Japan’s love affair with mascots is the stuff of legend. Think Kumamon’s cuddly bear vibes or Funassyi’s silly pear antics. But now, with Expo 2025 Osaka set to begin on April 13, a new contender has wobbled onto the scene: Myaku-Myaku, a googly-eyed, shape-shifting blob that’s as bewildering as it is unforgettable.

Equal parts adorable and unnerving, this official mascot has taken over Osaka’s artificial island of Yumeshima, leaving visitors and social media buzzing with one big question: who — or what — is this creature?

A Cosmic Birth From a Design Competition

Myaku-Myaku’s origins trace back to a nationwide design competition launched by the Expo 2025 organizers, which drew a staggering 1,898 submissions. The winner, unveiled in March 2022, was the brainchild of illustrator Kohei Yamashita, a creative mind known for his work under the moniker “mountain mountain.” Yamashita’s design stood out amid a sea of entries, blending Japan’s love for kawaii (cute) culture with a dash of cosmic oddity.

The mascot’s name, Myaku-Myaku, is a playful nod to the Japanese term myaku-myaku, meaning “continuous” or “ceaseless.” It’s a fitting choice for an event themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” which aims to connect past wisdom with future innovation. But don’t let the linguistics fool you into expecting something conventional. Myaku-Myaku is anything but.

A Shape-Shifting Symbol of Life

Picture this: a fluid blue body representing water, topped with a ring of red cells forming a “head,” complete with multiple spinning eyes and a mischievous grin. Myaku-Myaku’s amorphous form can twist, stretch and split apart, embodying adaptability and the “brilliance of life,” according to its creators. It’s said to be born from the fusion of cells and water; a 3.5-billion-year-old entity that’s somehow both ancient and futuristic.

The design has sparked endless chatter since its debut. Some call it a cosmic horror. Others see a quirky charm that’s pure Osaka. It’s unapologetic and a little weird. Love it or loathe it, Myaku-Myaku’s polarizing look has made it a star even before this year’s Expo begins. It’s popping up everywhere, from plush toys to a transformable figure unveiled by Macross legend Shoji Kawamori at Anime Japan 2025.

Cultural Icon: Myaku-Myaku

Myaku-Myaku is everywhere. It’s plastered across Japan Airlines’ “Myaku-Myaku Jet,” strutting its stuff in an NHK anime series (Ha-i! Myaku Myaku Desu), and even inspiring artisanal collabs, like kogei (traditional crafts) renditions made from porcelain, washi paper and tin. Also, Japanese sports brand Mizuno’s Enerzy sneakers got a Myaku-Myaku makeover, complete with red bubble soles and bulging eyes.

The mascot’s role goes beyond cute chaos, though. It’s a symbol of the Expo’s mission: to pulse with energy, connect people and spark ideas. As visitors flock to Yumeshima, the artificial island hosting the six-month event, Myaku-Myaku greets them at every turn — whether it’s posing with dignitaries or delighting kids with its wobbly antics. Even international pavilions have taken note, with the UK and US rolling out their own mascots (Pix and Spark, respectively) to join the party.

As Expo 2025 unfolds through October 13, expect Myaku-Myaku to keep shape-shifting its way into our hearts (and nightmares). Whether you find it endearing or eerie, one thing’s clear: this is no ordinary mascot. It’s a living, breathing — or at least pulsating — piece of the future.