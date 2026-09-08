Japan has finally learned who might replace the Suica Penguin.

On September 8, JR East unveiled the three creatures competing to become the new face of Suica when its longtime mascot retires next spring. After months of proposals and deliberation, the decision now belongs to the public. Voting is open through September 23 to anyone, regardless of nationality or location, with no account required and one vote allowed per person.

The choices are a relatively recognizable orange squirrel, a bright purple creature that JR East identifies as a rabbit and an anxious-looking orange animal. The last of these also carries a tiny mole in a crossbody pouch.

You can vote for your favorite creature here.

List of Contents: Candidate A: The Squirrel Candidate B: The Rabbit Candidate C: Your Guess Is As Good As Ours The Suica Succession Related Posts

Candidate A: The Squirrel

Candidate A is, mercifully, quite clearly a squirrel. It is orange, pleasantly round and aggressively corporate-looking, with enormous oval eyes and a black stripe running from its forehead to its tail. That stripe is a railway, inspired by JR East’s role in connecting places and the people who move between them.

Its creator imagined the squirrel as a friendly presence accompanying people through their everyday lives. The selection committee found it similarly approachable.

Candidate B: The Rabbit

JR East says Candidate B is a rabbit. Bright purple, with enormous floppy ears and beady eyes above a toothless grin, it has arms nearly as long as its body. In one illustration, it swings them vigorously from side to side while smiling directly ahead, giving the impression that it is either extremely excited to see you or about to do something terrible.

The official explanation is considerably gentler. Its creator intended the ears to suggest a character that listens to the people around it, while the rabbit’s ability to leap represents moving forward into the future. Even the purple has a rationale, blending blue to evoke suisui, the feeling of moving along smoothly, with red to evoke wakuwaku, or excitement.

The selection committee considered the rabbit’s sheer novelty one of its strengths, and reasoned that such an unusual character might remain beloved for years to come.

Candidate C: Your Guess Is As Good As Ours

Candidate C is more difficult to place, though considerably easier to warm to. The orange creature has enormous pink ears, long arms and tiny black feet. Its expression varies considerably between illustrations; in one it looks vaguely anxious, while in another it throws both arms into the air alongside its tiny companion.

That companion is a mole, tucked into a small black pouch across the orange creature’s stomach. Having only ever seen the world underground, the mole is carried around by its new friend to see new places. The pair is meant to capture the excitement of going somewhere new as Suica becomes usable in more places.

What the orange creature actually is remains unclear, apparently by design. The selection committee was charmed. Members praised its endearing appearance and surprising strength, along with a mysterious quality that made them want to root for it. They were also moved by its determination to show a small subterranean mammal the world.

Why the Penguin is Getting Cut

But why boot a penguin people already love? One possible answer is much less sentimental: JR East doesn’t fully own him.

The Penguin began life in illustrator Chiharu Sakazaki’s picture books before Dentsu art director Tomotomo Tanaka spotted him while developing Suica’s visual identity. He was initially borrowed for the launch posters, then proved cute enough to make it onto the card itself.

That arrangement lasted 25 years, but the character’s rights remain jointly held by Sakazaki, JR East and Dentsu, fueling speculation that licensing costs contributed to his retirement. JR East has not confirmed this, instead tying the change to its broader reinvention of Suica.

The Suica Succession

Either way, one of these deeply strange creatures is getting the job.

The candidate with the most votes will be announced on November 18, Suica’s 25th anniversary. JR East will then ask the public to suggest a name for the winner, which officially takes over on April 1, 2027.

Until then, the Suica Penguin remains on duty. JR East is marking its final months with a series of “Penguin Years” farewell campaigns, ending with a graduation event on March 31.

The next morning, the Penguin is gone, and one of these things is in charge.

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