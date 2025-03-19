The Japan World Exposition, Osaka, 1970, also known as Expo ‘70, was a groundbreaking event that showcased to the world Japan’s technological and economic growth. The first World Expo — the Great Exhibition — took place in London in 1851 and, since then, it has been an event where countries come together to share innovative ideas and try to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

Several world-famous inventions have debuted at World Expo events, including Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone, which he showcased at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition in 1876, the X-ray machine, which was demonstrated at the Pan-American Exposition in New York in 1901 and the ice cream cone, which was introduced at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.

Returning to Osaka for the first time in 55 years, it’s no surprise that Expo 2025 is highly anticipated. This year’s theme is “Designing future society for our lives,” centered around the three pillars of protecting, connecting and nurturing lives.

With pavilions from over 160 countries, Expo 2025 is sure to have countless innovative, inspiring and, let’s be honest, crazy exhibitions on display. Here are a few mind-blowing things we’re excited about from the event.

Dragon Meat

Art and engineering creative collective Lom Baby will be presenting its “dragon meat,” a bioart piece that made headlines last year after its large-scale presentation at The National Art Center, Tokyo. Synthesizing animal and bacteria DNA, the piece is a fun take on the effort to create sustainable meat alternatives.

The World’s Largest Wooden Architectural Structure

The Grand Ring was designed to be the symbol of Expo 2025, and it also happens to have a Guinness World Record. It is the largest wooden architectural structure at an impressive 61,035.55 square meters. Fusing modern architectural technology with traditional Nuki joinery — often seen in temples and shrines — the Expo’s Grand Ring alone is worth visiting.

A Piece of Mars

Also set to be displayed at Expo 2025 is the largest sample of a Martian meteorite ever found. Collected in Antarctica by a Japanese research expedition, the Martian rock is a scientifically valuable finding, proving that there used to be water on Mars. The piece of Mars will be on display in the Plant Area in the Japan Pavilion. Visitors will be able to touch the artifact.

Your Future Self

The Osaka Healthcare Pavilion is bringing major Black Mirror energy at its exhibit, “Gate to the Future.” At the beginning of the immersive exhibition, guests will have their Personal Health Record (PHR) generated, and enter the pavilion to meet their VR future self. Also available at the pavilion will be “Future Food” and “Future Healthcare” based on your PHR.

Flying Cars

Flying cars may very well be the next world-changing invention that our generation witnesses. Demonstrations of electric aircraft, coined “Advanced Air Mobility,” are planned for Expo 2025. Though original plans to allow passengers to board the flying cars have been scrapped, this advancement in aircraft technology promises a more convenient and sustainable future in flight.

A Rainbow in the Middle of the Night

If you thought rainbows only happen under the sun, think again. At the Water Plaza, one of the symbolic areas of Expo 2025, guests can witness the Moonbow Festival, an immersive show created with 300 water fountains, screen projection and lasers. The show follows a child named Ao who explores a magical island and stumbles upon the rare rainbow festival. Visitors can expect to be transported to this mystical world during the show.

A Forest

Within the Expo 2025 premises there will be an entire forest. Named the “Forest of Tranquility,” it will be located at the center of the site. The 5.7-acre piece of land will feature 1,500 planted trees, a pond and three water basins. With trees such as Japanese blue oak, Japanese maple and camellia brought from parks across Osaka, including the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, the forest will serve as a relaxing place to rest in between visiting bustling pavilions. It showcases Japan’s commitment to living alongside nature.

Related Posts