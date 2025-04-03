On Wednesday, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch 2, the much-anticipated successor to the third-best–selling console in history, will be released on June 5. In an hour-long Nintendo Direct YouTube presentation that has, at the time of writing, close to 5 million views, the company also revealed that it will be releasing two versions of the hardware within Japan. The Japanese-language system will be priced at ¥49,980 (around $330), while the multi-language equivalent will cost ¥69,980 (approximately $470). Customers can only purchase the latter through the My Nintendo online shop and not at retail stores.

Lower Price Likely Due to Depreciating Yen

The original Switch has the option to set the system language to Japanese, English, or several other languages. This time, though, Nintendo has decided to do things differently. The reason is likely down to the company’s fears that the depreciating yen will hurt domestic sales. It is also possibly an attempt to combat foreign resellers looking to take advantage of Japan’s weak currency. Around the world, prices will vary in different markets. In the US, the Switch 2 will retail for $449.99, while in the UK it will cost £395.

People have expressed their surprise at the price of the console. Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy, said it was “a bit higher than what was widely expected.” Many people online have also expressed their displeasure at the fact that Japanese consumers can purchase the console at a much cheaper price. “What they’re doing to gaming is disgusting,” wrote one disgruntled X user. “That region locked $330 Switch 2 in Japan is one of THE most egregious things I’ve ever seen them do and that’s saying something.”

Other Details About the Nintendo Switch 2

Beyond the anger, there was also a lot of excitement as Nintendo released all kinds of details about the console, including finally revealing what the mysterious C button will do. It’s going to activate a social hub called GameChat, allowing four people to link up via voice chat and play together. As for games, the company confirmed that Mario Kart World will be released on the same day as the console. It’s adding an open world to the series, where players race across a giant connected map from one circuit to another.

Other exciting titles include the 3D platforming action adventure game, Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released on July 17, Kirby Air Riders, a new title from Super Smash Bros.’ director Masahiro Sakurai, which will come out later this year, and both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Wild, which are getting Nintendo Switch 2 Edition versions at launch.

