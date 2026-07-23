Debate over whether foreign visitors should pay more than locals has become increasingly common in Japan in recent years. The issue resurfaced recently after a Korean YouTuber and his Chinese acquaintance accused Takasegawa Qulio, a Kyoto restaurant housed in a 120-year-old townhouse, of charging foreigners higher prices, an allegation that quickly spread online before prompting a closer examination of the establishment’s menu.

Korean YouTuber’s ‘Dual Pricing’ Claim Goes Viral

On July 12, travel YouTuber Choi Soo-hoon, who operates the channel Ckoony, posted a video alleging that the restaurant was operating a dual-pricing system. Choi and his acquaintance claimed they had been given a menu listing higher prices than those shown to Japanese diners, with the video quickly attracting widespread attention online, garnering over 1 million views.

However, the controversy centered on a hot pot dish that the Japanese menu listed at ¥1,450 per person, with a minimum order of two servings. The English menu displayed the required total of ¥2,900 for two people, showing that the apparent discrepancy came from how the same pricing structure was presented rather than from a dual-pricing system.

Kyoto Restaurant Denies Dual Pricing Claim

Takasegawa Qulio responded to the controversy in a statement posted on its Instagram page, saying the YouTuber’s video had distorted the facts and triggered a flood of negative Google reviews. It apologized to loyal customers for the concern caused by the dispute before firmly denying that it operated a dual-pricing system.

“To state it clearly once again: Our restaurant absolutely does not engage in ‘dual pricing’ where costs change depending on a customer’s nationality,” the statement read. It added, “In our shop, the Japanese menu focuses on dishes using local Kyoto vegetables and seasonal traditional ingredients using expressions that are familiar to Japanese customers.”

The restaurant explained that the English menu focuses on items that are more popular with overseas visitors, such as Omi beef, sushi and sukiyaki, adding that it “will never sell the same dishes cheaper only to Japanese customers.” It also said it was “deeply distressed” that the video had caused misunderstanding and concern among customers.

Korean YouTuber Stands by Viral Video

In a follow-up video on July 16, Choi said he’d received an email from the restaurant warning of possible legal action but had no intention of removing his original upload. He argued that much of the backlash, which focused on the pricing calculation, missed the broader issue. In his view, Takasegawa Qulio deliberately steered international visitors toward a simplified English-language menu featuring more expensive dishes.

Whether or not one agrees with Choi’s broader criticism of the restaurant’s menu, the controversy highlights how difficult it can be for businesses in Japan to balance the needs of domestic and international customers. As restaurants seek to accommodate overseas visitors, efforts to make services more accessible can sometimes be interpreted in different ways.

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