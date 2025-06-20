From portable fans to popsicles, cultures around the world devise infinite ways to beat the heat of summer. Japan’s love for the four seasons took the humble ramen dish and evolved it into hiyashi chuka — a chilled summertime favorite that is sure to cool the sweat on your brow. The dish is a form of cold ramen that appears throughout the country during the summer months.

Hiyashi chuka is easy to recognize, thanks to its colorful arrangement of thinly sliced ingredients over a bed of cold noodles. A rainbow of tomatoes, cucumber, ham, egg and ginger evokes toppings on a salad more than a bowl of ramen. It’s a light but filling dish, perfect for a summer lunch.

Historically, hiyashi chuka can be traced back to the 1930s, first appearing in the Tokyo area. The flavors are salty and tangy thanks to soy sauce and vinegar. Like ramen, it evolved from a Chinese noodle dish called liang mian, but has become a definitively Japanese dish even served in China under the name of “Japanese-style cold noodles”. The city of Sendai also boasts an original style of hiyashi chuka, also dating to the 1930s, that features a richer miso base.

Today, you can find myriad riffs on the style, with ramen shops toying with conventions and enjoying the creativity that comes with modern ramen. Regardless, there are certain criteria that must be met for a dish to be considered hiyashi chuka: The noodles must be served cold, and the dish must contain ramen noodles and tare (a sauce marinade).

If you’d like to add chilled noodles to your keep-cool toolbox, read on. What follows is a curated list of top Tokyo spots to enjoy the seasonal dish.

Sharin

Your eyes are not mistaken: There are literal ice cubes atop this bowl of ramen. More than a novelty, it allows the bowl to stay consistently cold as you eat, and while the ice melts, it tempers the richness of the other flavors in the dish.

In the summer months, diners flock to Sharin for its hiyashi myoga ramen. Myoga, a variety of Japanese ginger, peaks in summer and fall, making its inclusion a delicious seasonal touch. Rich in polyphenols and potassium, it has a delightful tanginess that common ginger lacks. When shredded atop a bowl of cold ramen, the herbal notes elevate the dish, resulting in an exceptional dining experience. The base of Sharin’s hiyashi myoga ramen is a tonkotsu gyokai (pork and fish) soup, which provides both savory and umami elements.

Sharin’s summer ramen season has already begun, and it will run throughout the summer months. As the shop — a chain with numerous Tokyo locations — is primarily a tsukemen specialty shop, diners can enjoy extra thick noodles.

Find location info and hours for Sharin on its website.

Menraku Kalpasi

Lovers of Indian flavors should head to Menraku Kalpasi for a particularly special summer ramen experience. The name may sound familiar to anyone who has visited Curry Spice Gelateria Kalpasi in Shimokitazawa. As part of the same family, Menraku Kalpasi serves ramen alongside homemade Indian pickles and small curry dishes.

The restaurant’s summertime chilled ramen uses a salt base and dried fish stock that has been infused with hojicha (roasted tea). It’s a smooth, silky soup thanks to the slow cold infusion of dried fish. Imagine the way that a cold brew coffee can extract delicate flavors thanks to the slow steep; the same applies to making a cold soup stock. It’s served with a side of eggplant achaar, a tangy and spicy Indian pickle. Diners are encouraged to slowly zest the lime and add a bit of achaar midway through the meal to transform the flavors of the dish.

Menraku Kalpasi is five minutes from Musashi-Shinjo Station on the JR Nambu Line. It’s a must-try for anyone after a unique summer ramen. But check the shop’s Instagram before making the trip: The chilled menu only appears for a limited time.

Find location info and hours for Menraku Kalpasi on Instagram.

Chiisha

One of the most famous chilled ramen spots on this list is Chiisha, which opened all the way back in 1991 and has been drawing crowds ever since. Its hiyashi negi soba is legendary in the classic chilled summertime ramen scene. It arrives heaped with negi (green onions) shredded so thinly that they almost dissolve on the tongue.

The onions are paired with thick cuts of cucumber and smoky roasted chashu — just the toppings amount to a sizable meal. Beneath them, though, sits a massive portion of thin, wavy noodles. Smaller appetites would be wise to ask for a smaller portion to avoid a struggle to finish; you definitely get your money’s worth here. Drizzled atop your bowl is a simple, slightly spicy sesame oil. The purity of the ingredients and their perfect combination create a synergy that surpasses the individual components. Many Tokyoites consider Chiisha’s hiyashi negi soba as a seasonal must.

