Nagoya was left partially underwater by severe flash flooding after 104.5 millimeters of rain fell in a single hour on Tuesday. It was the highest hourly total recorded since official observations began in 1890. The sudden deluge rapidly overwhelmed local drainage systems, submerging streets and vehicles and disrupting daily life across the city. At least four people sustained minor injuries amid the flooding.

Highest-Level Flood Warnings Issued After Record Rainfall in Nagoya

The crisis intensified when the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a Level 5 flood warning for the Shonai River. The Nagoya city government called on residents in parts of Chikusa, Meito and Moriyama wards to take immediate action to ensure their safety, as smaller local rivers and drainage systems overflowed. Around 2,700 people took refuge at evacuation shelters as authorities urged residents to seek safety.

The unprecedented rainfall also caused widespread disruption to transportation and daily life, with several roads and rail services affected by the flooding. Services on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines were partially suspended because of the heavy rain before resuming at around 5:15 p.m. Local train services were also disrupted, while some bus routes were suspended as flooded roads made travel difficult across affected areas.

Asian Games Preparations Hit by Flooding

Meanwhile, the severe weather posed a challenge to preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, which are due to begin in Nagoya on September 19. Athletes staying at the Games’ Garden Pier accommodation in Minato ward were temporarily evacuated after an evacuation order was issued, while water leaks were reported at multiple competition venues across the city. The athletes later returned after the evacuation order was lifted.

The JMA forecasts that heavy downpours will continue across wide areas of Japan. Up to 250 millimeters of rain is expected in the Kanto and Shikoku regions in the 24 hours through Wednesday evening, while the Tokai and Kinki regions could receive up to 200 millimeters. The Hokuriku and Koshin regions are forecast to receive up to 150 millimeters, with 120 millimeters possible in Tohoku and Niigata Prefecture.

Related Posts