In this week’s news roundup, we report on Donald Trump’s “Islamic Republic of Japan” gaffe. A woman in Ibaraki Prefecture is accused of sewing her roommate’s lips together. The ambitious Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev project is officially back on track. Tokyo and Osaka both make the top 10 in the EIU’s 2026 Global Liveability Index. Noto Airport reopens as the world’s first “Pokémon With You Airport.” And Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon run ends in the quarterfinals.

Trump Mocked After Referring to Iran as the “Islamic Republic of Japan”

US President Donald Trump made a series of gaffes at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, including referring to Iran as the “Islamic Republic of Japan.” He also asked if anyone had a question for “President Putin” while gesturing toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referred to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by Barack Obama, as “JCPOC,” and later said he was “number one on Tic Tac” at a press conference.

The gaffe about 111 missiles being shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan spread across social media platforms, drawing a flood of mockery and memes. Naoki Yamamoto, assistant professor at Kyoto University, joked, “This is the historic moment when the United States officially recognized the Islamic Republic of Japan on the international stage.” He added, “No one has even had time to theorize the Shogun-Sultanate system yet, and Trump has already left us with a tremendous trust to bear.”

‘Please Help Me’: Woman’s Plea After Lips Are Allegedly Sewn Together

On Monday, police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, announced that a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly leaving her roommate unable to speak or eat by sewing her lips together with a needle and thread. Part-time worker Masae Sakurai is accused of carrying out the attack at their shared residence at around 1:30 p.m. on June 29. According to police, the two women had been living together since April 2025.

A day after the attack, the victim, 42, fled to a nearby shop while Sakurai was out. An employee called emergency services after the woman handed over a note reading, “Please help me.” The victim later told police that she had not escaped immediately because she was afraid of Sakurai. Police believe other people were inside the residence at the time of the attack and are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Japan’s Maglev Dream Gets Back on Track After Nine-Year Battle

After nearly nine years of deadlock, the ambitious Linear Chuo Shinkansen maglev project is officially back on track. On Tuesday, Governor Yasutomo Suzuki approved construction of the long-delayed stretch of the Tokyo–Nagoya line through Shizuoka. Former Governor Heita Kawakatsu had strongly opposed the high-speed train project, citing environmental concerns including reduced water flow in the Oi River. As a condition of approval, a Shizuoka expert panel required JR Central to address 28 environmental protection measures.

By March, the expert panel had cleared all 28 items. The final decision on whether to allow construction, however, rested with Suzuki. “We will continue to ask JR Tokai to provide us with accurate information and detailed explanations in order to achieve both the construction of the Chuo Shinkansen line and the conservation of the natural environment, including the Oi River’s water resources,” Suzuki said at Tuesday’s prefectural assembly meeting.

Tokyo Breaks Into Global Liveability Top 10, But Osaka Still Leads Japan

Tokyo moved up three places from 13th to 10th in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) 2026 Global Liveability Index, marking the first time the Japanese capital has entered the top 10 in the annual ranking. It still ranked behind Osaka, however, which ranked seventh for the second consecutive year. The index assesses 173 cities around the world based on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: education, stability, healthcare, infrastructure and culture and environment.

Topping the list for a second year in a row was Copenhagen. The Danish capital again finished ahead of the Austrian capital Vienna, which previously held the top spot for three consecutive years. Like Tokyo and Osaka, the two European cities received perfect scores in three categories. Rounding out the top 10 were three Australian cities — Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide — along with Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland and Vancouver in Canada.

Noto Airport Reopens as World’s First ‘Pokémon With You Airport’

On Tuesday, Noto Airport officially reopened as “Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport,” becoming the world’s first airport to bear a Pokémon-themed name. The renovated facility features Pokémon-themed installations at nine indoor locations and three outdoor sites, with all 111 Flying-type Pokémon hidden throughout the airport grounds for visitors to discover. The transformation was carried out through a collaboration between Ishikawa Prefecture and the Pokémon With You Foundation to mark Noto Airport’s opening anniversary on July 7.

One of the airport’s most eye-catching attractions is a giant, two-story Pikachu balloon displayed in the main atrium, depicting the beloved Pokémon riding in a small airplane. Visitors are also greeted by entrance pillars decorated with colorful Pokémon illustrations, while the first-floor arrivals lobby showcases artwork inspired by the region’s recovery efforts, featuring Pokémon joyfully leaping through nature. On the third floor, the observation deck is adorned with numerous Pikachu illustrations, further enhancing the airport’s playful atmosphere.

Naomi Osaka Exits Wimbledon at Quarterfinal Stage

Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time this week following an impressive straight-sets victory over Belarusian world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Her run at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ended on Tuesday, though, with a 6-7 4-6 defeat to Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic. Following the loss, the four-time Grand Slam champion was asked if she was suffering from a foot injury to which she replied, “I’m just getting old.”

Shintaro Mochizuki, meanwhile, became the third Japanese man in the Open era to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, following in the footsteps of Shuzo Matsuoka and Kei Nishikori. The 23-year-old, who is ranked number 151 in the world, defeated Spain’s Rafael Jódar 1-6 7-6 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian proved too strong in their Round of 16 match, winning in straight sets.

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