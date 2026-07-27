Esteemed mystery writer Keigo Higashino has died of colon cancer. He was 68. His publisher, Kodansha, announced the news on Monday. Higashino was most well known for the novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which was part of the “Detective Galileo” series.

“We believe the works he produced will continue to captivate many readers. Please continue to enjoy Mr. Higashino’s novels,” said Kodansha’s statement.

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