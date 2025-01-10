When I was a young lad, before the harsh reality of responsibilities got hold of me, I had my Game Boy, I had my Lego and I had time for both. They were simpler days, back when handheld gaming devices ran on AA batteries and collaborations between brands and everyone’s go-to building blocks were barely even a thing. Of course, a lot has changed since then, namely the fact that I now have far less time for video games and plastic bricks.

In the years since life demanded I get a job, Nintendo have released countless superior handhelds and Lego has collaborated with some of the biggest brands and franchises on Earth, ensuring that whether you’re into Harry Potter or Formula 1, there’s a set out there for you. But today, in a fifteen-second teaser posted online, these worlds collided in a way that nobody saw coming: The Lego Nintendo Game Boy.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

Everything We Know So Far About the Lego Game Boy

The teaser, posted to Nintendo’s official X account, shows us only a few pieces from the set, but because of their shape and color, along with a caption of “Build the classic Nintendo system in Lego form,” we can confidently say that this upcoming collaboration, due to be released in October of this year, will be paying homage to the very first 1989 iteration of the Game Boy. In the video, we see light gray bricks matching the color of the original console’s shell, two purple circular pieces, reminiscent of the A and B buttons I grew up mashing with all my strength, and one darker, cross-shaped piece that is undeniably representative of the D-pad that players would use to control characters and so on.

What we don’t know is how functional the set will be. Across their vast range, some Lego sets offer a degree of interactivity once completed, while some remain completely static, designed purely as show pieces. With the Game Boy, given that this is a set aimed at an older generation, I wouldn’t be surprised if it just came with a nice stand to display it on once completed. But looking back on a previous Lego set inspired by Nintendo hardware, it’s entirely possible that the Game Boy could have a few bricks up its sleeve.

A Long-Standing Relationship

While this particular collaboration has caught the attention of many, this isn’t the first time that Lego and Nintendo have gotten together on an idea. In fact, it’s not even their first time releasing a brick-based console together.

Back in 2020, Lego dropped an incredible set based on the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System, which while visually appealing, was also functional in a number of ways. The set came with a buildable game cartridge that could be inserted and removed from the console, and even included an 80s-style Lego television with a crank on the side that saw Nintendo’s main man Mario run and jump through a level of the game that started it all.

With this in mind, it’s hard to imagine Lego and Nintendo announcing a set so far in advance without including some of the ingenuity that graced the last console-based collaboration they did. What that ingenuity will look like this time around though is anyone’s guess. Regardless, for an entire generation of gamers and builders, October can’t come soon enough.

