands of blue and violet hydrangeas create an otherworldly atmosphere. Hakone’s various gardens and the famous Hasedera Temple also offer breathtaking hydrangea viewing opportunities.

For more off-the-beaten-path options, Shimoda Park in Shizuoka Prefecture offers Japan’s largest hydrangea display with more than 150,000 shrubs against the scenic ocean view of Shimoda Port. Kenei Gongendo Park in Saitama (also famous for its spider lily displays in autumn) displays 10,000 hydrangeas that stretch along the plains like a carpet.

Many temples host special hydrangea festivals with extended viewing hours and hanachozu, a special display of seasonal flowers in the water basins for purification before entering the shrine.

Experience Firefly Season

Parks and rivers across the country come alive with thousands of twinkling fireflies, creating an almost supernatural atmosphere. Popular firefly (hotaru) viewing spots include Izumiya Park in Chiba, Nagusa Firefly Village in Ashikaga and Manyo Park in Yugawara.

Celebrate Pride Month in Tokyo

June marks Pride Month in Japan, with Tokyo Rainbow Pride being the country’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration. The festival typically features a colorful parade through Shibuya and Harajuku, along with music performances, food stalls and cultural events in Yoyogi Park. It’s a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion that adds an extra layer of excitement to Tokyo in June.

Enjoy Indoor Cultural Experiences

The rainy weather makes June perfect for exploring Japan’s incredible indoor attractions. Visit world-class museums like the Tokyo National Museum, the stunning Nezu Museum with its covered garden walkways, or the interactive teamLab Borderless museum. Traditional activities such as tea ceremony classes, pottery workshops and cooking classes become especially appealing during rainy afternoons.

Top Japan Destinations To Visit in June

Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture

Just an hour from Tokyo, Kamakura transforms into a hydrangea paradise in June. The ancient capital’s numerous temples are surrounded by blooming flowers, while the coastal location provides refreshing sea breezes. The famous Enoshima Electric Railway — also affectionately known as Enoden — offers scenic rides along hydrangea-lined tracks.

Iya Valley, Tokushima Prefecture

Deep in Shikoku’s mountains, the Iya Valley offers one of Japan’s most remote and dramatic landscapes. Ancient vine bridges span misty gorges, while traditional thatched-roof farmhouses provide authentic accommodation. The valley’s pristine rivers come alive with fireflies in June, and the dramatic cliff-side hot springs offer spectacular views enhanced by mist and waterfalls.

Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture

The mountain resort town of Hakone embraces the rainy season with spectacular hydrangea displays and misty lake views. The Hakone Open-Air Museum features both indoor and covered outdoor exhibits, while the various hot spring resorts provide visitors with the perfect opportunity to relax on a rainy day. The scenic railway journey to Hakone is especially beautiful when mist clings to the mountainsides.

Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture

On this remote island in the Sea of Japan you can enjoy cultural experiences such as tub-boat rides along the scenic coast, which call to mind a similar scene with Chihiro and No-Face in Spirited Away. Former gold mining areas create dramatic landscapes enhanced by June’s atmospheric conditions, while Rengebuji Temple — a historic temple founded by Buddhist monk Kukai — boasts magnificent hydrangea displays. The island’s pristine nature reserves come alive with fireflies and rare bird species.

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture

Often called “Little Kyoto,” Kanazawa shines during the rainy season. The famous Kenrokuen Garden is beautiful whatever the weather, with covered viewing pavilions and rain-enhanced landscapes. The city’s well-preserved samurai and geisha districts offer covered shopping arcades and traditional craft workshops that are perfect for rainy days.

Goto Islands, Nagasaki Prefecture

These remote Catholic islands offer dramatic coastal scenery with medieval churches and pristine beaches. The combination of Japanese and Portuguese cultural influences creates a unique atmosphere, while the island’s remote hot springs provide therapeutic experiences with ocean views.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Pack for Rain and Humidity

Bring lightweight, quick-dry clothing, a quality rain jacket and waterproof shoes. A compact umbrella is essential to avoid getting caught in the sporadic rain.

Embrace the Weather

Don’t let rain deter you — many of Japan’s most beautiful sights are enhanced by mist and moisture. Covered shopping arcades, department stores and indoor attractions also provide plenty of options.

Check Hydrangea Bloom Reports

Like cherry blossoms, hydrangea timing varies by location and year. Check local bloom reports to time your visits perfectly.

Try Seasonal Specialities

June offers culinary delights including fresh ayu (sweetfish), seasonal vegetables like bamboo shoots and early summer fruits like melons and plums, as well as special hydrangea-themed sweets at temples and cafés.

Take Advantage of Lower Prices

Many hotels and attractions offer reduced rates during the rainy season, making June an excellent time for budget-conscious travelers to experience luxury hotels and popular destinations.