Why be a cold and faceless government or corporate entity, when you could have a cute and wobbly mascot as your ambassador?

Japan’s mascot culture is inescapable. From the police force to tax offices, tourism agencies and more, it’s often joked that there is a mascot for anything and everything you could possibly think of.

Japan’s biggest mascot championship is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Meet some of the most eccentric candidates fighting for the crown.

List of Contents: What are Yuru Kyara? Japan’s Past Mascot Champions Meet the Quirkiest Mascot Contestants How To Vote For Your Favorite Mascot Final Voting and Award Ceremony Related Articles

What Are Yuru Kyara?

Often referred to as yuru kyara, modern Japanese mascots typically come with a yurui (wobbly) personality — they are clumsy and endearingly unprofessional. They give charm to an otherwise objective organization, and help companies and communities be much more memorable against the sea of overstimulating media. So, the weirder, the better.

Japan’s Past Mascot Champions

Piggybacking off of the incredible success stories of top yuru kyara like the legendary Kumamon from Kumamoto Prefecture — the winner of the 2nd ever Yuru Kyara Grand Prix in 2011, who brought in an unbelievable record ¥150 billion in merchandise sales alone in 2019 — regional governments and corporations across Japan have been racing to recreate their very own Kumamon.

Other previous winners of the grand prix include the ramen hat-wearing dog Sanomaru from Tochigi Prefecture, the eel and airplane hybrid Unari-kun from Narita city and the noodles-for-brains creature Udon Nou from Kagawa Prefecture.

In 2023, the Yuru Kyara Grand Prix was rebranded to the “Yuruverse” championship after a three-year pandemic break. This year, 435 mascots are in the race for first place.

As of August 18, Izunyan from Osaka’s Izumiya Shopping Center is in the lead with over 33,000 votes, followed closely by Sakaisanda from Fukui Prefecture. The two mascots have been neck and neck, taking turns on the first place podium. Sakaisanda placed second at last year’s contest, following first place winner Okki Konosuke from the game Touken Ranbu Online. Perhaps this is Sakaisanda’s chance for a comeback.

Current Standings (as of August 18)

Izunyan (Osaka) – A cat in a colorful suit with a heart on its belly Sakaisanda (Fukui) – A cheerful panda wearing overalls who doesn’t sweat the small stuff Tsunaga Dragon Nuu (Saitama) – A mustached dragon working to connect people Hotto Ken (Aichi) – A supportive puppy helping people find jobs Ruutan (Gunma) – A kangaroo whose face jiggles with every step Urudo-kun (Aichi) – A laid-back wolfdog that loves walks and naps Hinamaru (Fukuoka) – A baby bird that was born at Hawks Baseball Park Chikugo King Pudding (Tokyo) – A sweet and bouncy royal pudding from the game IDOLiSH7 Watapi and Watarin (Nagano) – A pair of brother bears who are bright and curious, and a little shy Aidakotsumi-kun (Saitama) – A small-clawed otter who tries its best at everything

Meet the Quirkiest Mascot Contestants

Glucose Man

Glucose Man is a very mysterious candidate — in that he does not actually exist yet.

The peculiar brain child of a local media outlet from Himeji city in Hyogo Prefecture, Glucose Man is still in the process of being “summoned.” Himeji no Tane, the platform he represents, made a public apology because the mascot was not completed in time.

He initially entered the Yuruverse championship as just a pair of legs standing in a white void, a bizarre and hilarious profile picture that instantly turned the heads of many voters. He is currently 57% ready, and wears an ominous black cape in his profile. His campaign website has a checklist of all the parts that have yet to be unlocked.

Himeji no Tane also has an intriguing origin story. The founder struggled with public speaking, and after his dreams of becoming a comedian were shattered, he built Himeji no Tane with the mission to connect local communities through digital media.

For now, we can only speculate what Glucose Man will look like. Maybe it’s Grimace under there. We’ll find out when his final form is revealed.

Section Chief Matsushige

Section Chief Matsushige looks like Pompompurin’s more mature, office-dwelling salaryman cousin.

Named Matsushige Kakaricho in Japanese, the mascot is the well-dressed ambassador of Hiroshima’s Matsushige town. According to his lore, Matsushige is a yellow moon rabbit — a tie-in to the popular Japanese mythology that rabbits live on the moon and make mochi — who, after observing the world from above, became captivated by Matsushige town and its many offerings.

He is such a devoted fan that he is completely dripped in Matsushige town’s local products. The section chief sports a sweet potato suit, a sardine tie, a lotus root bag (with a trendy pear bag charm) and a green onion smartphone.

