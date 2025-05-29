As summer sweeps across Japan, the night skies come alive with dazzling displays of color and sound during the country’s beloved fireworks festivals, known as hanabi taikai. From riverside shows in Tokyo to elaborate festivities in Tohoku, these events draw millions of spectators each year, offering an evening full of tradition, community spirit and breathtaking pyrotechnics. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned festival-goer, experiencing a hanabi festival is a must for anyone looking to soak in the magic of summer in Japan. Here are some of the most popular events happening this summer.

Fireworks Festivals Happening This Summer

Adachi Fireworks Festival 2025 Unlike previous years, the famous Adachi Fireworks Festival will be held in May this year for a more comfortable climate for spectators. 14,000 powerful fireworks are condensed into a one-hour display, and guests can enjoy a dynamic night sky with collaboration of fireworks and lasers. The closest fireworks display is on the Senju side, but it is highly recommended to watch from the Nishiarai side, where there is a wider riverbed. Date & Time May 31, 2025・19:20-20:20 Price Free Location Arakawa Nishiarai Bridge Green Space More Details

The 44th Yokohama Open Port Festival This year marks the 44th Yokohama Port Opening Festival, a popular event for Yokohamaites to celebrate the opening of the port of Yokohama in 1859 and honor the history of their hometown. Approximately 2,500 fireworks will be shot off at Rinko Park in the grand finale of the three-day festival. The fireworks and drone shows will illuminate the night sky of the Minato Mirai area. Date & Time May 31-Jun 02・19:20~ Price Free Location Rinko Park More Details

Tokyo Racecourse Fireworks 2025 The theme for 2025 is “J-Pop Best,” and the fireworks will be set off to famous songs in keeping with the 100th anniversary of the Showa era. The fireworks will be synchronized with music on the vast horse racing track, which is approximately 2 kilometers long. All seats are reserved, so you can enjoy the fireworks in comfort without worrying about crowds, and facilities such as restrooms and food booths are available for people of all ages to enjoy the fireworks in comfort. The venue is only a short walk from the nearest station, making it easy to visit from within Tokyo. In order to bring out the world view of the music to the fullest, the fireworks display is carefully calculated in terms of color, shape, height, and even the afterglow when the fireworks fade away. The most notable feature is the dynamic fireworks display, which is shot off at a distance of only 100 meters from the bleachers. Date & Time Jul 2, 2025・19:30-20:40 Price ¥5,000 and up Location JRA Tokyo Racecourse More Details

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival 2025 With a 90-minute firework display over Asakusa, the Sumidagwa Fireworks Festival is one of the largest fireworks festival of Japan. The origin of this festival is “Ryogoku no Kawabiraki,” which started in 1733, and it is the most prestigious fireworks festival in the Kanto area in terms of both tradition and prestige. The festival has dynamic performances by the fireworks makers, which combines the sophisticated skills of the pyrotechnicians with the emotional landscape of Edo's historic atmosphere. The fireworks competition at the first site is not to be missed, and you can enjoy different fireworks at each of the two sites, which gives you a different impression depending on where you watch the fireworks. Date & Time Jul 26, 2025・19:00-20:30 Price Free Location Taito Riverside Sports Center More Details

Omagari Fireworks Festival 2025 Held in Daisen City, Akita Prefecture, the Omagari Fireworks Festival has been held since 1910, and runs as a competition of pyrotechnicians from all over Japan. The fireworks craftsmen are required to make their own fireworks and bring them to the competition, where judging will focus on design, color and creativity. The Prime Minister's Prize is also awarded in this prestigious competition.Spectators can enjoy completely different fireworks displays in the daytime and at night. Especially, daytime fireworks are rare in Japan, and are a delicate competition in which beauty is competed not by light but by smoke. Date & Time Aug 30, 2025・17:10-21:30 Price Free Location Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park More Details

Nagaoka Fireworks Festival 2025 Held on August 2 and 3, the Nagaoka Fireworks Festival is a memorial service for those who died in the Nagaoka air raids, a display of gratitude to those who worked so hard for reconstruction and a wish for lasting peace. Bleacher seats are set up on both banks of the Shinano River so that the fireworks can be viewed from both directions. This is a rare fireworks display that takes advantage of the Shinano River by using a lot of the impressive shaku-dama, or “large-sized balls” for the display.The fireworks display of “Sho-Sanshaku-Dama” with the width of 650 meters and “Phoenix for reconstruction” with the width of 2 kilometers are highlights of the spectacle. Date & Time Aug 02-03・19:20-21:10 Price Free Location Shinanogawa Kasen Park More Details

Tenjin Festival 2025 With over 1,000 years of history, the Tenjin Festival at Osaka Tenmangu Shrine in Osaka is one of the three major festivals in Japan. On the first day of the event, there are prayers for safety and prosperity at the shrine, and on the second day, the festivities really kick off with parades and fireworks. With a river procession of 100 boats and a fireworks display, the Tenjin Festival is a celebratory extravaganza.Every year, an original firework named “Benibai”, which opens in the shape of an ume (plum) bowl, is launched in honor of Tenjin-sama, the goddess of mercy. There are also many other unique fireworks to be enjoyed throughout the fireworks spectacle. Date & Time Jul 24-25・15:00~ Price Free Location Kema Sakuranomiya Park More Details

Tips for the Best Fireworks-Viewing Experience

Arrive Early: Popular spots fill up quickly and bring a large crowd — bring a picnic blanket and stake out a good viewing location well before sunset. Wear a Yukata: Embrace the festive spirit by wearing a traditional summer kimono, often sold or rented near event areas. Bring Snacks and Drinks: Festival food is everywhere, but lines can be long. Bringing your own refreshments saves time and money, and keeps you hydrated in the summer heat. Check Transportation Plans: Trains and buses can be packed after the event, so know your route home and consider walking part of the way. Respect the Space: Clean up after yourself and follow local etiquette. Many events provide trash bags or designated bins.

