Radiohead will return to Japan in June 2027 for a five-night residency at GMO Arena in Saitama, marking the band’s first standalone headline shows in the country since October 2008.

The newly announced run forms part of an expansive Asia-Pacific tour that also includes 16 dates across Australia throughout May, following the band’s late-2025 European arena shows.

For Radiohead’s avid fanbase in Japan, these shows feel like a dream finally realized — a chance to hear the band’s iconic catalog, from 1993’s “Pablo Honey” through 2016’s “A Moon Shaped Pool,” as well as hits like “No Surprises,” “High and Dry,” “Creep” and “Everything in Its Right Place.”

Summer Sonic Teases Radiohead’s Long-Awaited Return

The upcoming concerts end a nearly two-decade wait for full headline concerts in Japan.

During Summer Sonic 2026, fans excitedly spotted festival video screens flashing a brief teaser video featuring Radiohead concert footage, ending with the words “Tokyo 2027.” The cryptic clip set off widespread speculation online.

The five-night arena production will mark the group’s first live performances in Japan since 2016, when they headlined Summer Sonic Osaka and Tokyo.

Radiohead 2027 Japan Tour Dates and Schedule

The Japanese leg kicks off early in the month and features five non-consecutive dates at GMO Arena (Saitama Super Arena): June 8, 9, 11, 12 and 13.

The show will start at 7 p.m. (Doors 4:30 p.m.) on the first three dates, and at 6 p.m. (Doors 3:30 p.m.) for the following two dates.

Ticket Prices

Tickets range from B Reserved seating at ¥15,000 to Arena Standing at ¥26,000 and SS Reserved seats at ¥30,000.

Promoters are also offering a “Fast Track Status” package for ¥59,800, which pairs premier SS seating with early merchandise access and exclusive items.

Additionally, a ¥200 donation will be added to each ticket purchase, matched by the artist, to support the forest conservation charity More Trees. Official lottery presales run through Sept. 27, 2026.

To combat ticket scalping, promoters confirmed that entry will operate under a lottery-based fan registration model, handled domestically via eplus as smartphone-only digital tickets. Entry requires identity verification with a photo ID at the venue gate.

More information is available on the official tour website.

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