Like the fate of many office workers, Matsushige’s job and personality has become one and the same, and his anatomy has even started to morph into the town’s regional specialties. His ears have transformed into daikon radishes, and his hair and mustache has turned into seaweed.

Tsumuko-san

Tsumuko-san’s catchphrase is, “I’m watching you,” and that pretty much sums up the vibes she gives off.

But Tsumuko-san’s staring capabilities come with an important message. She comes from the Kikyo-so Nursing Home for the Elderly in Kakegawa City in Shizuoka Prefecture. A protector of her elderly friends, Tsumuko-san aims to raise awareness of elder abuse and “nip abuse in the bud.” Her mission is to detect and correct inappropriate behavior, and her welfare initiative extends to children and people with disabilities.

She glares because she cares.

Tanamin

Tanamin is a genderless fairy from Hug Hug Forest, representing Tanabe Pharma from Osaka. The fairy is almost completely white, apart from its beady eyes and big blue hands, which are said to give such big, comforting hugs that Tanamin induces everyone to fall asleep in its arms.

Tanamin’s dream is to hug a lot of friends, and its hobbies include singing lullabies and hugging everyone. It seems the fairy can’t keep its hands to itself. Perhaps Tsumuko-san needs to intervene.

Water Boiling Trio Cuties

Here is a three-in-one mascot. The Yuwakashi Torio Kyutozu, or Water Boiling Trio Cuties, come from gas water heater company Kinraisa.

The trio consists of Kyutoki-kun, the personified water boiler who acts as the laid-back team leader; Yakan-kun, the hot-heated but kind golden kettle; and Yuge-chan, a magical bath spirit that was born from the steam of her friends’ hot water.

Together, the three characters work to ensure everyone has hot water for soothing baths and freshly brewed tea.

Custard-kun

A mutation born from the inside of a bag of whipped cream, Custard-kun is the mascot of the TikTok livestream agency known as Korective. His profile boasts that he is a “super handsome 0-year-old baby” that doesn’t necessarily cry like a baby, but talks a lot in the middle of the night.

Like his human content creator comrades, Custard-kun is also working on his influencer empire and enjoys cooking, chatting, running experiments and hosting paranormal livestreams.

Namida-chan

In the midst of a nihilistic, seemingly crumbling world, Namida-chan persists. They’ll get things done — they’re just going to cry through it. And not wear pants.

Namida-chan comes from Jodo Shinshu Senryuji, a Buddhist temple in Kumamoto Prefecture. As their name indicates, Namida-chan’s signature stance is with streams of tears running down their face. For some reason, the character is also usually pant-less, sporting just a plain T-shirt and magenta shoes that match their eccentric eyebrows.

“The world is a little too difficult, so they cry,” reads the mascot’s Instagram page. The mascot shares their “daily training” through social media with the goal of eventually becoming stronger.

Chikuwa Sarata

A beloved local delicacy from the Kumamoto-based convenience store Obento no Hirai, the chikuwa sarada (a tempura-fried fish cake stick stuffed with potato salad) is one of the chain’s best sellers. Now, it has come to life through the Chikuwa Sarata mascot.

Chikuwa Sarata contains a generous portion of potato salad, creating a pompadour-like hairstyle. Chikuwa is said to spawn at Hirai stores whenever chikuwa sarada is fresh off the fryer.

The mascot’s slightly menacing gaza might be a warning. As its profile reads, Chikuwa Sarata’s dream is “national domination.”

How To Vote For Your Favorite Mascot

Online voting for the 2026 Yuruverse championship is now open, and will be available until October 3.

Fans can vote for their favorite mascot, up to one free vote every day. All you need to do to vote is go to the Yuru Navi website and create an account. Then, head to the Yuruverse ranking page to see all of the participating mascot candidates, click on the mascot you wish to vote for and hit the voting button under the character’s profile.

You can also cast extra votes through “Hometown Support Voting,” which allows fans to support their favorite characters through a Hometown Tax (Furusato Nozei) donation or by shopping on Amazon Japan. Each participating mascot’s profile page has a dedicated Amazon link. For every ¥1000 (excluding tax) spent or donated, that selected character will receive one extra vote.

Final Voting and Award Ceremony

The championship’s grand finale will take place at GMO Arena Saitama, from October 3 to October 4.

Fans can cast their final votes during the 2-day festival, and see who takes the crown during the award ceremony on October 4. The ceremony is scheduled for around 2:30 p.m.