Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Check out these upcoming anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August
The Apothecary Diaries x Tokyo City View - Night Sky Dance Event
Tokyo City View observation deck will collaborate with the hit manga and anime The Apothecary Diaries for character photo spots and exhibits.
|Date & Time
|Aug 1-Oct 26・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・last admission at 9:30 p.m.
|Price
|Starting at ¥2200 for general tickets
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Haikyu!! On The Court Volleyball Experience
Belle Salle Roppongi will host an immersive experience inspired by the hit sports anime Haikyu!! with several volleyball challenges.
|Date & Time
|Aug 7-Sep 13・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last entry at 7:00 p.m., Official shop opens at 10:30 a.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥2000 for adults
|Location
|Belle Salle Roppongi
|More Info
|Audio guides are available
Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event
Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.
|Date & Time
|Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer
Chiikawa Parco Summer Collaboration Event
In celebration of Chiikawa's first-ever film adaptation, 15 Parco department stores across Japan will have special campaigns.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Aug 2・times may vary per location
|Price
|Free
|Location
|various parco department stores
Ouran High School Host Club 20th Anniversary Pop-Up Shop
Celebrating 20 years of "Ouran High School Host Club," Magnet by Shibuya109 will host a special pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 24-Aug 2・10 a.m.–9 p.m.
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Magnet by Shibuya 109
LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition
LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
|Location
|Shinjuku Takashimaya
The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition
Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
|Price
|General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
|Location
|Creative Museum Tokyo
Fate/Grand Order Exhibition Pop-Up Cafe
The Sun & The Moon cafe will have a limited-time collaboration menu inspired by the Fate/Grand Order game and anime series.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Sep 14・11 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last order for food at 9:00 p.m., for drinks at 9:30 p.m.
|Price
|starting at ¥990
|Location
|The Sun & The Moon Cafe
Sakamoto Days Collaboration Cafe: Black Rose Garden
Smile Base Cafe will host a pop-up cafe inspired by the popular anime Sakamoto Days with themed food, drinks and merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jul 23-Sep 17
|Price
|starting at ¥800
|Location
|Smile Base Cafe
Solo Leveling Exhibition
The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.
|Date & Time
|Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
|Price
|General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
|More Info
|Advanced and VIP tickets also available
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc Collaboration Cafe
Smile Base Cafe in Ikebukuro will host a limited pop-up cafe with Cardcaptor Sakura inspired by the beloved magical girl manga and anime.
|Date & Time
|Jul 28-Oct 6
|Price
|starting at ¥800
|Location
|Smile Base Cafe