Chiisha has both counter and table seating, making it a good option for dining with a group. Large mirrors line the walls, and the decor is classic Showa-era Japan. But bring a sun umbrella and be prepared to wait: Lines at Chiisha can get long thanks to its stellar reputation for summertime ramen.

Find location info and hours for Chiisha on its website.

Ramen Jazzy Beats

You won’t find a more convenient top-tier ramen restaurant than Ramen Jazzy Beats. Located underneath the train tracks at Nakameguro Station, Ramen Jazzy Beats is the newest member of the famous Break Beats family of ramen restaurants, of which Ramen Break Beats is a fixture on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list. This location serves gorgeously plated niboshi tori paitan (creamy chicken and dried fish) ramen, and in the summer, patrons looking to cool off can enjoy the shop’s seasonal hiya nibo — or hiyashi niboshi (chilled dried fish ramen).

The chefs at Ramen Jazzy Beats know how to construct a beautiful dining experience. The crispy fried burdock and dried iwanori (wild-harvested nori) slowly dissolve into the soup as you eat. The dusting of turmeric adds a whisper of earthy notes while two types of alliums — chopped purple onion and sliced scallions — provide a bright contrast. The soup itself is a dried fish stock bursting with umami; it gives a hearty backbone to the complexity of the toppings. And it goes without saying that the perfectly soft-boiled egg and succulent slices of pork make this meal one you don’t want to miss.

Ramen Jazzy Beats serves its chilled ramen in the later months of summer, so keep checking its social media account to find out when you can savor this special dish.

Find location info and hours for Ramen Jazzy Beats on Instagram.

Chukasoba Mikawa

Just over the border into Kanagawa Prefecture is Chukasoba Mikawa, a must-visit for shellfish lovers seeking a refreshing summer dish. The ramen shop’s cold hamaguri (clam) ramen is served chilled and brimming with a sweet, delicate clam flavor. As hamaguri ramen is rather unusual, it’s worth the trek to Mikawa to try it out.



One satisfying aspect of cold ramen is the texture of the noodles, which are shocked in an ice bath immediately after boiling. This halts the cooking process, firms up the gluten structure and results in an irresistibly chewy bite. Mikawa’s square-cut noodles, flecked with wheat, provide a pleasant contrast to the smoothness of the chilled clam broth.

Juicy slices of chashu and tender sous-vide chicken add depth and protein. Slowly mix in the dollop of wasabi to increase the soup’s intensity, but only after you’ve enjoyed a few peaceful sips first. For those who prefer a gentler introduction to shellfish, there’s also a chicken and clam combination ramen on the menu. It dials down the briny intensity while still delivering the layered umami flavors this shop is known for.

Located just outside Tsurumi Station, Chukasoba Mikawa rarely has a line and offers ample table seating, making it an ideal spot to bring friends or family. A highly recommended destination for anyone looking to get off the beaten ramen path this summer.

Find location info and hours for Chukasoba Mikawa (also written “Ramen Mikawa”) on Instagram.

Ramen Matsui

Since opening in 2023, Ramen Matsui in Shinjuku has quickly soared in popularity. Its summer ramen offers an exquisite blend of flavors and beautifully crafted noodles. Its chilled ramen features aji niboshi (dried horse mackerel) as a standout ingredient; unlike the more common sardine-based dried fish broths, aji brings a meaty richness. The dark soy sauce hue hints at the depth and intensity of the broth.

Toppings of slow-roasted duck slices evoke fine dining more than a typical ramen joint. These are complemented by carefully sliced menma (bamboo shoots) and thinly sliced deli-style chashu. Perhaps the most memorable element is the addition of squid wontons, whose texture and flavor add complexity to an already flawless bowl.

Matsui also offers premium sake to pair with the ramen, and those looking for a tipple should not miss out on this exceptional experience. It’s an unbeatable opportunity to savor a crisp junmai daiginjo alongside one of the best bowls of ramen in Tokyo.

Reservations through TableCheck are accepted on weekends and holidays, and bookings open at midnight three days prior. Weekdays are for walk-ins only — but be prepared for a line. As a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, Ramen Matsui is worth the wait.

Find location info and hours for Ramen Matsui on Tablecheck.

Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako

Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako offers a summer ramen that looks traditional at first glance — but includes a few creative twists. Chunks of diced garlic provide an aromatic start, complemented by the satisfying crunch of the fried garlic on the opposite side of the bowl. Thinly sliced green onions and a drizzle of sesame oil dress the noodles, while a slightly sour vinegar tang brightens the overall flavor. This chilled summer ramen lets the purity of the ingredients shine without burying them in complexity.

On the side, Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako serves its signature niboshi soup stock, a testament to the excellence of the shop’s dried fish. Some diners enjoy drinking the soup on its own, while others dip their noodles into it. Either way, it provides a chance to taste the chef’s classic hot soup while still enjoying a chilled summer ramen.

With only eight counter seats, Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako fills up quickly around lunch hour. The noodles are traditional and chewy, perfectly suited to dried fish ramen. Check Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako’s social media to see when this limited-edition ramen is available, as it’s only served for a short time in the summer.

Find location info and hours for Nishi-Eifuku no Niboshibako (also written “Nishi Eifuku Dried Sardine Box”) on Instagram.

Menkoidokoro Isoji

Isoji sits between Meiji Jingu and Yoyogi Station, making it a perfect pit stop to cool off after enjoying Tokyo’s natural spaces. The chilled ramen at Isoji regularly ranks as one of the best in the city, so it’s worth a visit to see what all the buzz is about.

The owner has a background in Italian cooking, which can be seen through some of the creative choices at work in this chilled summer ramen. The combination of baby corn, blanched tomatoes, croutons and microgreens is a departure from standard ramen dishes, as is the shiso leaf, mustard and decoratively cut cucumber. The noodles are highly elastic and chewy, and the chashu falls apart in your mouth without being overly fatty.

One unique aspect of this ramen is the manner in which the soup is prepared. The noodles sit beneath large chunks of a frozen miso granita, which is made primarily from pork stock and a miso base. As it slowly melts, it adds more and more flavor to the dish, making it one of the most enjoyable dining experiences on this list. Isoji is a must-visit spot for a bold yet creative chilled summer ramen with creative textures and tastes.

Find location info and hours for Menkoidokoro Isoji on Tabelog.

Ramen Maikagura

This shop’s chilled ramen offers up one of the most indulgent combinations: creamy soy milk with a subtle flavor and spicy chili oil. Anyone who loves tantanmen should try this deconstructed, creative summer ramen from Maikagura.

At first glance, it evokes a sense of yin and yang due to the soy milk base and generous ladle of chili oil. The noodles — thin, straight and rather long — pair perfectly with the thin and light liquids. This bowl grows in complexity as you eat, thanks to the boundary-pushing toppings and beautiful presentation.

Speaking of toppings, some of the low-temperature chashu slices are wrapped around a block of cream cheese, offering a heavenly surprise mid-meal. Similarly, the soft tofu brings a pleasant consistency to the table, creating moments of bliss while the chili oil heat builds. Finally, the poached egg’s jammy yolk merges delightfully with the sauciness of the bowl, rounding out this iconic chilled summer ramen.

A Tokyo staple, Maikagura draws long lines — but you’ll be rewarded in the most delicious way possible for the wait.

Find location info and hours for Ramen Maikagura on Twitter.

Ramen Takahashi

If you’re a fan of stamp rallies, don’t miss Ramen Takahashi’s summer ramen challenge. Known for its signature ago (flying fish) ramen, Takahashi hosts a seasonal event offering exclusive perks to diners who try each of their hiyashi chuka specials. Participants collect five tickets by sampling four or more different limited-edition cold ramen dishes, which rotate every few weeks across various Takahashi locations. Complete the challenge, and you’ll earn a coveted Premium Pass, unlocking special deals for an entire year.

Its first chilled summer ramen is a classic grilled ago dashi shio ramen. It arrives in a light broth bursting with umami and the faint whispers of grilled fish. The noodles are slightly chewy and quite long, pairing well with the eggplant, okra and nameko mushroom toppings. Add a little of both the yuzu kosho (spicy citrus and chili paste) and the wasabi available on the counter to bring additional complexity to the dish. Upcoming summer specials follow a similar seafood-forward theme: crab, lobster, shellfish and even a creative Rausu konbu (kelp) ramen.

The chilled summer ramen event has already begun and runs until the end of September, giving you plenty of time to slurp your way through these refreshing summer noodles.

Find location info and hours for Ramen Takahashi on its website.

Related Posts