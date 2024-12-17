Recently, we shared the heartwarming story behind taiyaki, Japan’s beloved fish-shaped snack. Modeled after tai fish (sea bream), it symbolizes good fortune and prosperity in Japanese culture and continues to stand the test of time. While Naniwaya Sohonten in Azabu Juban was the first to sell the red bean paste-filled pancake in the late Meiji period, and remains the most famous specialty store, Tokyo is home to a myriad of other taiyaki shops to check out.

Listed below are a few of our favorite taiyaki shops in Tokyo. Keep in mind that some of these might have long waiting lines. Also, make sure to bring cash, as some may not accept credit card payment.

List of Contents: The Big Three of Tokyo Taiyaki Asakusa Meguro Kichijoji Ebisu Kyodo, Setagaya Ikebukuro and Daikanyama Nezu, Bunkyo-ku Honorable Mention Related Posts

The Big Three of Tokyo Taiyaki

Naniwaya Sohonten

As the originator of taiyaki, Naniwaya’s main branch is one of Azabu Juban’s most treasured establishments. Seijiro Kobe, the shop’s first owner, modeled the now-famous snack after imagawayaki (a thick round pancake filled with red bean paste) during the Meiji period. While this famous shop often sees long lines, its signature crispy and gently-sweet taiyaki makes the wait worthwhile. The Hokkaido-sourced red beans are slow-cooked for eight hours, creating a smooth, fragrant paste. It’s the perfect warm treat to savor while window-shopping.

Taiyaki Wakaba

Located near Yotsuya Station along Shinjuku Dori, Taiyaki Wakaba has been famous for its salty bean paste taiyaki since 1953. To achieve an addictive balance between sweet and salty notes, the shop cooks its bean paste the day before and lets it sit overnight. Another satisfying feature of Wakaba’s taiyaki is that the bean paste is packed all the way into the tail. The best time to visit is in the morning, at around 10 a.m.

Yanagiya Taiyaki

Founded in 1916, Yanagiya is located in Ningyocho, which was a famous entertainment district in the Edo period. The area houses many long-established restaurants and sweet shops. Yanagiya is committed to making its bean paste by hand every morning, and using it all in the same day to ensure a fresh red bean flavor. Around 100 kilograms of red beans per day makes approximately 1,500 taiyaki. Every day, the shop sells out. The owner selects the beans himself in Hokkaido each year. You can enjoy Yanagiya’s taiyaki on benches along the street where the shop is located.

The Best Taiyaki in Asakusa

Asakusa Taiyaki Guraku

If you are a taiyaki enthusiast or are simply looking for a fun activity, head to Asakusa to try making the snack yourself. Asakusa Taiyaki Guraku, in addition to this reservation-based DIY experience, offers taiyaki with an assortment of fillings such as custard, matcha, spicy keema curry and more. Check out the seasonal flavors as well, including cherry blossom taiyaki in the spring and chestnut taiyaki in the fall. The café features a tatami-mat seating area for those who want to sit and relax while enjoying taiyaki or shaved ice.

Taiyaki Sharaku

Known for its Tennen (natural) taiyaki, Sharaku bakes its taiyaki individually in iron molds. The taiyaki also features crispy, thin skin, packed from head to tail with Hokkaido-grown red beans. The shop proudly states that it only has one kind of classic taiyaki with azuki (red bean) filling because it is that confident in its quality. If you’re looking for a cold refreshment, the shop sells a variety of shakes composed of ingredients such as sweet azuki, kinako (roasted soybean flour) from Niigata and matcha from Uji.

The Best Taiyaki in Meguro

Matsumizaka Taiyaki

Matsumizaka Taiyaki is a hidden gem in Meguro’s Matsumizaka Hill building. It features two delicious flavors: red bean with apricots and custard with apples. The fruit component adds an unexpected yet delightful tartness to the standard sweet fillings. The closest station to the shop is Shinsen Station, but it is within walking distance from Shibuya Station as well. Right across the street from the shop is Borracho, a Japanese restaurant which featured in the popular Netflix drama Solitary Gourmet. Keep in mind that the area has many slopes, so make sure you’re wearing comfortable shoes if you plan on walking there.

The Best Taiyaki in Kichijoji

Amane

Nestled in the peaceful neighborhood of Kichijoji in Harmonica Yokocho, Amane has a distinctive cooking method for its taiyaki; it uses brown sugar in both the filling and the skin, creating a rich sweetness in every bite. The thick, chewy-crispy skin was so popular that the shop’s taiyaki now feature a rectangular border of extra bread framing the fish shape. Amane’s taiyaki can be enjoyed even hours after they are baked, hence the name taigashi (fish snack). These are the perfect treat to enjoy while wandering around Inokashira Park.

The Best Taiyaki in Ebisu

Taiyaki Hiiragi

With locations in Ebisu (the main store) and Meguro (Himonya Koen Dori and Gakugei University), Taiyaki Hiiragi is known to be particular about its dough. It uses a mixture of more than 10 types of flour. The shop is also famous for its delicious homemade bean paste, which is sold in the store. Customers use the bean paste at home to make zenzai (sweet red bean soup with mochi) and ogura toast (thick toast topped with red bean paste). There are often llong lines and the shop tends to sell out of bean paste before 6 p.m., so head there earlier in the day.

The Best Taiyaki in Kyodo, Setagaya

Ogura-an

Easily accessible via the Odakyu Line, Ogura-an is a beloved local spot worth stopping by. In addition to taiyaki, it sells taiyaki, takoyaki, soft serve and more. The best thing about this shop is that it features over 70 flavored fillings that change daily. These are not your standard adaptations of taiyaki; Ogura-an offers innovative flavors like oreo and cream, salted caramel custard, strawberry cheesecake, hoji-cha white chocolate and more. The shop also has seats if you want to eat inside.

The Best Taiyaki in Ikebukuro

Shinjuku Tsubakian

With locations in Ikebukuro and Daikanyama, Shinjuku Tsubakian is unique in that it offers two kinds of dough for its taiyaki. Much like the waffle-or-sugar ice cream cone divide, taiyaki enthusiasts’ preference for a thick or thin taiyaki texture tends to be fixed. The shop addresses this issue by catering to both tastes. The thick taiyaki is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, while the thin taiyaki is crispy throughout. Tsubakian also has weekly flavors such as strawberry custard or sweet potato and cute mini air-fried taiyaki in batches of four.

The Best Taiyaki in Nezu, Bunkyo-ku

Nezu no Taiyaki

Located only five minutes away from Nezu Station, Nezu no Taiyaki is a vintage staple in the peaceful traditional neighborhood of Nezu. If you are visiting Nezu Shrine, head to this charming family-owned store for an afternoon treat. Don’t let the unassuming exterior fool you; the shop usually closes between 12:30 and 2 p.m. because it quickly sells out of its supply for the day. Established in the late 1950s, Nezu no Taiyaki is now run by second generation owner Nobuo Hayashi, who crafts the taiyaki by hand with a single mold. The shop sometimes operates on an irregular schedule, so check its X page for updates.

Honorable Mention

Naruto Taiyaki Honpo

Hailing from Osaka, Naruto Taiyaki Honpo has locations all over the country, so chances are you have tried a taiyaki from this store already. Locations in Tokyo include Asakusa Shin-Nakamise, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Shimokitazawa and many more. The shop’s widespread success speaks to the timeless charms of its taiyaki. Naruto features a classic red-bean filling, sweet potato filling (sourced from Naruto city) and a premium custard flavor.

Related Posts