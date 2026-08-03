Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Check out these upcoming anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August

The Apothecary Diaries x Tokyo City View - Night Sky Dance Event

Tokyo City View observation deck will collaborate with the hit manga and anime The Apothecary Diaries for character photo spots and exhibits.

Date & Time Aug 1-Oct 26・10 a.m.–10 p.m.・last admission at 9:30 p.m.
Price Starting at ¥2200 for general tickets
Location Tokyo City View

Haikyu!! On The Court Volleyball Experience

Belle Salle Roppongi will host an immersive experience inspired by the hit sports anime Haikyu!! with several volleyball challenges.

Date & Time Aug 7-Sep 13・10 a.m.–8 p.m.・Last entry at 7:00 p.m., Official shop opens at 10:30 a.m.
Price starting at ¥2000 for adults
Location Belle Salle Roppongi
More Info Audio guides are available

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Jujutsu Kaisen Production Committee

Jujutsu Kaisen x Haneda Airport Collaboration Event

Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration at Haneda Airport, with an exclusive pop-up store and food truck.

Date & Time Jul 3-Aug 2・10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Price Free
Location Haneda Airport Garden Grand Foyer

Chiikawa Parco Summer Collaboration Event

In celebration of Chiikawa's first-ever film adaptation, 15 Parco department stores across Japan will have special campaigns.

Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 2・times may vary per location
Price Free
Location various parco department stores

Ouran High School Host Club 20th Anniversary Pop-Up Shop

Celebrating 20 years of "Ouran High School Host Club," Magnet by Shibuya109 will host a special pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise.

Date & Time Jul 24-Aug 2・10 a.m.–9 p.m.
Price Free
Location Magnet by Shibuya 109

LaLa Manga 50th Anniversary Original Artwork Exhibition

LaLa shojo manga magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an art exhibition featuring original artwork and special artist signings.

Date & Time Jul 17-Aug 3・10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.・last admission at 18:45, venue closes at 18:00 on the final day (last entry at 17:15)
Price General and university students: ¥2000, High school students: ¥1500, junior high school and elementary school students: ¥900
Location Shinjuku Takashimaya

tokyo anime and manga events august 2026

The Creative Origins of Mamoru Hosoda Exhibition

Creative Museum Tokyo will host a Mamoru Hosoda exhibition featuring the largest ever display of Hosoda's animation production materials.

Date & Time Jun 20-Aug 31・10 a.m.–6 p.m.・last entry at 5:30 p.m.; the museum will close at 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, the day before a public holiday and from August 11-14
Price General: ¥2500, High school students: ¥1500, elementary and junior high school students: ¥1000
Location Creative Museum Tokyo

Fate/Grand Order Exhibition Pop-Up Cafe

The Sun & The Moon cafe will have a limited-time collaboration menu inspired by the Fate/Grand Order game and anime series.

Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 14・11 a.m.–10 p.m.・Last order for food at 9:00 p.m., for drinks at 9:30 p.m.
Price starting at ¥990
Location The Sun & The Moon Cafe

Sakamoto Days Collaboration Cafe: Black Rose Garden

Smile Base Cafe will host a pop-up cafe inspired by the popular anime Sakamoto Days with themed food, drinks and merchandise.

Date & Time Jul 23-Sep 17
Price starting at ¥800
Location Smile Base Cafe

Solo Leveling Exhibition

The anime series "Solo Leveling" will have its first interactive exhibition, featuring recreations of iconic scenes from the series.

Date & Time Jul 17-Sep 27・Weekdays: 11:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30) | Weekends and Holidays: 11:00 - 21:00 (Last entry 20:30) | Date-specific entry required
Price General: ¥3300 | High school and junior high school students: ¥2500 | Elementary school students and younger: ¥1600
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
More Info Advanced and VIP tickets also available

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc Collaboration Cafe

Smile Base Cafe in Ikebukuro will host a limited pop-up cafe with Cardcaptor Sakura inspired by the beloved magical girl manga and anime.

Date & Time Jul 28-Oct 6
Price starting at ¥800
Location Smile Base Cafe

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