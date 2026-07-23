Horror manga virtuoso Junji Ito is coming to Nakano Broadway — and you could meet him.

Renowned for his intricately detailed artwork and deeply unsettling storytelling, Ito has captivated readers around the world and inspired a devoted cult following. Through landmark works such as Tomie and Uzumaki, he has become one of the defining figures of horror manga, setting the standard for the genre with his uniquely haunting vision.

List of Contents: Junji-Ito Pop-Up Shop How To Enter Junji Ito’s Signing Event Related Articles

Junji-Ito Pop-Up Shop

The Junji Ito “Zankyou” (lingering scream) pop-up shop w-ill be open until August 17 at Hakaba Gallery on the third floor of Nakano Broadway.

The pop-up shop will offer a wide variety of eerie merchandise and collectibles, including T-shirts and button-ups, handkerchiefs, candles, playing cards, stationery sets and even omamori charms.

The shop will also have an exclusive product: a limited-edition, sterling silver 925 ring shaped like the monstrous cat Gallon from Soichi’s Beloved Pet. The ring possesses traces of the cat’s original cute form, with corrupted sculpted fangs and Gallon’s menacing gaze.

For every ¥5000 spent at the store, fans can receive an exclusive event sticker.

How To Enter Junji Ito’s Signing Event

Ito will also hold an autograph-signing event inside the Nakano Broadway pop-up shop on August 1, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To keep things fair, participants for the event will be selected through a lottery system. Customers who purchase Ito-related products from the Nakano Hakaba Gallery store or the Hakaba Gallery online shop totaling ¥5000 or more by July 26 will be entered into the drawing. Fans ordering from the online shop should specify “autograph session request” (サイン会希望) in their order notes to enter the lottery. One lottery ticket will be issued per person.

The winners will be notified by email on July 27 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Contacted winners should then notify whether or not they will be able to attend the signing event by July 29. If any original winners are not able to make it, alternate winners will be selected and announced on July 29 as well, at 6:00 p.m.

Identification will be required to enter. Participants will receive an autograph board and be guided to meet the legendary artist. Autographs will be customized with your name and the date to prevent resales.