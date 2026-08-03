Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Check out these upcoming anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

The Apothecary Diaries x Tokyo City View - Night Sky Dance Event Tokyo City View observation deck will collaborate with the hit manga and anime The Apothecary Diaries for character photo spots and exhibits. Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 26・10 a.m. –10 p.m. ・last admission at 9:30 p.m. Price Starting at ¥2200 for general tickets Location Tokyo City View More Details

Haikyu!! On The Court Volleyball Experience Belle Salle Roppongi will host an immersive experience inspired by the hit sports anime Haikyu!! with several volleyball challenges. Date & Time Aug 7-Sep 13・10 a.m. –8 p.m. ・Last entry at 7:00 p.m., Official shop opens at 10:30 a.m. Price starting at ¥2000 for adults Location Belle Salle Roppongi More Info Audio guides are available More Details

Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck. Date & Time Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m. –7 p.m. Price Free Location Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer More Details

Chiikawa Parco Summer Collaboration Event In celebration of Chiikawa's first-ever film adaptation, 15 Parco department stores across Japan will have special campaigns. Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 2・times may vary per location Price Free Location various parco department stores More Details

Ouran High School Host Club 20th Anniversary Pop-Up Shop Celebrating 20 years of "Ouran High School Host Club," Magnet by Shibuya109 will host a special pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise. Date & Time Jul 24-Aug 2・10 a.m. –9 p.m. Price Free Location Magnet by Shibuya 109 More Details

LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings. Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m. –7:30 p.m. ・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15) Price General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900 Location Shinjuku Takashimaya More Details

The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials. Date & Time Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m. –6 p.m. ・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14 Price General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000 Location Creative Museum Tokyo More Details

Fate/Grand Order Exhibition Pop-Up Cafe The Sun & The Moon cafe will have a limited-time collaboration menu inspired by the Fate/Grand Order game and anime series. Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 14・11 a.m. –10 p.m. ・Last order for food at 9:00 p.m., for drinks at 9:30 p.m. Price starting at ¥990 Location The Sun & The Moon Cafe More Details

Sakamoto Days Collaboration Cafe: Black Rose Garden Smile Base Cafe will host a pop-up cafe inspired by the popular anime Sakamoto Days with themed food, drinks and merchandise. Date & Time Jul 23-Sep 17 Price starting at ¥800 Location Smile Base Cafe More Details

Solo Leveling Exhibition The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series. Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required Price General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Info Advanced and VIP tickets also available More Details