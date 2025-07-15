When summer in Tokyo hits full swing and the heat starts bouncing off the pavement, there’s one treat locals and visitors alike turn to: kakigori. This fluffy, cloud-like shaved ice dessert has been cooling down Japan for centuries. You’ll spot it everywhere from nostalgic festival stalls to neighborhood parks, served in its simplest form with bright syrups and sweetened condensed milk.

And with Tokyo’s summer temperatures breaking records, there’s no better time to skip the soft serve and go for something colder, lighter and way more interesting. But beyond the classic versions lies a wave of kakigori shops turning this humble dessert into something more refined. From long-standing neighborhood favorites to experimental patisseries pushing kakigori into new territory, we’ve tracked down eight of the most creative, crave-worthy kakigori destinations in the city. Ready to cool off? Let’s dig in.

Azuki to Kouri (Yoyogi-Uehara)

Tucked away in a stylish street in Yoyogi-Uehara, Azuki to Kouri (literally “red bean and ice”) opened in January 2022, headed by Miho Horio, a former pastry chef at a French restaurant. The shop’s signature azuki and meringue shaved ice is a fusion of crisp meringue, velvety mochi sauce and cooked azuki beans. Seasonal highlights rotate roughly every two weeks, with past creations like the strawberry and meringue kakigori and passion fruit creme chiboust kakigori showcasing Horio’s French techniques and Japanese sensibilities.

Beyond shaved ice, the shop, which is completely cashless, also offers handmade azuki-studded brioches, seasonal soups and a tea menu.

Address: 1F Grand Duo Yoyogi, 1-46-2 Yoyogi, Shibuya ward, Tokyo

Ginza Ginger (Ginza)

If you’re a fan of the tangy taste of ginger, then Ginza Ginger is for you. This specialty shop crafts colorful syrups and confitures from ginger, yuzu citrus, strawberry, lemon and more, each with a warming kick. Its flagship Namiki-dori location offers kakigori made with its signature milk ginger syrup, layered with seasonal toppings like ginger-infused foam or slow-cooked confiture.

Summer specials this year include a lemon-scented Okinawa pineapple and kiwi tropical yogurt kakigori — though you’ll have to check out Ginger Ginza’s Instagram to find out when each flavor is on offer. The shop has also had exclusive deals for Instagram followers in the past, including a retro-style melon cream soda kakigori and a first flush matcha and muscovado milk kakigori — another good reason to check Ginza Ginger out online.

Address: 1F and 2F Quartier Blanc Ginza, 1-4-3 Ginza, Chuo ward, Tokyo



Oribe (Shimokitazawa)

Step inside Oribe, and you’ll be welcomed not just by the scent of roasted tea and sweet red beans but also by shelves of beautifully crafted Japanese pottery. This Shimokitazawa gem is part cafe, part gallery, showcasing traditional wares like Mino-yaki, Arita-yaki and Hasami-yaki that are also occasionally for sale.

The shop’s kakigori is also served in these elegant bowls — fluffy mountains of ice topped with options like hojicha milk, matcha syrup with kinako warabi mochi (bracken starch cakes dusted with soybean powder) or red bean paste. For the adventurous, there’s the Namaste kakigori, a punchy mix of Indian spices and spicy passion fruit syrup. The shop also hosts monthly exhibitions by up-and-coming ceramic artists.

Address: 1F, 2-2-3 Kitazawa, Setagaya ward, Tokyo

Asakusa Naniwaya (Asakusa)

Naniwaya has been around since 1909, quietly serving up nostalgic sweets to loyal locals in the city’s historic neighborhood. Its kakigori is cloud-like, topped with seasonal fruits and slow-simmered sauces that bring out just the right balance of sweetness and tang. Add-ons include a sweet potato sauce that melts into the ice. The shop is equally famous for its taiyaki — golden fish-shaped cakes with an ultra-thin crispy crust and a core of azuki from Hokkaido’s Tokachi region.

Address: 2-12-4 Asakusa, Taito ward, Tokyo

Magie du Chocolat (Jiyugaoka)

Magie du Chocolat is best known for its ethically sourced chocolates — but in warmer months, its luxurious kakigori is a seasonal favourite. The bitter chocolate kakigori hides scoops of mascarpone and the shop’s signature ice cream under layers of snowy ice, all crowned with delicate chocolate shavings and available with a rich chocolate sauce.

Another standout is the decadent white chocolate kakigori, featuring luscious strawberry confiture, frozen fruit and a dreamy condensed milk-white chocolate drizzle.

Address: 6-33-14 Okusawa, Setagaya ward, Tokyo

Wa Kitchen Kanna (Sangenjaya)

Tucked into the backstreets of Sangenjaya, Kanna feels like a serene hideout. The wooden interior has a soft, Japanese-inspired aesthetic that pairs perfectly with its elegant kakigori offerings. Crowd-pleasers include the tiramisu kakigori and the wakaba (“fresh verdure”) kakigori — a blend of strawberries and matcha.

A big reason fans follow Wa Kitchen Kanna on Instagram, however, is to keep abreast of the shop’s experimental monthly specials. Recent showstoppers include yhe Sumomo BC, which features plum sauce, compote, kefir yogurt and mascarpone, and a kakigori made with Noto blueberries — part of the proceeds from which support recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected Noto region. They also serve hearty teishoku meal sets, so come hungry and stay awhile.

Address: 2F COMS Shimouma, 2-43-11 Shimouma, Setagaya ward, Tokyo

Yelo (Roppongi)

A late-night favorite in Roppongi, Yelo elevates kakigori into an after-hours indulgence. Its secret lies in temperature-controlled ice that’s shaved to an impossibly fine, cloud-like consistency. Standouts include Ichigo Miruku DX, a strawberry-milk creation, and Tiramisu DX, both of which are topped with a generous swirl of mascarpone whipped cream. For the adventurous, the Night Kakigori series introduces alcohol into the mix, with flavor combinations like rum and fruit liqueur.



Alongside its kakigori, the shop also serves a hearty selection of hot dogs, sandwiches and late-night bites.

Address: 1F Patio Roppongi, 5-2-11 Roppongi, Minato ward, Tokyo

Sabo Okuno Shibuya (Shibuya)

Sabo Okuno is a stylish kakigori salon in Shibuya founded by renowned kakigori artisan Yasumasa Era. Here, portions are generous and the flavors are sometimes surprising. In addition to beloved staples, the shop serves imaginative offerings like an avocado salad kakigori, heaped with silky avocado cream, and a nutty concoction that combines bean-based coffee and hazelnut cream pastes with coffee warabi mochi and other tasty ingredients.

Address: 102 Whiteheim Otake, 7-15 Kamiyamacho, Shibuya ward, Tokyo