From iconic castle grounds to peaceful riverside walks, Osaka offers numerous breathtaking locations to experience hanami (flower viewing). The city’s cherry blossom season typically runs from late March through mid-April, though exact timing varies each year depending on weather conditions.

For the best experience, check the latest bloom forecasts before planning your visit. If you find yourself in the nation’s kitchen this spring, check out this guide that highlights both popular destinations and lesser-known spots, where you can enjoy these ephemeral blossoms away from the crowds.

Best Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots in Osaka

1. Osaka Castle Park

It goes without saying that Osaka Castle Park stands as one of the most famous spots to marvel at sakura. The sprawling grounds surrounding the historic Osaka Castle provide an iconic sakura viewing experience that’s hard to beat anywhere in the city. With approximately 3,000 Somei Yoshino trees lining the moats and gardens, it’s the perfect place to capture spectacular photos with the majestic castle serving as a backdrop. You can also stay until the evening for the daily light-up event with dreamy illuminations.

Blooming period: Late March to early April

Light-up period: March 22–April 13 (6–9 p.m.)

Entrance fee: While the park is free, entrance to the castle costs ¥600. The light-up event is ¥350 for high school students and older

2. Kema Sakuranomiya Park

Stretching for several kilometers along the Okawa River, this park features approximately 4,800 cherry blossom trees, creating a stunning pink tunnel effect when in full bloom. The sight of blossoms against the backdrop of river boats and the city skyline is particularly enchanting. The riverside promenade is perfect for a leisurely stroll, with many visitors enjoying picnics beneath the trees during hanami season. Just a short walk away from the right bank, you’ll also find the Japan Mint Head Office, a building with Meiji-style architecture boasting its own cherry blossom tunnel.

Blooming period: Late March to early April

Entrance fee: Free

3. Japan Mint Head Office

For one magical week in mid-April, the Japan Mint opens its grounds to the public, revealing a 560-meter pathway along the Yodo River lined with spectacular cherry blossom trees. It’s a wonderful sight and one of Osaka’s most exclusive sakura experiences. Check the website to reserve your time slot for cherry blossom viewing.

Blooming period: Early April (typically open for just one week)

Entrance fee: Free, but advance reservations required

4. Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

This spacious park, built on the grounds of the World Exposition, Osaka 1970, is home to around 5,500 cherry blossom trees. Its wide open spaces make it less crowded than other popular viewing spots. In 2025, the park is offering a special Sakura Expo, with many events, including nighttime illuminations and food stalls offering small bites to enjoy under the sakura canopy. The park’s Japanese garden section offers a particularly serene setting to enjoy the blossoms away from the main crowds.

Blooming period: Late March to mid-April

Entrance fee: ¥250 (additional fees may apply for special exhibitions)

Hidden Gems for Cherry Blossom Viewing

6. Kishiwada Castle

Located in southern Osaka, this historic castle is surrounded by approximately 170 cherry blossom trees. Its smaller scale makes it a great alternative to Osaka Castle, which can get rather crowded during peak season. The contrast between the white castle walls and pink blossoms creates a perfect setting for photography enthusiasts. The light-up events at night are also not to be missed.

Blooming period: Late March to early April

Entrance fee: While the grounds are free, entrance to the castle costs ¥300

7. Daisen Park

This hidden gem in Sakai city features not just family-friendly facilities, such as playgrounds, museums and tearooms, but also a beautiful Japanese garden with carefully placed cherry blossom trees that reflect in the garden ponds. The park itself is home to more than 1,000 cherry blossom trees, spanning varieties including the classic Somei Yoshino, Yamazakura and Oshimazakura. For history buffs, the adjacent Daisen Kofun (ancient burial mound) is also a great place to visit.

Blooming period: Early to mid-April

Entrance fee: Free

8. Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

This expansive park in northeastern Osaka houses around 1,400 cherry blossom trees, including grand Somei Yoshino trees that encircle the main pond, and Kawazuzakura that bloom around late February. The park also houses a charming hill with a windmill and a wide range of spring flowers.

Blooming period: Late March to mid-April (varies by species)

Entrance fee: Free