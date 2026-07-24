In this week’s news roundup, we look at the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO series. A Fukuoka farmer is hit by a second major pear theft in two years. Japan swelters as the rainy season comes to an end. And Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces criticism after revealing she sleeps just 0–3 hours a night.

Kenji Kamiyama To Write and Direct Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Bandai Namco Filmworks delighted mech fans by unveiling Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, a new anime series slated for release in 2027. It will serve as the inaugural entry in the franchise’s new “After Apocalypse” (A.A.) timeline, following pilot Ray Azumi as he battles an alien ecosystem.

The new timeline was developed by acclaimed director and screenwriter Kenji Kamiyama, whose credits include Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. While Kamiyama admitted it was a challenge creating a Gundam beyond existing timelines, he ultimately embraced the freedom to start “from the ground up.”

Japan Farmer Hit by Second Major Pear Theft in Two Years

A shocking pear theft in Fukuoka Prefecture has sparked outrage across Japan. Around 5,000 pears were stolen from a farmer just days before harvest, marking the second major theft to hit the same orchard in two years. In 2025, thieves stole approximately 6,000 pears, contributing to the closure of his company and his restart as an individual operator.

Sasaki had installed motion-sensor alarms and fences around the farm in an effort to prevent another theft, but the measures failed. “I was in the middle of rebuilding,” he said. “I felt I had to somehow turn things around… I’ve been doing my best, but it’s difficult. I’ll probably quit. I’m giving up farming. I’m done with pears.”

Japan Records First Kokushobi as Heatwave Intensifies

On Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced that the rainy season had officially ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions. As clear skies replaced weeks of rain, much of Japan was hit by an intense heatwave, with temperatures climbing to dangerous levels and officials urging residents to take precautions against heatstroke.

Temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in Gifu and Aichi prefectures on Tuesday, marking the country’s first kokushobi (“cruelly hot day”), a term introduced by the weather agency in April. Shizuoka and Mie also recorded kokushobi on Wednesday, while heatstroke alerts remained in effect across 41 prefectures as the extreme heat continued to grip Japan.

Takaichi Says She Only Sleeps 0–3 Hours a Night, Raising Health Concerns

A Mainichi Shimbun poll taken over the weekend showed that Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet approval dropped to 41% and disapproval rose to 44%. It marked the first time her disapproval rating has surpassed her approval since she took office. Against that backdrop, Takaichi also drew attention for revealing on X that she routinely sleeps just “0–3 hours” a night.

Her post prompted debate over whether chronic sleep deprivation is compatible with the demands of national leadership. Decades of research show that it can impair cognitive performance, judgment and emotional regulation. Takaichi also faced criticism for appearing to glorify excessive working hours in a country that has long grappled with the problem of karoshi (death from overwork).

Intoxicated Man Runs Along Yamanote Line Tracks, Delaying Tokyo Train Services

An intoxicated man, described on social media as appearing to be a foreigner, allegedly ran along the tracks between Meguro and Gotanda stations on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line on Monday morning. The incident prompted railway staff to temporarily suspend part of the line’s operations while they responded to the situation and ensured passenger safety.

As a result, trains were delayed by more than 20 minutes, affecting thousands of commuters using Tokyo’s busiest railway line. The man was later removed from the tracks by JR staff and arrested by police, allowing services to gradually return to normal. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting numerous comments about the unusual scene.

Kyogo Furuhashi Joins LA Galaxy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded on Sunday with Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal earning Spain a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final. As the dust settles on the tournament, the focus shifts back to club football and a busy summer transfer window, with several Japanese internationals already securing moves ahead of the new season.

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has signed for LA Galaxy, pending approval of his visa. Central midfielder Hidemasa Morita completed his move from Sporting CP to Premier League side Hull City. Attacking midfielder Ryotaro Araki became the latest Japanese player to join STVV in Belgium, and Sota Nakamura signed a loan deal with Le Havre in France.

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