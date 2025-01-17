Amid weeks of internet buzz and rumors on Nintendo’s next major console, the Nintendo Switch 2 was officially announced on January 16 after Nintendo’s official X account unveiled a teaser video on the hardware.

Everything We Know So Far About the Nintendo Switch 2

The Official Name Will Be the Nintendo Switch 2

The initial X post was captioned “Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025.”

The video starts with the original Nintendo Switch with its parts slowly and individually getting a new look and an upgrade. There are no written details on this segment of the video, however as the device evolves, we can see that the display and controls are now significantly larger. Compared to the original which has the default joy-con colors of light red and blue, the Nintendo Switch 2 is predominantly black with the light red and blue trimming on the sides of the joy-con and under the joysticks.

Nintendo Switch Games Will Be Playable on the Switch 2

Towards the end, the video does share the all important information that we’ve been waiting for – the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games. While backwards compatibility is in place, this only applies to digital Switch games and not physical versions. Certain games may not be supported on the Switch 2, but more info will be provided at the special Switch 2 Nintendo Direct which is schedule for April 2, 2025.

Nintendo Switch Online Services Will Carry Over

Nintendo Switch Online members can continue using the service on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

The console is set to launch in 2025. More info will be provided during the next Nintendo Direct.

Significance of this News

Official news on the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in hot after weeks of rumors and alleged leaks being shared far and wide on the internet. And while we’re not a fan of leaks, we can’t exactly blame the community. The Nintendo Switch will be turning 8 years old this 2025, making it by far the oldest of the eighth generation batch of consoles. For context, this puts it alongside the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, both of which have already been succeeded by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.

Related Posts