Tokyo summer is here, and one thing we can all agree on is that it’s brutal. This time of year, “atsuidesune” (it’s so hot) becomes a common greeting, and the humidity sticks to us like a second, unwanted skin.

Because the heat is so intense, though, Japan — the country of convenience and innovation — has plenty of tools to keep its population cool. Here are some of our favorite ways of surviving the worst of summer in Japan.

Get With the Sun Umbrella Program

If you’re one of the people who can’t wrap your head around the Japanese culture of using a sun umbrella, it’s time to grow up. The sun umbrella — or sumbrella, as I like to call it — acts as a portable shade, and is incredibly effective at keeping you cool, especially on days with a high UV index. Plus, it protects your hair, face and shoulders from sun damage.

Wear Uniqlo’s Airism Innerwear

Uniqlo’s Airism line is a summer staple for a reason. From underwear, loungewear, tops and even masks and bedding, Airism incorporates moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology in their fabrics to keep people comfortable in the summer months. The fabrics actually feel cool to the touch; layering in the summer might sound counterintuitive, but wearing an Airism undershirt helps keep you cooler than going without.

Keep Cooling Body Wipes on Standby

Another Japanese summer must-have is cooling body wipes, sold at most convenience stores and pharmacies, especially in the hotter months. The most notable brands are Gatsby, Bioré and Sea Breeze, and they’re perfect for wiping away any sweat to leave your skin feeling clean and cool. Incorporating menthol into the wipes, most brands claim to cool down the body by three degrees Celsius.

Cooling Spray and a Portable Fan

Along the same lines of cooling body wipes, Japan also sells cooling body sprays. After spraying it on your neck and decolletage, blast yourself with a portable fan — sold in most electronic stores, pharmacies or at Don Quijote — for a super effective cooling experience. Our SNS director Lisa claims this technique makes her literally shiver.

Try Grapefruit Ice Box With Pocari

This trick is from Christian, our digital content manager: He fills a Morinaga Ice Box (a cup filled with grapefruit flavored ice cubes that flavor a drink as they melt) and then pours Pocari Sweat — or any drink of choice — over it for a cold, refreshing drink that is guaranteed to rehydrate.

Freeze Your Drinks

Japanese kids grow up taking a frozen bottle of water or barley tea on summer field trips. The frozen drink not only keeps their bento from spoiling in the summer heat, but it gradually melts, allowing kids to take cold sips of tea throughout the entire day. Just beware to not freeze any carbonated drinks, as it might cause the bottle to expand and explode.

Make Use of Japanese Peppermint Oil

This is a classic Japanese trick that’s been used for generations. Hakka, or Japanese mint, has a uniquely high concentration of menthol, giving it its soothing and cooling properties. Throughout the summer, you can rub hakka oil into your neck or temples, or put a couple drops into your bath tub for a refreshing soak.

Eat Cooling Foods

Ayurveda, a 3,000-year-old medicinal system, has a lot to teach about surviving the summer, including eating water-filled fruits and vegetables to stay hydrated and cool. Try incorporating watermelon, cucumbers, aloe vera, coriander and berries into your diet to naturally cool your body down. Additionally, Japan has a lot of refreshing summer foods, like somen, cold soba, hiyayakko (cold tofu) and kakigori (shaved ice), all of which are perfect for summer days when you can’t work up an appetite.

Find Refuge Indoors

After everything is said and done, the most sure-fire way to keep cool is staying indoors. Summer in Japan is no joke; if you don’t want to be at home all day, try checking out a cute cafe, local library, museum or any indoor space, and try not to be outside for more than a couple of hours at a time.

Bonus: Bring a Light Layer

On the flip side, we spend so much time trying to stay cool that we forget AC is blasting in most indoor spaces throughout the summer. The combination of air conditioning and sweat can make for a drastic temperature difference that could shock your body; make a habit of carrying a cardigan or light jacket with you so you don’t catch a cold.

