With every language, you’ll find words and phrases that just can’t be directly translated. One of the most fun parts of language studies is when you discover unique descriptors and idioms that were born from very specific cultural phenomena and do not exist outside that context.

Japanese is no different— drawing from ancient history, modern trends, slang and relatable everyday routines to conceive particular words that you didn’t even know were needed.

List of Contents: Kuchisabishii Tsundoku Anmonyaito Komorebi Betsubara Irusu Shinrinyoku Totonou Batankyu Nurumayu Related Posts

Kuchisabishii

(adjective): Wanting to eat out of boredom

Kuchisabishii translates to “lonely mouth.” The concept comes from the feeling of wanting to eat — not because you are hungry, but simply because you are bored or just want to have something to chew on. Instead of a toxic self-sabotaging impulse that’s followed by guilt, kuchisabishii exists in the context of a natural human response.

Think of automatically grabbing some popcorn at the movie theater. You’re probably not eating out of hunger, but you still get a snack to enjoy while you watch the film. Or when you open the fridge or pantry just to see what you have to peck on as you have nothing else to do. Sometimes food is just the comfort we need when our minds go blank.

Tsundoku

(noun): A pile of books resulting from over purchasing

This is a good example of an untranslatable word for a very specific situation. Tsundoku is a portmanteau describing a person who has collected a large library of unread literature. The word doku can be used as a verb to mean “reading,” while tsun originates from tsumu, the word for “piling up.”

Bibliophiles can surely relate to the feeling of an ever-extending “to-read” list that results in an exponentially growing stack of books. Just make sure the books actually make it through the queue instead of collecting dust on the bookshelf.

Anmonyaito

(noun): A curled up cat

Anmonyaito is a creative combination of ammonites — shelled cephalopods from the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods — and nyan —the Japanese onomatopoeia for a cat’s “meow.” Kitties have been named after these prehistoric fossils for their tightly curled up sleeping positions, matching ammonites.

While the shell creatures have long been extinct, you can still find them encapsulated in marble at the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi department store, which has several ammonites on its walls and stairs. Information plaques labeling the fossils make it easy to find specimens within the department store’s marble architecture.

Komorebi

(noun): Light that passes through the leaves of a tree

Translated directly, komorebi means “sun escaping through the trees.” Komorebi describes the ethereal presence of sunlight shining calmly in between the leaves of waving trees.

It’s the filtered light that creates a gentle spotlight against the surrounding environment. Komorebi is a simple testament to nature’s tender beauty.

Betsubara

(noun): A second stomach reserved for sweets

Betsubara is composed of the words betsu (separate) and bara (stomach). When one stomach is filled to the brim with food, a “separate stomach” is always available to accommodate a sweet tooth. In English, the closest translation is the expression, “there’s always room for dessert.”

While a separate stomach is usually reserved for sweet treats, the term can also be used for the rise of other post-meal food cravings. One can imagine finishing a satisfying meal and still having an appetite as soon as the aroma of freshly-made takoyaki or karaage wafts through the streets.

Irusu

(verb): Pretending not to be home

Introverts have surely executed irusu without knowing there was a word for their actions. Irusu describes when someone actively pretends not to be home when a solicitor is at the door. One may utilize their stealthy ninjutsu skills to tip-toe away from the door or fall into complete silence in order to be convincingly “unavailable.”

Whether your Japanese is not strong enough for conversation or you simply don’t want to be bothered, irusu helps you avoid opening the door to a stranger.

Shinrinyoku

(noun): Forest bathing

Shirinyoku utilizes the natural tranquility of nature as a form of healing therapy. The term emerged around the 1980s as a form of exercise for physical and mental health by “bathing” in greenery. An escape to the quiet forest where you can be present in your own thoughts and only accompanied by the soft chirping of birds and rustling branches offers an “eco-antidote” to stress and burnout.

Around 60 forests in Japan are officially certified as forest therapy spots by the Forest Therapy Society. Going on a hike or biking through these gorgeous landscapes acts as a grounding reminder to be present and instill balance in your own life. Take a moment to breathe and meditate.

Totonou

(noun): The relaxed state of well-being following a sauna or hot spring

Totonou describes the euphoric feeling that follows a dip in the onsen or sitting in a sauna.

Scientifically, the “totonou” state can be reached through a cycle of high heat, cold water immersion and exposure to fresh air. Studies have indicated that this repeated cycle helps people relax and find mental clarity.

In 2011, Katsuki Tanaka published an original novel titled Sado, translating to “way of the sauna.” The novel went through the author’s growing sauna addiction as he strived for the totonou state. Sado’s popularity also evolved into a manga in 2016 and a TV drama in 2021.

Batankyu

(noun): An onomatopoeia for being so tired that you flop into bed

The Japanese language makes very good use of onomatopoeias for all kinds of needs. Batankyu combines two: batan denotes the “flop” sound when throwing yourself into bed, and kyu evokes the stillness that follows when you instantly fall asleep.

Performing a batankyu is indicative of extreme exhaustion, as if you are running on the last 1% power of your body’s battery. Is there any better feeling than ending a long day by letting gravity descend you into a fluffy comforter?

Nurumayu

(noun): To be complacent

In a literal sense, nurumayu means “lukewarm water.” Not too cold, not too hot. Philosophically, nurumayu is used to describe someone who has become too comfortable — complacent in a relatively favorable situation.

This is exhibited by someone not taking risks at the prospect of settling into a worse state. They become so overly comfortable with where they are that they become stuck, submerged in a tepid environment.